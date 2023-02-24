Amazon marks 5th Alexa anniversary with device offers; introduces new male voice

“It is humbling to see many Indian users enjoy interacting with Alexa as part of their daily routine. Over the past five years, our aim has been to build Alexa from India and for India, and I truly believe that our journey is synonymous to the evolution of ambient computing in the country. As we look ahead, our focus remains on bringing to life newer voice, touch, motion and vision-enabled experiences for consuming entertainment, completing tasks, and accessing information," said Dilip R S, Country Manager for Alexa, Amazon India.