Amazon Mega Electronics Day sale: Deals on smartwatches, laptops, more

Amazon Mega Electronics Day sale: Deals on smartwatches, laptops, more2 min read . Updated: 11 Mar 2023, 04:23 PM IST
- Starting March 10, the Amazon Mega Electronics sale will be active, and customers can avail a 10% instant discount by using an HDFC Bank credit card on this day. Furthermore, customers can also enjoy a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, and Yes Bank cards from March 11 to March 14.
Amazon has recently announced another sale event for electronic items called the Mega Electronics Days. This sale will particularly feature laptops, headphones, and other electronics. The sale will include attractive deals and offers on a wide range of electronics, including wearables, tablets, PC accessories, cameras, and laptops from well-known brands like Apple, Samsung, Canon, Lenovo, Sony, boat, Fire-Boltt, and more.
