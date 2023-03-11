Amazon Mega Electronics Day sale: Deals on smartwatches, laptops, more

Amazon has recently announced another sale event for electronic items called the Mega Electronics Days. This sale will particularly feature laptops, headphones, and other electronics. The sale will include attractive deals and offers on a wide range of electronics, including wearables, tablets, PC accessories, cameras, and laptops from well-known brands like Apple, Samsung, Canon, Lenovo, Sony, boat, Fire-Boltt, and more.
Starting March 10, the Amazon Mega Electronics sale will be active, and customers can avail a 10% instant discount by using an HDFC Bank credit card on this day. Furthermore, customers can also enjoy a 10% instant discount with HDFC Bank, HSBC Bank, and Yes Bank cards from March 11 to March 14.
Apart from the aforementioned deals, the sale event also features popular products on Amazon that have offers and deals from various sellers. Whether you're in the market for a laptop, tablet, or smartwatch, Amazon has something for you. Some of the exciting deals on offer include the latest ASUS VivoBook 14, Fire-Boltt Phoenix Round dial, boAt Airdopes Atom 81, Samsung Tab A8, Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, and many other products with attractive deals and offers.
Here’s a list of products you can get on discounts:
The ASUS VivoBook 14 Laptop is currently available for Rs. 35,990 with a no-cost EMI option for up to 3 months.
Currently, the Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Laptop is available for purchase at Rs. 33,490 with a no-cost EMI option for up to 3 months.
The Fire-Boltt Phoenix Smart Watch is currently available for purchase at Rs. 1,699.
The Apple Watch SE is currently priced at Rs. 34,990, but customers can avail of a discount of Rs. 1,500 on the purchase by using a bank card.