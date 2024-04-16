Amazon Mega Electronics Days offers: Best deals on smartwatches under ₹1500
Amazon's Mega Electronics Days offer discounts on top smartwatches under ₹1,500. Featuring brands like beatXP, Noise, boAt, and Fire-Boltt, these watches offer a range of features including AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, health monitoring, and sports modes.
Amazon is hosting its Mega Electronics Days until April 18, 2024. Shoppers can enjoy discounts on a variety of cutting-edge consumer electronics from leading brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Noise, boAt, and others. Plus, ICICI credit cardholders can get up to a 10 percent discount on transactions. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can receive five percent cashback (for Prime members) or three percent cashback (for non-Prime members) and enticing rewards. Additionally, eligible customers can access up to ₹60,000 with Amazon Pay Later.