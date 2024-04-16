Amazon Mega Electronics Days offers: Best deals on smartwatches under ₹1500

Amazon's Mega Electronics Days offer discounts on top smartwatches under ₹ 1,500. Featuring brands like beatXP, Noise, boAt, and Fire-Boltt, these watches offer a range of features including AMOLED displays, Bluetooth calling, health monitoring, and sports modes.

Amazon is hosting its Mega Electronics Days until April 18, 2024. Shoppers can enjoy discounts on a variety of cutting-edge consumer electronics from leading brands like Apple, HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Noise, boAt, and others. Plus, ICICI credit cardholders can get up to a 10 percent discount on transactions. Customers using the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank Credit Card can receive five percent cashback (for Prime members) or three percent cashback (for non-Prime members) and enticing rewards. Additionally, eligible customers can access up to ₹60,000 with Amazon Pay Later. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Here are top deals on smartwatches under ₹1,500.

beatXP Vega Neo This smartwatch is up for grabs at ₹999.The beatXP Vega Neo Smartwatch boasts a 1.43" Round AMOLED Display with Always On feature, customizable cloud-based watch faces, and Smart EzyPair Technology for clear Bluetooth calling. It also features the 24/7 Health Monitoring and over 100 sports modes, including menstrual alerts for women. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand This watch is priced at ₹1299.The Noise ColorFit Pulse Grand Smartwatch offers a 1.69" LCD display, 60 sports modes for versatile workouts, and instant charging providing over 25 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes. With 150+ customizable watch faces, Noise Health Suite, quick-reply functionality, IP68 waterproof rating, and seven-day battery life, it offers connectivity, health tracking, and durability.

boAt Wave Leap Call It comes at a price tag of ₹1299.The boAt Wave Leap Call Smart Watch boasts a vibrant 1.83" HD Display with Always On feature and 550 Nits peak brightness. Customers can get calling with volume control, dial pad access, and metal design with silicone straps. Moreover, they can access boAt coins for rewards, choose from multiple watch faces, and track their health with HR and SpO2 monitoring alongside 100+ sports modes for fitness routines.

Fire-Boltt Gladiator This smartwatch is priced at ₹1499.The Fire-Boltt Gladiator Smart Watch features a 1.96" display with 500 Nits peak brightness. Customers can get up to seven days of battery life (without Bluetooth calling) and Bluetooth calling functionality. With 123 sports modes, AI voice assistant support, and music control, it offers activity tracking and convenience. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Noise Cadet Military Rugged Built This watch is priced at ₹1499.The Noise Cadet Military Rugged Built Smart Watch features a 1.78" AMOLED Display with AOD and 368 x 448 pixels resolution. Its rugged three-layer body ensures durability, claims the company. It also gets Tru SyncTM enabled Bluetooth calling and 300+ watch faces. Moreover, it features 120+ sports modes, customizable faces, and AI voice assistant.

