Amazon Mega Electronics Days sale is LIVE: Grab up to 80% off on laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and more

Samsung Galaxy Book3 Core i5 13th Gen 1335U - (8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11 Home) Galaxy Book3 Thin and Light Laptop (15.6 Inch, Silver, 1.58 Kg, with MS Office)
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages
Boat Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black)
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
Sony Alpha ZV-E10L 24.2 Mega Pixel Interchangeable-Lens Mirrorless vlog Camera with 16-50 mm Lens, Made for Creators | APS-C Sensor | Advanced Autofocus | Clear Audio & 4K Movie Recording - Black
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Gift Box with 10 Shots- Pink
STRIFF Transparent Wireless and Bluetooth Rechargeable Mouse, USB Receiver,LED Battery Magic Silm for Office/PC/Mac/Laptop/Apple/ipad
Portronics Toad One Bluetooth Mouse with 2.4 GHz & BT 5.3 Dual Wireless, 6 Buttons, Rechargeable, RGB Lights, Connect 3 Devices, Ergonomic Design for Laptop, Smartphone, Tablet (Black)
ASUS Vivobook 16X 12th Gen,Intel Core i7-12700H Fingerprint Creator/Gaming Laptop(NVIDIA RTX 3050-4GB/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD+/16.0/144Hz/Windows 11/Office 2021/Cool Silver/1.67 kg) K3605ZC-RP628WS
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 1 AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 15.6 HD Thin and Light Laptop (16GB/512GB SSD/Integrated AMD Graphics/Windows 11 Home/MSO 21/1Yr ADP Free/Cloud Grey/1.61Kg), 82R400ERIN
Dell 15 Thin & Light Laptop, Intel Core i5-1235U Processor/16GB DDR4 + 512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/15.6 (39.62cm) FHD Display/Win 11 + MSO21/15 Month McAfee/Carbon Black/Spill Resistant KB/1.69kg
ASUS Vivobook 15,13th Gen,Intel Core i7-13620H(Intel UHD iGPU/16GB RAM/512GB SSD/FHD/15.6/60Hz/Backlit Keyboard/Windows 11/M365 Basic (1Year)*/Office Home 2024/Quiet Blue/1.70 kg) X1502VA-BQ838WS
Dell Inspiron 7441 Plus Laptop, Built-in AI Snapdragon X Plus X1P-64-100 10 Core, 16GB LPDDR5X + 512GB SSD, Qualcomm GPU, 14(35.56cm) 16:10 QHD+ Touch 400 nits, Backlit KB + FPR, Ice Blue, 1.4 kg
HP 15 AMD Ryzen 3 7320U (8GB LPDDDR5 Ram/512GB NVMe M.2 SSD/Anti Glare, Micro Edge/15.6 (39.6 Cm) FHD/Backlit Keyboard/Win11 Home+MS Office21/ AMD Radeon Graphics, HD Camera/1.59Kg/Silver) Fc0026AU
Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3, Intel Core i5-12450H 12th Gen, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, FHD 250Nits, 14/35.5cm, Windows 11, MSOffice 21, Grey, 1.37Kg, 83EQ005VIN,1Yr Warranty,Alexa Built-in,3 mon. GamePass Laptop
HP 15, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1235U Laptop (16GB DDR4, 512GB SSD) Anti-Glare, 15.6/39.6cm, FHD, Win 11, MSO 21, Silver, 1.69kg, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, HD Camera, Backlit Keyboard, fy5009tu/fd0111tu
ASUS Vivobook 15, Intel Core i3-1215U, 15.6 FHD 16:9 60Hz 250nits, (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel UHD Graphics/Win 11 Home/Office 2021/Backlit/42WHr Battery/Cool Silver/1.7 Kg), X1504ZA-NJ320WS
Xiaomi Pad 7 |Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 |28.35cm(11.16) Display |8GB, 128GB |3.2K CrystalRes Display |HyperOS 2 |68 Billion+ Colours |Dolby Vision Atmos |Quad Speakers |Wi-Fi 6 |Graphite Grey
OnePlus Pad 2 (12.1 Inch)LCD Display,8GB RAM, 128GB Storage,Snapdragon 8 Gen 3,144Hz Refresh Rate,Dolby Vision & Atmos,Open Canvas,AI features,6 speakers,Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing [Nimbus Gray]
Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE, S Pen in-Box, 27.7 cm (10.9 inch) LCD Display, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue
Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 64GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Silver
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE [Smartchoice], RAM 6 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, S Pen in-Box, Wi-Fi, IP68 Tablet, Gray
HONOR Pad X8a (Smartchoice) Wi-Fi Tablet with Free Flip-Cover 27.94Cm (11 Inch),4GB Ram 128 GB ROM Expandable Up to 1TB FHD Display 90Hz,8300Mah Battery,Quad Speakers,Snapdragon 680,Android 14,Grey
Honor Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 120 Hz 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 13GB (8GB+5GB RAM Turbo), 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android, WiFi, Metal Body, Gray
Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey
Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|8 GB RAM, 128 GB ROM|AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300| Quad JBL Speakers| 10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e
Samsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic Bluetooth (43mm, Silver, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features
Noise Pro 6 Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.85” AMOLED, EN2 Processor, Nebula UI 2.0, Emergency SOS, Compatible with iOS & Android(Jet Black)
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen, 2023) [GPS 40mm] Smartwatch with Silver Aluminum Case with Denim Sport Band. Fitness & Sleep Tracker, Crash Detection, Heart Rate Monitor, Retina Display
OnePlus Watch 2R with Wear OS 4 by Google,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100hrs Battery Life,1.43’’ AMOLED Display,100+ Sports Mode,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling [Gunmetal Gray]
Apple Watch Series 9 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smartwatch with Pink Aluminum Case with Light Pink Sport Band S/M. Fitness Tracker, Blood Oxygen & ECG Apps, Always-On Retina Display, Water Resistant
Garmin Fenix 8 51mm,AMOLED,Sapphire, Bare Ti, Blk/Chsnt Lthr
Redmi Watch 5 Lite, 1.96 Amoled, Advanced in-Built GPS, 5 ATM, 18 Day Battery, Bluetooth Calling with AI Noise Reduction, Always on Display, Black
boAt Ultima Regal w/ 2.01”(5.10 cm) Crystal-Clear AMOLED Display, 1000 NITS Brightness,Premium Metal Body, Functional Crown, 100+ Sports Modes, Fitness Smart Watch for Men & Women (Active Black)
Noise Pro 6 Max Smart Watch:Intelligent AI, Endless AI Watch Faces, AI Companion, 1.96” AMOLED, Stainless Steel Build, Built-in GPS, 5 ATM, EN2 Processor,for iOS & Android(Signature Brown)
OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS 4,Snapdragon W5 Chipset,Upto 100Hrs Battery Life,1.43 AMOLED Display,Stainless Steel & Sapphire Crystal Build,Dual Frequency GPS,5 ATM,IP68 & BT Calling (Radiant Steel)
Boat Airdopes 141, Low Latency, ENx Tech, 42HRS Battery, Fast Charge, IWP, IPX4, v5.1 Bluetooth Earbuds, TWS Ear Buds Wireless Earphones with mic (Bold Black)
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)
Boult Audio UFO Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with 48H Playtime, Built-in App Support, 45ms Low Latency Gaming, 4 Mics ENC, Breathing LEDs, 13mm Bass Drivers Ear Buds TWS, Made in India (Black Gloss)
OnePlus Nord Buds 3 Truly Wireless Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds with Up to 32Db Active Noise Cancellation,10Mins for 11Hours Fast Charging with Up to 43H Music Playback -Melodic White
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black
pTron Zenbuds 1 V2 ANC Bluetooth in Ear Earbuds 32Db Quietsound Tech,13Mm Hyperdrivers with 4D Panaromic Audio,4 Quadpro ANC Mics,40Ms Low Latency Game/Music Modes,Bluetooth V5.3(Black)
Noise Buds N1 Pro in-Ear Truly Wireless Earbuds with Metallic Finish, ANC(Upto 30dB), 60H of Playtime, Dual Pairing, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), BT v5.3(Chrome Black)
Beats Studio Buds - Wireless Bluetooth Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Up to 8H Battery Life, Up to 24H w Charging Case, IPX4 Rating, Sweat Resistant, Apple & Android Compatible, Built-in Mic - Black
Mivi SuperPods Halo [Flagship Launch], 35dB ANC Active Noise Cancellation in Ear Ear Buds Wireless, Spatial Audio, 60HRS Battery,13mm Drivers, IPX4, v5.4 Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 38Hrs Battery- Black
Belkin X Disney, Special Disney 100 Mickey & Friends Edition, Safe Wireless On-Ear Kids Headphones with Mic, 30 Hours Playtime - Silver (Disney- 100 Mickey & Friends Silver)
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)
HAMMER Bash Max Over The Ear Wireless Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, Touch Control, Deep Bass, Upto 40 Hours Playtime, Bluetooth 5.3, Workout/Travel (Black)
soundcore by Anker Q20i Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling, 40h Playtime in ANC Mode, Hi-Res Audio, Deep Bass, Personalization via App (Black)
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Over Ear Headphones Designed in Germany - Bluetooth Adaptive Noise Cancelling-ANC,4 Digital Mics for Crystal-Clear Calls,60h Battery, 2 Yr Warranty, Black/Copper
Bose New QuietComfort Ultra Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Spatial Audio, Over-The-Ear Headphones with Mic, Up to 24 Hours of Battery Life, Black
Noise Newly Launched Airwave Max 5 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Adaptive Hybrid ANC (up to 50dB), HFA Tech, 80H Playtime, Dual Pairing(Carbon Black)
Sonos Ace - Black - Wireless Over Ear Headphones with Noise Cancellation
JBL Flip 6 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker Pro Sound, Upto 12 Hours Playtime, IP67 Water & Dustproof, PartyBoost & Personalization App (Without Mic, Black)
Marshall Emberton II Compact Portable Bluetooth Speaker with 30+ Hours of Playtime, (360° Sound), Dust & Waterproof (IP67) Black & Brass.
Sony SRS-XB100 Wireless Bluetooth Portable Lightweight Super-Compact Travel Speaker, Extra-Durable IP67 Waterproof & Dustproof, 16 Hrs Batt, Versatile Strap, Extra Bass & Hands-Free Calling-Blue
Portronics Harmony Mini 25W HD Premium Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Subwoofer, EQ Adjustment, 6 Hours Playtime, in-Built Mic,TWS Mode,RGB Lights, Bluetooth V5.3, Type C Fast Charging(Black)
Canon EOS R6 Mark II 24. 2 MP Mirrorless Camera with RF24-105mm f4 L is USM Lens Kit (Black)
Fujifilm X-S20 26.1MP APS-C X-Trans Sensor|AI Deep Learning|IBIS System|Mirrorless Camera|6.2k 30p| Eye/Subject Detection with 16-50mm Zoom Lens f/2.8-4.8 for Content Creation
GoPro Hero13 Special Bundle Includes - Hero13 Action Camera, The Handler, 2 Enduro Batteries, 2 Curved Adhesive Mounts, 64GB MicroSD Card (1-Yr International+1-Yr India Warranty),Black
Insta360 X3 Action Camera, 1/2 Sensor, 5.7K 360 Capture, 72 MP 360 Photo, 4K Single Lens Mode
IZI IRIS Pocket 4K Vlogging Camera - with Dual AMOLED Display 1/1.3 CMOS Sensor, 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer, AI Tracking, 512GB Support, 160-Min Battery, Best Video Camera for Youtubers & Instagram
Cason CX11 5K Action Camera for Moto Vlogging/Vlogging with Flashlight,Advanced External Mic for Helmet Camera for Bike (Type c) EIS+Gyro, Touch Screen 2 x 1350 mAh Battery and Accessories(Black)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera (Blush Pink)
Fujifilm Instax Mini 12 Instant Camera-Blue
Portronics Toad 23 Wireless Optical Mouse with 2.4GHz, USB Nano Dongle, Optical Orientation, Click Wheel, Adjustable DPI(Black)
Portronics Ki-Pad 3 USB Wired Keyboard with Large Keycaps, Noise-Free Typing, Fn Multimedia Hotkeys, Full-Size Layout with Num Pad, Ergonomic Design, 1.5m USB Cable, for Laptop, PC, Mac (Blue)
Dell KB216 Multimedia Keyboard with USB Interface, Chiclet Keys Style, Spill Resistance with 3 Indicator Lights | Plug and Play | Hot Keys: Volume, Mute, Play/Pause, Backward, Forward
Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard Bluetooth/Receiver, Compact, Easy Switch, 24 Month Battery, Win/Mac, Desktop, Tablet, Smartphone, Laptop Compatible - Graphite
SCUF Envision Wired PC Gaming Controller - Five Remappable G-Keys - Remappable Back Paddles - iCUE Compatible - Black
Razer BlackShark V2 X Wired Gaming On Ear Headset - Black|7.1 Surround Sound-50mm Drivers-Memory Foam Cushion-for PC,PS4,PS5,Switch,Xbox One,Xbox Series X|S,Mobile-3.5mm Audio Jack-RZ04-03240100-R3M1
HP Gk400F Mechanical USB Gaming Keyboard,Dust & Spill Resistant,RGB Backlit Keys,Metal Panel,Full-Sized Keyboard Design
The Amazon Mega Electronics Days are here, bringing fantastic offers on the tech you've been waiting for. If you're considering a new laptop, now's the time, with potential savings on big names like HP, Dell, Acer, and Lenovo. For those seeking a versatile tablet, keep an eye out for deals on popular choices from OnePlus, Xiaomi, and Samsung.
And if a smartwatch is on your list, discounts on Samsung and Apple are awaiting you. This is your chance to grab premium electronics at attractive prices. We've also included Bluetooth speakers, headphones, earbuds, and computer accessories along with cameras to help you complete your tech collection. Keep checking back for the latest deals and upgrade your gadgets!
Hunting for a new brain for your work, studies, or play? The Amazon Mega Electronics Days mean laptop savings of up to 47%. From dependable companions for everyday tasks to powerhouses from ASUS, Lenovo, Dell, HP, and Samsung for the demanding user, your perfect match awaits at a surprising discount.
The Amazon Mega Electronics Days are here, offering tablet deals up to 39% off. Now's a great time to explore how a tablet can simplify your life. Whether for work on the move, creative projects, or simply staying connected, find versatile options from leading brands like Lenovo, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Samsung, and Apple at discounted prices. Are you ready to enhance your productivity and entertainment without breaking the bank? Check out the deals below.
It's the Amazon Mega Electronics Days, and smartwatch savings are off the charts – up to 72%! Track your fitness, stay connected, and look stylish with deals on top brands like Samsung, Apple, Noise, Redmi, and boAt. Ready to check out a wide range of features and designs at incredible discounts? Don't miss these limited-time offers to snag your perfect wearable!
Ready to untangle your listening experience? The Amazon Mega Electronics Days are currently featuring wireless earbuds with savings soaring up to 80%. This presents a fantastic opportunity to explore the convenience and quality audio offered by leading brands such as boAt, Samsung, Boult, OnePlus, Sony, JBL, and Beats. Consider the freedom of movement and the rich soundscapes now available at significantly reduced prices. It’s a chance to upgrade your everyday audio without a premium outlay.
Immerse yourself in pure audio bliss! The Amazon Mega Electronics Days are bringing incredible discounts on headphones, with savings soaring up to 73%. Whether you crave the rich sound of Sony, the powerful bass of JBL, the audiophile quality of Sennheiser, or the noise cancellation prowess of Bose, now's the perfect time to upgrade your listening experience without the premium price tag.
The Amazon Mega Electronics Days are currently showcasing Bluetooth speakers at discounts soaring up to 73%. Whether you're after the portable power of JBL, the stylish designs of boAt, the value of Zebronics, the iconic sound of Marshall, or the reliable quality of Sony, now's the perfect time to upgrade your sound system for less. Enjoy your favourite tunes anywhere with these incredible deals.
Unleash your inner photographer or action hero! During Amazon Mega Electronics Days, find cameras at discounts reaching up to 55%. Whether you're eyeing the professional quality of Canon, the ruggedness of GoPro for your adventures, the instant fun of Fujifilm Insta X, or the budget-friendly options from IZI, incredible deals await. Capture life's moments in stunning detail without breaking the bank.
Tired of that clunky mouse or unresponsive keyboard? The Amazon Mega Electronics Days offer a prime opportunity to refresh your computer setup with savings reaching up to 73% on accessories. Imagine a smoother workflow with an ergonomic mouse or a more satisfying typing experience on a new keyboard – all at significantly reduced prices. E
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
FAQs
What laptop deals are available?
Up to 47% off on HP, Dell, Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung.
What tablet discounts can I find?
Save up to 34% on Lenovo, Xiaomi, Apple tablets.
What smartwatch offers are there?
Grab up to 72% off Samsung, Apple, boAt smartwatches.
What are the earbud savings?
Wireless earbuds up to 80% off from top brands.
What speaker discounts are being offered?
Bluetooth speakers up to 73% off on JBL, Sony.