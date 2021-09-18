Amazon.in announced ‘Mega Music Fest’ for deals on a wide range of headphones, speakers, musical instruments and more. Customers can get great offers and deals on multiple categories from brands such as boAt, Sony, JBL, Casio and more. The fest will be live until 20 September.

Here are some products available during ‘Mega Music Fest’ on Amazon.in with offers and deals from sellers:

Headphones

boAt Airdopes 441: The earbuds provide up to 5 hours of sound per charge and an additional 25 hour of playback with the carry cum charge case. It is equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology that powers on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case. TWS Airdopes 441 offers true wireless experience with Bluetooth v5.0, IPX7. The earbuds are available for ₹1,999.

Sony WF-1000XM4: The Sony headphones feature additional microphones that assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality. The Sony WF-1000XM4 is available for ₹26,990.

Speakers

boAt Aavante Bar 1800: The 2.1 channel soundbar gets both wireless and wired forms of connectivity, via Bluetooth V5.0/AUX/USB/Optical/Coaxial and HDMI(ARC). The soundbar is available for ₹7,999.

Infinity Sonic B200WL: The subwoofer has different sound output options, from Aux, USB and optical input. It comes with Dedicated Bass Boosting Controls to increase or decrease the output as per the user's choice. It comes with three different equalizer modes for Movies, Music and News. The soundbar is available for ₹8,999.

