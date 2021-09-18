Amazon Mega Music Fest sale: Discounts on headphones, speakers

boAt Airdopes 441: The earbuds provide up to 5 hours of sound per charge and an additional 25 hour of playback with the carry cum charge case. It is equipped with IWP (Insta Wake N’ Pair) Technology that powers on the earbuds and puts them into connection mode as soon as one opens the lid of the carry case. TWS Airdopes 441 offers true wireless experience with Bluetooth v5.0, IPX7. The earbuds are available for ₹1,999.

