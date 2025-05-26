Amazon Mega Music Fest! Save up to 50% on headphones, speakers and more from Sony, JBL and more

|Product
|Rating
|Price
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)View Details
₹9,999
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- BlackView Details
₹8,550
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 38Hrs Battery- BlackView Details
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)View Details
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)View Details
₹12,999
The Amazon Mega Music Fest kicked off on 23rd May, and now we’re down to the final hours. This is your last chance to make the most of these sound-packed deals as the deals won’t exist after tomorrow, 27th May.
From premium headphones to powerful party speakers, the sale brings together trusted names like Sony, JBL, boAt, and more, all offering up to 50% off. The sale is packed with budget-friendly finds and premium picks alike, perfect for music lovers, gamers, and binge-watchers.
Looking for the best headphone deals on Amazon or the top Bluetooth speaker offers? You’ll find them all here. Don’t miss out on this chance to shop the best in sound at prices that won’t make your wallet flinch. Shop smart, shop fast, the Amazon Mega Music Fest 2025 ends tomorrow!
Looking for earbuds that genuinely add to your daily life? The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are worth your attention during the Amazon Mega Music Fest. These Bluetooth earphones bring clarity to every conversation and focus to every playlist.
Be it work calls, gym sessions, or watching shows on the go, these headphones handle it all effortlessly. Noise doesn’t interrupt, calls don’t drop, and the sound feels full-bodied and precise. Priced at ₹9,999 with flat 50% off, they bring solid value without burning a hole in your pocket.
Live translation adds real-world communication ease
Secure, comfortable fit for daily long usage
Best audio quality needs Samsung Galaxy device
No wireless charging in the case
Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)
The Amazon Mega Music Fest brings you a solid deal on the Sony WF-C700N earbuds. These earphones do more than just play music, they fit in naturally with your daily life. Designed to adjust to your surroundings, they help you focus better, commute smarter, and stay more present.
With fast charging, reliable connectivity, and all-day comfort, they’re a great pick for anyone looking for functional headphones without going over budget. At ₹8,550, this is a practical buy for people always on the move.
Seamlessly switches between two paired devices
Comfortable even during long listening sessions
Audio features best accessed via app
No wireless charging for the case
Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black
Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Black (with Noise Cancellation & Alexa Built-in)
Looking for premium headphones with top-tier noise cancellation and rich, immersive sound? The Sony WH-1000XM4 is a flagship pick for audiophiles and frequent travelers alike. Priced at ₹22,990 (23% off), these over-ear Bluetooth headphones combine smart features with comfort and clarity. Whether you’re working, flying, or relaxing, they adjust sound to your environment and deliver stunning audio with deep bass and crisp vocals.
Excellent noise cancelling performance
Smart touch controls and voice assistant support
Premium price bracket
No water resistance rating
Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 38Hrs Battery- Black
Get more out of your music with the JBL Tune 770NC headphones. Whether you're working, travelling, or tuning out distractions, these headphones deliver long-lasting comfort and up to 70 hours of battery life.
You won’t have to keep pausing to recharge or re-pair – it’s designed to make your day flow better. With powerful bass and noise cancelling, your playlists, calls, or meetings feel uninterrupted. Grab them during the Amazon Mega Music Fest and enjoy the audio freedom you deserve.
Long battery life
Dual device connectivity
No IP rating for water/sweat
Basic design may not appeal to all
JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)
The JBL Cinema SB271 soundbar brings cinematic audio right to your living room, making every movie night feel special. With a wireless subwoofer pumping deep bass, it fills the space without clutter, so your home stays neat. The dedicated voice mode ensures clear dialogues, so you never miss important lines.
Easy Bluetooth streaming and versatile connectivity mean you can switch between TV and music effortlessly. Perfect for those who want rich sound without complicated setups during the Amazon Mega Music Fest.
Powerful sound with easy wireless setup
Voice clarity mode enhances dialogue
Not waterproof
Subwoofer needs space for optimal bass delivery
JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)
The Sony HT-S20R brings cinema-style 5.1 surround sound right to your home, filling every corner with rich, powerful audio. With 400W of output and a dedicated subwoofer, you’ll feel the bass in every scene, making movies and music more exciting.
Bluetooth lets you easily stream playlists from your phone, while HDMI ARC and multiple inputs simplify connecting to your TV. It’s a great pick for anyone looking to boost their sound experience during the Amazon Mega Music Fest for headphones, earphones, and earbuds.
True 5.1 surround sound with punchy bass
Easy setup with multiple connection options
Rear speakers need wired connections
Larger footprint than standard soundbars
Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)
For anyone always on the move, the boAt Rockerz 330 Pro offers exactly what you need—zero interruptions. With 60 hours of playtime, crystal-clear calls, and sweat resistance, this neckband fits easily into your daily hustle.
Take work calls, switch between phone and laptop, or power through gym sessions, all without reaching for a charger. Grab this unbeatable value during the Amazon Mega Music Fest and enjoy effortless audio with these reliable earphones.
Super-fast charging with long-lasting battery
Dual pairing for multitasking
Neckband style may not suit everyone
No active noise cancellation
Boat Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 60HRS Playtime, ASAP Charge, ENx Tech, Signature Sound, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing, IPX5, with Mic (Active Black)
Looking for budget-friendly earphones without compromising on essentials? The pTron Tangentbeat gives you exactly that. Whether it’s calls on the go or back-to-back playlists, this Bluetooth neckband handles it all effortlessly.
With up to 18 hours of playback, dual pairing, and a comfortable fit, it keeps you connected through your day. Now’s your time to grab it during the Amazon Mega Music Fest and enjoy dependable sound with no extra frills, just solid performance.
Super affordable with decent performance
Magnetic buds and fast charging support
Noise cancellation is passive, not very strong
Build quality may feel average at this price point
pTron Tangentbeat in Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, 10mm Drivers, Clear Calls, Dual Pairing, Fast Charging, Magnetic Buds, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Wireless Neckband (Black
Disclaimer: Mint has an affiliate marketing partnership, which means we may get some commission on purchases you make through the retailer sites links provided. These partnerships do not influence our editorial content, which is free from any bias or marketing pitch. We strive to provide accurate and unbiased information to help you make informed decisions. We recommend verifying details with the retailer before making a purchase.
