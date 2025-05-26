Amazon Mega Music Fest! Save up to 50% on headphones, speakers and more from Sony, JBL and more

The Amazon Mega Music Fest kicked off on 23rd May, and now we’re down to the final hours. This is your last chance to make the most of these sound-packed deals as the deals won’t exist after tomorrow, 27th May.

From premium headphones to powerful party speakers, the sale brings together trusted names like Sony, JBL, boAt, and more, all offering up to 50% off. The sale is packed with budget-friendly finds and premium picks alike, perfect for music lovers, gamers, and binge-watchers.

Looking for the best headphone deals on Amazon or the top Bluetooth speaker offers? You’ll find them all here. Don’t miss out on this chance to shop the best in sound at prices that won’t make your wallet flinch. Shop smart, shop fast, the Amazon Mega Music Fest 2025 ends tomorrow!

Looking for earbuds that genuinely add to your daily life? The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are worth your attention during the Amazon Mega Music Fest. These Bluetooth earphones bring clarity to every conversation and focus to every playlist.

Be it work calls, gym sessions, or watching shows on the go, these headphones handle it all effortlessly. Noise doesn’t interrupt, calls don’t drop, and the sound feels full-bodied and precise. Priced at ₹9,999 with flat 50% off, they bring solid value without burning a hole in your pocket.

Specifications Sound Output 24-bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Seamless Codec Noise Cancellation Intelligent ANC with Voice Detect for seamless switching Battery Life 5 hours with ANC, up to 18 hours with charging case Connectivity Bluetooth v5.3 with low-latency support Water Resistance Rated IPX7 – safe against sweat and light rain Reasons to buy Live translation adds real-world communication ease Secure, comfortable fit for daily long usage Reason to avoid Best audio quality needs Samsung Galaxy device No wireless charging in the case

The Amazon Mega Music Fest brings you a solid deal on the Sony WF-C700N earbuds. These earphones do more than just play music, they fit in naturally with your daily life. Designed to adjust to your surroundings, they help you focus better, commute smarter, and stay more present.

With fast charging, reliable connectivity, and all-day comfort, they’re a great pick for anyone looking for functional headphones without going over budget. At ₹8,550, this is a practical buy for people always on the move.

Specifications Noise Control Active Noise Cancellation + Ambient Sound Mode Battery Life Up to 15 hours + 10-minute quick charge for 1 hour playback Fit & Comfort Lightweight with ergonomic design for all-day use Connectivity Multipoint Bluetooth, low-latency streaming Sound Tuning DSEE audio upscaling + EQ presets via app Reasons to buy Seamlessly switches between two paired devices Comfortable even during long listening sessions Reason to avoid Audio features best accessed via app No wireless charging for the case

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Black (with Noise Cancellation & Alexa Built-in)

Looking for premium headphones with top-tier noise cancellation and rich, immersive sound? The Sony WH-1000XM4 is a flagship pick for audiophiles and frequent travelers alike. Priced at ₹22,990 (23% off), these over-ear Bluetooth headphones combine smart features with comfort and clarity. Whether you’re working, flying, or relaxing, they adjust sound to your environment and deliver stunning audio with deep bass and crisp vocals.

Specifications Noise Cancellation Industry-leading ANC with Dual Noise Sensor & QN1 chip Battery Life Up to 30 hours playtime + 10-min quick charge for 5 hours Voice Assistants Built-in Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri Smart Features Speak-to-Chat, Wearing Detection, Quick Attention Mode Connectivity Multipoint Bluetooth connection with seamless switching Reasons to buy Excellent noise cancelling performance Smart touch controls and voice assistant support Reason to avoid Premium price bracket No water resistance rating

Get more out of your music with the JBL Tune 770NC headphones. Whether you're working, travelling, or tuning out distractions, these headphones deliver long-lasting comfort and up to 70 hours of battery life.

You won’t have to keep pausing to recharge or re-pair – it’s designed to make your day flow better. With powerful bass and noise cancelling, your playlists, calls, or meetings feel uninterrupted. Grab them during the Amazon Mega Music Fest and enjoy the audio freedom you deserve.

Specifications Noise Cancellation Adaptive with Ambient Aware & TalkThru Battery Up to 70 hours playtime, 5-min charge = 3 hrs use Sound JBL Pure Bass with customisation via app Bluetooth v5.3 with Dual Pairing Mic & Calls Hands-free calling with Voice Aware Reasons to buy Long battery life Dual device connectivity Reason to avoid No IP rating for water/sweat Basic design may not appeal to all

The JBL Cinema SB271 soundbar brings cinematic audio right to your living room, making every movie night feel special. With a wireless subwoofer pumping deep bass, it fills the space without clutter, so your home stays neat. The dedicated voice mode ensures clear dialogues, so you never miss important lines.

Easy Bluetooth streaming and versatile connectivity mean you can switch between TV and music effortlessly. Perfect for those who want rich sound without complicated setups during the Amazon Mega Music Fest.

Specifications Output Power 220 Watts Channels 2.1 Dolby Digital Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical Subwoofer Wireless, deep bass Mounting Wall mountable, ultra-low profile Reasons to buy Powerful sound with easy wireless setup Voice clarity mode enhances dialogue Reason to avoid Not waterproof Subwoofer needs space for optimal bass delivery

The Sony HT-S20R brings cinema-style 5.1 surround sound right to your home, filling every corner with rich, powerful audio. With 400W of output and a dedicated subwoofer, you’ll feel the bass in every scene, making movies and music more exciting.

Bluetooth lets you easily stream playlists from your phone, while HDMI ARC and multiple inputs simplify connecting to your TV. It’s a great pick for anyone looking to boost their sound experience during the Amazon Mega Music Fest for headphones, earphones, and earbuds.

Specifications Power Output 400 Watts Channels Real 5.1 Surround Sound Connectivity Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB Speaker Setup Wired rear speakers + soundbar + subwoofer Audio Format Dolby Digital Reasons to buy True 5.1 surround sound with punchy bass Easy setup with multiple connection options Reason to avoid Rear speakers need wired connections Larger footprint than standard soundbars

For anyone always on the move, the boAt Rockerz 330 Pro offers exactly what you need—zero interruptions. With 60 hours of playtime, crystal-clear calls, and sweat resistance, this neckband fits easily into your daily hustle.

Take work calls, switch between phone and laptop, or power through gym sessions, all without reaching for a charger. Grab this unbeatable value during the Amazon Mega Music Fest and enjoy effortless audio with these reliable earphones.

Specifications Battery Life 60 hours playback, 10-min charge = 20 hrs use Calling Clarity ENx Technology for noise-free voice calls Sound Quality boAt Signature Sound with 10mm drivers Connectivity Bluetooth v5.2 with Dual Pairing Water Resistance IPX5-rated for sweat & splash protection Reasons to buy Super-fast charging with long-lasting battery Dual pairing for multitasking Reason to avoid Neckband style may not suit everyone No active noise cancellation

Looking for budget-friendly earphones without compromising on essentials? The pTron Tangentbeat gives you exactly that. Whether it’s calls on the go or back-to-back playlists, this Bluetooth neckband handles it all effortlessly.

With up to 18 hours of playback, dual pairing, and a comfortable fit, it keeps you connected through your day. Now’s your time to grab it during the Amazon Mega Music Fest and enjoy dependable sound with no extra frills, just solid performance.

Specifications Battery Life Up to 18 hours playback Drivers 10mm dynamic drivers for deep bass Connectivity Bluetooth 5.0 + Dual Device Pairing Water Resistance IPX4 splash protection Voice Access AI Voice Assistant + In-line Mic Reasons to buy Super affordable with decent performance Magnetic buds and fast charging support Reason to avoid Noise cancellation is passive, not very strong Build quality may feel average at this price point

Check out more audio products on Amazon Mega Music Fest

