Amazon Mega Music Fest! Save up to 50% on headphones, speakers and more from Sony, JBL and more

Aishwarya Faraswal
Published26 May 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Make a mini home theatre with Amazon Mega Music Fest with up to 50% off.
Make a mini home theatre with Amazon Mega Music Fest with up to 50% off.
Our Picks

The Amazon Mega Music Fest kicked off on 23rd May, and now we’re down to the final hours. This is your last chance to make the most of these sound-packed deals as the deals won’t exist after tomorrow, 27th May.

From premium headphones to powerful party speakers, the sale brings together trusted names like Sony, JBL, boAt, and more, all offering up to 50% off. The sale is packed with budget-friendly finds and premium picks alike, perfect for music lovers, gamers, and binge-watchers.

Looking for the best headphone deals on Amazon or the top Bluetooth speaker offers? You’ll find them all here. Don’t miss out on this chance to shop the best in sound at prices that won’t make your wallet flinch. Shop smart, shop fast, the Amazon Mega Music Fest 2025 ends tomorrow!

Looking for earbuds that genuinely add to your daily life? The Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro are worth your attention during the Amazon Mega Music Fest. These Bluetooth earphones bring clarity to every conversation and focus to every playlist.

Be it work calls, gym sessions, or watching shows on the go, these headphones handle it all effortlessly. Noise doesn’t interrupt, calls don’t drop, and the sound feels full-bodied and precise. Priced at 9,999 with flat 50% off, they bring solid value without burning a hole in your pocket.

Specifications

Sound Output
24-bit Hi-Fi audio with Samsung Seamless Codec
Noise Cancellation
Intelligent ANC with Voice Detect for seamless switching
Battery Life
5 hours with ANC, up to 18 hours with charging case
Connectivity
Bluetooth v5.3 with low-latency support
Water Resistance
Rated IPX7 – safe against sweat and light rain

Reason to buy

Live translation adds real-world communication ease

Secure, comfortable fit for daily long usage

Reason to avoid

Best audio quality needs Samsung Galaxy device

No wireless charging in the case

Click here to buy

Samsung Galaxy Buds2 Pro, with Innovative AI Features, Bluetooth Truly Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Noise Cancellation (Graphite)

The Amazon Mega Music Fest brings you a solid deal on the Sony WF-C700N earbuds. These earphones do more than just play music, they fit in naturally with your daily life. Designed to adjust to your surroundings, they help you focus better, commute smarter, and stay more present.

With fast charging, reliable connectivity, and all-day comfort, they’re a great pick for anyone looking for functional headphones without going over budget. At 8,550, this is a practical buy for people always on the move.

Specifications

Noise Control
Active Noise Cancellation + Ambient Sound Mode
Battery Life
Up to 15 hours + 10-minute quick charge for 1 hour playback
Fit & Comfort
Lightweight with ergonomic design for all-day use
Connectivity
Multipoint Bluetooth, low-latency streaming
Sound Tuning
DSEE audio upscaling + EQ presets via app

Reason to buy

Seamlessly switches between two paired devices

Comfortable even during long listening sessions

Reason to avoid

Audio features best accessed via app

No wireless charging for the case

Click here to buy

Sony WF-C700N Noise Cancellation Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic, TWS, Up to 20Hrs Battery, Adaptive Sound Control- Black

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones – Black (with Noise Cancellation & Alexa Built-in)

Looking for premium headphones with top-tier noise cancellation and rich, immersive sound? The Sony WH-1000XM4 is a flagship pick for audiophiles and frequent travelers alike. Priced at 22,990 (23% off), these over-ear Bluetooth headphones combine smart features with comfort and clarity. Whether you’re working, flying, or relaxing, they adjust sound to your environment and deliver stunning audio with deep bass and crisp vocals.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation
Industry-leading ANC with Dual Noise Sensor & QN1 chip
Battery Life
Up to 30 hours playtime + 10-min quick charge for 5 hours
Voice Assistants
Built-in Alexa, Google Assistant & Siri
Smart Features
Speak-to-Chat, Wearing Detection, Quick Attention Mode
Connectivity
Multipoint Bluetooth connection with seamless switching

Reason to buy

Excellent noise cancelling performance

Smart touch controls and voice assistant support

Reason to avoid

Premium price bracket

No water resistance rating

Click here to buy

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over-Ear Headphones with Mic, Hi-Res Audio, Up to 38Hrs Battery- Black

Get more out of your music with the JBL Tune 770NC headphones. Whether you're working, travelling, or tuning out distractions, these headphones deliver long-lasting comfort and up to 70 hours of battery life.

You won’t have to keep pausing to recharge or re-pair – it’s designed to make your day flow better. With powerful bass and noise cancelling, your playlists, calls, or meetings feel uninterrupted. Grab them during the Amazon Mega Music Fest and enjoy the audio freedom you deserve.

Specifications

Noise Cancellation
Adaptive with Ambient Aware & TalkThru
Battery
Up to 70 hours playtime, 5-min charge = 3 hrs use
Sound
JBL Pure Bass with customisation via app
Bluetooth
v5.3 with Dual Pairing
Mic & Calls
Hands-free calling with Voice Aware

Reason to buy

Long battery life

Dual device connectivity

Reason to avoid

No IP rating for water/sweat

Basic design may not appeal to all

Click here to buy

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on JBL Headphones App (Black)

The JBL Cinema SB271 soundbar brings cinematic audio right to your living room, making every movie night feel special. With a wireless subwoofer pumping deep bass, it fills the space without clutter, so your home stays neat. The dedicated voice mode ensures clear dialogues, so you never miss important lines.

Easy Bluetooth streaming and versatile connectivity mean you can switch between TV and music effortlessly. Perfect for those who want rich sound without complicated setups during the Amazon Mega Music Fest.

Specifications

Output Power
220 Watts
Channels
2.1 Dolby Digital
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical
Subwoofer
Wireless, deep bass
Mounting
Wall mountable, ultra-low profile

Reason to buy

Powerful sound with easy wireless setup

Voice clarity mode enhances dialogue

Reason to avoid

Not waterproof

Subwoofer needs space for optimal bass delivery

Click here to buy

JBL Cinema SB271, Dolby Digital Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for Extra Deep Bass, 2.1 Channel Home Theatre with Remote, HDMI ARC, Bluetooth & Optical Connectivity (220W)

The Sony HT-S20R brings cinema-style 5.1 surround sound right to your home, filling every corner with rich, powerful audio. With 400W of output and a dedicated subwoofer, you’ll feel the bass in every scene, making movies and music more exciting.

Bluetooth lets you easily stream playlists from your phone, while HDMI ARC and multiple inputs simplify connecting to your TV. It’s a great pick for anyone looking to boost their sound experience during the Amazon Mega Music Fest for headphones, earphones, and earbuds.

Specifications

Power Output
400 Watts
Channels
Real 5.1 Surround Sound
Connectivity
Bluetooth, HDMI ARC, Optical, USB
Speaker Setup
Wired rear speakers + soundbar + subwoofer
Audio Format
Dolby Digital

Reason to buy

True 5.1 surround sound with punchy bass

Easy setup with multiple connection options

Reason to avoid

Rear speakers need wired connections

Larger footprint than standard soundbars

Click here to buy

Sony HT-S20R Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Soundbar for TV with subwoofer and Compact Rear Speakers, 5.1ch Home Theatre System (400W,Bluetooth & USB Connectivity, HDMI & Optical connectivity)

For anyone always on the move, the boAt Rockerz 330 Pro offers exactly what you need—zero interruptions. With 60 hours of playtime, crystal-clear calls, and sweat resistance, this neckband fits easily into your daily hustle.

Take work calls, switch between phone and laptop, or power through gym sessions, all without reaching for a charger. Grab this unbeatable value during the Amazon Mega Music Fest and enjoy effortless audio with these reliable earphones.

Specifications

Battery Life
60 hours playback, 10-min charge = 20 hrs use
Calling Clarity
ENx Technology for noise-free voice calls
Sound Quality
boAt Signature Sound with 10mm drivers
Connectivity
Bluetooth v5.2 with Dual Pairing
Water Resistance
IPX5-rated for sweat & splash protection

Reason to buy

Super-fast charging with long-lasting battery

Dual pairing for multitasking

Reason to avoid

Neckband style may not suit everyone

No active noise cancellation

Click here to buy

Boat Rockerz 330 Pro in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with 60HRS Playtime, ASAP Charge, ENx Tech, Signature Sound, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing, IPX5, with Mic (Active Black)

Looking for budget-friendly earphones without compromising on essentials? The pTron Tangentbeat gives you exactly that. Whether it’s calls on the go or back-to-back playlists, this Bluetooth neckband handles it all effortlessly.

With up to 18 hours of playback, dual pairing, and a comfortable fit, it keeps you connected through your day. Now’s your time to grab it during the Amazon Mega Music Fest and enjoy dependable sound with no extra frills, just solid performance.

Specifications

Battery Life
Up to 18 hours playback
Drivers
10mm dynamic drivers for deep bass
Connectivity
Bluetooth 5.0 + Dual Device Pairing
Water Resistance
IPX4 splash protection
Voice Access
AI Voice Assistant + In-line Mic

Reason to buy

Super affordable with decent performance

Magnetic buds and fast charging support

Reason to avoid

Noise cancellation is passive, not very strong

Build quality may feel average at this price point

Click here to buy

pTron Tangentbeat in Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, 10mm Drivers, Clear Calls, Dual Pairing, Fast Charging, Magnetic Buds, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Wireless Neckband (Black

FAQs

What’s the difference between soundbars and speakers?

Soundbars are compact and designed to enhance TV audio, while speakers come in various sizes for versatile music or home theater setups.

Are wired or wireless headphones better?

Wireless headphones offer freedom of movement, but wired ones usually provide more consistent sound without needing charging.

Can I connect multiple devices to a Bluetooth speaker?

Most Bluetooth speakers connect to one device at a time, but some support multi-device pairing for easy switching.

What does ‘noise cancellation’ mean in headphones?

Noise cancellation reduces background noise, helping you focus on music or calls in noisy environments.

How do I choose between earphones and earbuds?

Earphones fit inside your ear canal for better noise isolation, while earbuds rest just outside, offering more comfort for some users.

