Amazon Mega Tablet Days! Best deals on tablets with modern tech: Up to 45% off on Apple, Samsung and other top brands

The OnePlus Pad Go tablet blends style and substance in an Android tablet made for both entertainment and work. Featuring a large 28.85 cm 2.4K display with a unique 7:5 ReadFit ratio, it provides a comfortable viewing experience for reading and browsing. Dolby Atmos-powered quad speakers ensure immersive sound quality, while TÜV Rheinland eye care certification helps reduce eye fatigue. With 8 GB RAM, 128 GB storage (expandable to 1 TB), and a massive 8000mAh battery with 33W fast charging, this best-selling tablet delivers reliable daily performance.

Specifications Screen Size 11.35 inch Audio Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers Processor MediaTek Helio G99 Battery 8000mAh Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} OnePlus Pad Go 28.85Cm 2.4K 7:5 Ratio Readfit Eye Care LCD Display, Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) + Wi-Fi Connectivity Tablet, 8GB RAM 128 GB Storage Expandable Up-to 1TB Asin, Green

The Apple iPad Air (M2, 2024) is designed for creators, professionals, and students who demand power and portability. Its 11-inch Liquid Retina display ensures brilliant visuals, while the M2 chip delivers lightning-fast performance. The all-day battery, Touch ID, 5G cellular connectivity, and dual 12MP cameras make it a productivity powerhouse. The 512GB of storage allows you to store everything from high-res videos to creative projects.

Specifications Screen Size 11-inch Storage 512GB Colour Blue Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular, USB-C Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Apple iPad Air 11″ (M2): Liquid Retina Display, 512GB, Landscape 12MP Front Camera / 12MP Back Camera, Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life — Blue

The Honor Pad X9 is a value-packed tablet that delivers a big screen, rich sound, and capable performance. Its 11.5-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate provides smooth and vibrant visuals. With 6 speakers tuned with HONOR Hi-Res audio, it offers cinematic sound. Powered by a Snapdragon 685 processor and Magic UI 7.1 based on Android 13, it supports multitasking with ease.

Specifications Colour Grey Screen Size 11.5-inch Audio 6 Speakers with Hi-Res Audio Operating System Android 13 with Magic UI 7.1 Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Honor Pad X9 with Free Flip-Cover 11.5-inch (29.21 cm) 2K Display, Snapdragon 685, 4GB, 128GB Storage, 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13, WiFi Tablet, Metal Body, Gray

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A9+ is an affordable yet reliable tablet with a sleek design and smooth performance. It sports an 11-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate for a better viewing experience. Equipped with Snapdragon SM6375, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage, it’s ideal for everyday tasks and streaming. The Quad speakers enhance your media time, and the 7040mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage.

Specifications Colour Grey Screen Size 11-inch RAM/Storage 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ [Smartchoice], 27.94 cm (11.0 inch) Display, RAM 8 GB, ROM 128 GB Expandable, Wi-Fi Tablet, Gray

The Lenovo Tab Plus is built for entertainment lovers and multitaskers. With eight JBL Hi-Fi speakers, including four tweeters and four bass units, it delivers unmatched sound. The 11.5-inch 2K display paired with a 90Hz refresh rate offers smooth visuals. Android 14, with future updates, keeps it up-to-date. The 8600mAh battery and 45W fast charging ensure all-day use. With a built-in kickstand, TÜV certification, IP52 protection, and robust performance via the Helio G99 chip, it's a complete package.

Specifications Colour Luna Grey Screen Size 11.5 Inches Storage Capacity 256 GB Display Resolution 2560x1440 pixels Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Lenovo Tab Plus with Octa JBL Hi-Fi Speakers| 8 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| 11.5 Inch, 2K, 90 Hz Refresh| Wi-Fi Tablet| Android 14| 45 W Fast Charger| Built-in Kickstand| Color: Luna Grey

The Xiaomi Pad 6 is a performance-driven tablet ideal for gaming, productivity, and multimedia. Its 11-inch 2.8K+ display supports 144Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth visuals, backed by a powerful Snapdragon 870 processor and LPDDR5 RAM. Dolby Atmos quad speakers, metal body, and long-lasting 8840mAh battery make it immersive and durable.

Specifications Colour Grey Storage Capacity 256 GB Screen Size 11 inches Display Resolution 2880x1800 pixels Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Xiaomi Pad 6 [Smartchoice]| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS |144Hz Refresh Rate| 8GB, 256GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

The realme Pad 2 is a sleek and powerful Android tablet designed to deliver smooth performance and vibrant visuals. Its 11.5-inch 2K display offers an immersive viewing experience with a 120Hz refresh rate, ideal for gaming, streaming, and reading. Powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 chipset and backed by Dolby Atmos quad speakers, it’s a great pick for entertainment lovers. The 8360mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, and the 33W SUPERVOOC charging adds convenience.

Specifications Colour Imagination Grey Screen Size 11.5 inch Display Resolution 2000 x 1200 pixels Storage Capacity 256 GB Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} realme Pad 2 8 GB RAM 256 GB ROM 11.5 inch with Wi-Fi+4G Tablet (Imagination Grey)

The 10th Gen Apple iPad is a premium and among the best selling tablets tailored for creators, students, and professionals. With a 10.9" Liquid Retina display and a fast A14 Bionic chip, it offers smooth multitasking, gaming, and editing. The iPadOS unlocks true versatility with support for multitasking and Apple Pencil (1st Gen). Equipped with 12MP front and back cameras, it delivers crisp visuals for video calls and content creation.

Specifications Colour Blue Screen Size 10.9 inches Storage Capacity 256 GB Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Apple iPad (10th Generation): with A14 Bionic chip, 27.69 cm (10.9″) Liquid Retina Display, 256GB, Wi-Fi 6, 12MP front/12MP Back Camera, Touch ID, All-Day Battery Life – Blue

The Redmi Pad Pro is one of the budget friendly tablets, ideal for media consumption, and seamless interconnectivity with Xiaomi devices. Featuring a 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate and 600-nit brightness, visuals look stunning and are comfortable on the eyes. The quad speakers tuned with Dolby Atmos enhance the audio experience. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 and backed by a huge 10,000mAh battery, this tablet ensures long-lasting performance.

Specifications Colour Graphite Grey Screen Size 12.1 inches Display Resolution 2560 x 1600 pixels Storage Capacity 128 GB Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Redmi Pad Pro| Snapdragon 7s Gen 2| 30.7cm(12.1") Tablet| 33+ Days Standby|10000mAh| HyperOS| 120Hz|6GB, 128GB| Quad Speakers|Wi-Fi 6| Graphite Grey

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro is a top-rated Android tablet built for professionals and creative users. Boasting a 12.7-inch 3K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, it delivers a visually stunning and ultra-smooth experience. It’s powered by the advanced MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and supported by 12GB RAM and 256GB storage, making it ideal for heavy multitasking.

Specifications Screen Size 12.7 inch Colour Grey Display Resolution 2944x1840 pixels Storage Capacity 256 GB Click here to buy {{#product}} Click here to buy {{/product}} Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus|12.7" 3K Display|144 Hz Refresh|12 GB RAM, 256 GB ROM| AI-Enabled| MediaTek Dimensity 8300|Quad JBL Speakers|10200 mAh Battery with 45 W Charger|WiFi 6e

Should I choose a Wi-Fi only or Wi-Fi + cellular tablet? If you’re mostly at home or in Wi-Fi zones, a Wi-Fi-only tablet is sufficient and more budget-friendly. However, if you're frequently on the move or travel often, choosing a Wi-Fi + cellular model gives you uninterrupted access to the internet using a SIM card or data plan.

Which display features should I prioritise in a tablet? Look for features like screen size, resolution (Full HD or higher), refresh rate (90Hz or 120Hz), and brightness. A larger screen (10+ inches) with 2K resolution and 400+ nits brightness enhances reading, streaming, and gaming, while a higher refresh rate delivers smoother visuals and better responsiveness.

Are tablets good for gaming and content creation? Modern tablets equipped with high-performance chipsets and 6GB+ RAM can handle demanding mobile games and creative tasks like sketching, video editing, and music mixing. Tablets with high refresh rates, large screens, and strong processors like the A14 Bionic or Snapdragon Gen 2 are well-suited for these purposes.

Factors to consider before buying the best tablets: Screen Size: Choose based on usage—larger for streaming, smaller for portability.

Processor: More powerful specs ensure smoother multitasking and gaming.

Audio Quality: Quad speakers and Dolby Atmos enhance entertainment.

Storage Capacity: Look for 128GB or higher; expandable storage is a plus.

Battery Life: Go for tablets with 8–12 hours of battery backup.

Operating System: Android, iPadOS, and Windows tablets offer different app ecosystems and user experiences.

Connectivity: Decide between Wi-Fi-only or Wi-Fi + LTE options.

Best Tablets Screen Size Storage Capacity Special Features OnePlus Pad Go 11.35 inch 256 GB Dolby Atmos Quad Speakers, 4G LTE(Calling) Apple iPad Air M2 11 inch 512 GB Wi-Fi 6E + 5G Cellular with eSIM, Touch ID Honor Pad X9 11.5 inch 128 GB 6 Speakers, Up-to 13 Hours Battery, Android 13 Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ 11 inch 128 GB 90 Hz Refresh Rate Lenovo Tab Plus 11.5 inch 256 GB 45 W Fast Charger, Built-in Kickstand Xiaomi Pad 6 11 inch 256 GB Powered by HyperOS, 144Hz Refresh Rate realme Pad 2 11 inch 256 GB Dolby Atmos Quad Speaker with Hi-Res Certification Apple iPad (10th Generation) 10.9 inch 256 GB Liquid Retina Display Redmi Pad Pro 12.1 inch 128 GB Quad Speakers, Wi-Fi 6 Lenovo {Smartchoice} Idea Tab Pro with Pen Plus 12.7 inch 256 GB Quad JBL Speakers, WiFi 6e

