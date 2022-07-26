Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: Discounts on Apple iPhone13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Details here

Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: Discounts on Apple iPhone13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Details here

Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: The maximum available discount is on the 128GB iPhone 13 variant which is now available at 69,990 instead of 79,900
2 min read . 01:57 PM ISTLivemint

  • Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: The maximum available discount is on the 128GB iPhone 13 variant which is now available at 69,990 instead of 79,900.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Amazon.in announces ‘Mobile Savings Days’ bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of latest smartphones and accessories. Consumers can get up to 10,000 off on iPhones. Consumers can avail ofgreat deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The maximum available discount is on the 128GB iPhone 13 variant which is now available at 69,990 instead of 79,900.

Here is the price of different variants of iPhone 13 during the Mobile Savings Days’:

iPhone 13 - 128 GB

Rs69,990 instead of Rs79,900 (12% off)

iPhone 13 Pro - 128 GB

Rs1,10,900 instead of Rs1,19,900 (8% off)

iPhone 13 Pro Max - 128 GB

Rs1,20,900 instead of Rs1,29,900 (7% off)

iPhone 13 - 256 GB

Rs79,990 instead of Rs89,900 (11% off)

iPhone 13 Pro - 256 GB

1,20,900 instead ofRs 1,29,900 (7% off)

iPhone 13 Pro Max - 256 GB

Rs1,30,900 instead of Rs1,39,900 (6% off)

iPhone 13 - 512 GB

Rs99,990 instead of Rs1,09,900 (9% off)

iPhone 13 Pro - 512 GB

Rs1,45,900 instead of Rs1,49,900 (3% off)

iPhone 13 Pro Max - 512 GB

Rs1,55,900 instead of Rs1,59,900 (3% off).

Customers can enjoy 10% instant discount of up to INR 750 using Credit and Debit cards and up to 1,000 using EMI transactions for a min. transaction of INR 5,000 using Citibank cards and for a min. transaction of 7,000 using Bank of Baroda cards. Additionally, customers can avail a 10% cashback of up to 2,500 using Slice for a minimum transaction of Rs7,500 till July 27, which will be valid once per user. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones. 

Prime Members can avail savings of up to Rs20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Customers can also avail additional discounts using Coupons on select smartphones.

Apart from Apple iPhone consumers can also avail up to 40% off on their favourite brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Tecno, OPPO, Realme and Vivo amongst others. . Mobile Saving Days started July 25 and will be live until July 29, 2022.

