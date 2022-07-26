Amazon Mobile Savings Days sale: The maximum available discount is on the 128GB iPhone 13 variant which is now available at ₹69,990 instead of ₹79,900.
Amazon.in announces ‘Mobile Savings Days’ bringing together a host of deals and offers on a range of latest smartphones and accessories. Consumers can get up to ₹10,000 off on iPhones. Consumers can avail ofgreat deals on iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. The maximum available discount is on the 128GB iPhone 13 variant which is now available at ₹69,990 instead of ₹79,900.
Here is the price of different variants of iPhone 13 during the Mobile Savings Days’:
iPhone 13 - 128 GB
Customers can enjoy 10% instant discount of up to INR 750 using Credit and Debit cards and up to ₹1,000 using EMI transactions for a min. transaction of INR 5,000 using Citibank cards and for a min. transaction of ₹7,000 using Bank of Baroda cards. Additionally, customers can avail a 10% cashback of up to ₹2,500 using Slice for a minimum transaction of Rs7,500 till July 27, which will be valid once per user. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones.
Prime Members can avail savings of up to Rs20,000 with Advantage Just for Prime, which includes benefits like 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 month No Cost EMI on HDFC Bank Debit and Credit Cards. Customers can also avail additional discounts using Coupons on select smartphones.
Apart from Apple iPhone consumers can also avail up to 40% off on their favourite brands including OnePlus, Xiaomi, Samsung, iQOO, Tecno, OPPO, Realme and Vivo amongst others. . Mobile Saving Days started July 25 and will be live until July 29, 2022.