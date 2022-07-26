Customers can enjoy 10% instant discount of up to INR 750 using Credit and Debit cards and up to ₹1,000 using EMI transactions for a min. transaction of INR 5,000 using Citibank cards and for a min. transaction of ₹7,000 using Bank of Baroda cards. Additionally, customers can avail a 10% cashback of up to ₹2,500 using Slice for a minimum transaction of Rs7,500 till July 27, which will be valid once per user. They can also avail exciting exchange offers and convenient No-Cost EMI for up to 12 months on their favourite smartphones.