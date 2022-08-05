Amazon offers iPhone 13 for just Rs. 55,850: How to avail max discount

Amazon is offering an attractive discount on the Apple iPhone 13. There is a discount of Rs. 11,000 over the sticker price of the Apple smartphone during the sale.
Amazon is back with its Great Freedom Sale to mark the 75th Independence Day of India. For Apple users, the e-commerce giant has big news. During the sale, Amazon is offering an attractive discount on the Apple iPhone 13. The handset from Apple is being sold at a heavy discount over its sticker price including its variants during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, ahead of the festive season.
The e-commerce giant is offering the Apple iPhone 13 at a price of Rs. 68,900 for the base variant of 128GB storage, originally priced at Rs. 79,900. There is a discount of Rs. 11,000 over the sticker price of the Apple smartphone during the sale. Additionally, Apple is offering an exchange offer up to Rs. 13,050 which can eventually slash the prices of the iPhone 13 further to Rs. 55,850 during the Amazon Sale.
It is noteworthy that this special discount is only for Prime members of Amazon. To further reduce the price, there are no bank offers available as of now. Non-Prime members of Amazon will get the iPhone 13 at Rs. 69,900 which is Rs.1000 higher than others. This exclusive discount offer is available for all the variants of the iPhone with the 256GB and 512GB variants which are available at a price of Rs. 76,900 and Rs. 1,03,999, respectively.
At the moment, it is unclear how long the deal will last, given that heavy discounted deals tend to run out fast during Flipkart and Amazon’s festive sales. iPhone 13 was also available on sale in India in September 2021. The smartphone is powered by A15 Bionic SoC, featuring a display of a 6.1-inch OLED screen. Apple’s iPhone 13 supports cinematic mode for video recording with shallow depth of 1080p at 30fps. The handset also comes with Bluetooth 5.0 and WiFi 6 technology.
Meanwhile, the five-day long Amazon sale offers up to 40% discount on smartphones from OnePlus among other brands. If you are planning to buy a new Android smartphone, OnePlus is giving some exciting offers on OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and more.
