Amazon offers July 2024: Expect upto 60% off on top-selling mattresses and office chairs.

Amazon offers July 2024: Amazon's July offers present an exciting chance to enhance the comfort of your home and office by offering significant discounts on popular mattresses and chairs. During this limited-time offer, customers can take advantage of discounts of up to 60% on a range of high-quality mattresses, including orthopaedic and memory foam options, designed to provide optimal support and improve sleep quality.

Furthermore, office chairs with ergonomic features, such as adjustable lumbar support, breathable mesh backs, and cushioned seats, are also available at unbeatable prices. These promotions cater to both home and office requirements, ensuring that you receive the best value for your money while enhancing your comfort and productivity. Whether you are seeking to improve your sleep with a new mattress or upgrade your workspace with an ergonomic chair, Amazon's July 2024 promotions provide the perfect opportunity to make these essential investments at a fraction of the cost. Do not miss out on these incredible savings!

The Wakefit ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress is ideal for individuals in search of both comfort and support. Measuring 78x72x6 inches, this king-size mattress provides a medium-firm feel, catering to the needs of most sleepers. It utilizes ShapeSense Ortho Memory Foam in combination with responsive support foam and a high-density foam base to promote proper spine alignment and alleviate pressure. Adorned with breathable premium fabric, it delivers a cool and comfortable sleeping surface. Furthermore, the mattress includes a removable outer cover that is machine washable, ensuring easy maintenance and long-term hygiene.

Specification of Wakefit Mattress Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress Dimensions: ‎198.1 x 182.9 x 15.2 cmWeight: 22.6 kgFill material: Memory foamColour: Space grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Provides excellent back support Medium-firm may not be suitable for all Removable, machine-washable outer cover for easy maintenance

The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho Mattress offers a revolutionary sleep experience with its patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology, designed by DRDO scientists. This medium-firm mattress provides optimal orthopaedic support, making it ideal for back pain relief. The SmartGRID's 2500+ air channels ensure excellent airflow, keeping you cool throughout the night. It features a luxurious Brasso fabric cover that is removable and washable, adding an extra layer of protection. AIHA-certified, this mattress combines innovation and comfort, promising restful sleep with enhanced spinal alignment and pressure relief.

Specifications of The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6-Inch Mattress Dimensions: 198.1L x 182.9W x 15.2 cmWeight: 47 kgCoil type: Pocketed coilColour: White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology Higher price point AIHA-certified for proven orthopaedic support

This King Size Mattress from Centuary Sleepables is designed for individuals who prioritise comfort and minimal disturbance from their sleeping partners. It is constructed with pocketed springs and PU foam, providing a medium-firm feel and excellent support with motion isolation. The plush quilted cover adds an extra layer of softness, and the vacuum-packed, rolled packaging makes for easy handling and setup. Its multi-layered construction ensures durability and comfort, making it a dependable choice for a peaceful night's sleep.

Specifications of Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Spring Mattress

Dimensions: 182 x 182 x 20 cmWeight: 37 kgCoil type: Pocketed coilColour: Multicolour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Plush quilted cover for added comfort May not suit those who prefer very soft or firm mattresses Vacuum-packed and rolled for easy transportation

The Kurlon Spinel Ortho Mattress is designed to provide excellent spine support and comfort. With its high-density bonded foam, this double-size mattress maintains its shape and firmness for lasting durability. The PU quilting on the surface adds extra comfort and pressure relief, ensuring a peaceful night's sleep. This sturdy mattress is crafted to promote proper spinal alignment, reducing back pain and encouraging improved posture. The hypoallergenic materials and removable cover make it simple to keep clean, and the 5-year warranty provides added peace of mind.

Specifications of Kurlon Spinel Ortho Mattress

Dimensions: 198.1 x 152.4 x 15.2 cmFill material: FoamCoil type: Continuous coilColour: Multicolour

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-density bonded foam provides firm support The 5-inch thickness may not be sufficient for certain users PU quilting adds extra comfort and pressure relief

Top 3 features of the best selling mattresses on Amazon offers

Best selling mattresses on Amazon offers Size Colour Special feature Wakefit Mattress Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress King Space grey Takes the shape of your body without letting it sag The Sleep Company SmartGRID Ortho 6 Inch Mattress King White Patented Japanese SmartGRID Technology, Ortho Relief Foam Centuary Mattresses Sleepables Spring Mattress King Multicolour Soft Knitted Fabric, Quilted Cover SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress with AirGen™ Memory Foam Queen White High-Density Foam Kurlon Spinel Ortho Mattress Double-bed Multicolour Foam top, Hypoallergenic, Removable Cover, Low Motion Transfer

Best value for money mattress: The SleepyCat Original Ortho Mattress offers excellent value with its AirGen™ Memory Foam, providing balanced comfort and medium firmness. The 6-inch mattress features a SoftTouch Bamboo Zipper Cover and a 10-year warranty. Ideal for queen-sized beds, it ensures a restful sleep experience at an affordable price.

Best overall mattress: Wakefit's ShapeSense Orthopedic Classic Memory Foam Mattress stands out for its quality and support. The 6-inch king-size mattress adapts to your body shape, ensuring no sagging over time. Its breathable premium fabric cover and 10-year warranty make it a reliable and comfortable choice for long-term use.

Factors to consider before buying the best mattress on Amazon offers: Support and comfort: Ensure the mattress provides adequate support to maintain spinal alignment and comfort for pressure points.

Mattress type: Choose between memory foam, innerspring, latex, hybrid, or adjustable mattresses based on your preference and needs.

Firmness level: Select the right firmness level based on your sleeping position and personal comfort preferences (soft, medium, firm).

Material quality: Look for high-quality materials that offer durability, breathability, and comfort, such as high-density foam or natural latex.

Allergen resistance: Choose hypoallergenic materials if you have allergies or sensitivities to ensure a healthy sleep environment.

Durability and warranty: Check the mattress's lifespan and ensure it comes with a substantial warranty to protect your investment.

Check out the best chairs on Amazon offers:

The ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company is an advanced orthopaedic office chair designed with patented SmartGRID Technology. This chair features an Onyx seat and back support, which cradle your tailbone and provide extra cushioning for long working hours. The chair’s SmartGRID technology allows your spine to stay in its natural posture, reducing pressure and giving a feeling of weightlessness. Equipped with multiple air channels, the chair ensures your seat and back stay cool and comfortable. The ErgoSmart chair is easy to assemble with DIY installation and offers multiple adjustments, including a 2D adjustable headrest, arms, lumbar support, and tilt from 90 to 135 degrees. Built with a heavy-duty base structure and class 3 Samhongsa gas lift, it supports a weight capacity of up to 150 kg. Ideal for offices, meeting rooms, and home setups, this chair combines ergonomic design with superior comfort.

Specifications of ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company - Plus Orthopedic Office Chair

Dimensions: ‎48D x 62W x 117H cmWeight: 22 kgMaterial: SmartGRIDColour: Grey

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Breathable design for cool comfort Higher price point compared to basic office chairs Easy DIY installation

The Green Soul Urbane Premium Leatherette Office Chair provides a luxurious and comfortable experience with its top-quality PVC leather upholstery. This ergonomic high-back chair comes with a roomy cushion seat, extendable footrest, and sturdy nylon base, making it ideal for extended work sessions. It can accommodate up to 110 kg and includes adjustable lumbar support, height adjustment, and a recline feature up to 135 degrees. Assembly is easy with the included toolkit and detailed instructions, and professional assembly support is also available.

Specifications of Green Soul Urbane Premium Leatherette Office Chair

Dimensions: ‎68D x 32W x 59H cmWeight: 25 kgMaterial: ‎PVC leatherColour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Superior luxury and comfort with premium PVC leather PVC leather may not be as comfortable High back design for full support

8. CELLBELL C106 Medium Back Mesh Office Adjustable Reclining Chair

The CELLBELL C106 Medium Back Mesh Office Chair is a great option for both office and home use. It features a breathable contoured mesh back and a comfortable 2-inch thick foam cushion seat for long hours of sitting. This chair offers lumbar support, padded armrests, and a pneumatic hydraulic system for easy seat height adjustment. With a sturdy metal base, it can support up to 105 kg. Easy to assemble, it provides ergonomic sitting positions for added comfort.

Specifications of CELLBELL C106 Medium Back Mesh Office Chair Dimensions: ‎53D x 61W x 109H cmWeight: 14 kgMaterial: ‎MetalColour: Pistachio green

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Breathable mesh back for cool comfort Medium back design may not be suitable for certain individuals Sturdy metal base with good weight capacity

The FUGO® Ergonomic Executive Office Chair is designed to provide maximum comfort and support, thanks to its high-density foam and faux leather upholstery. With a medium back design, this chair can support up to 150 kg. It offers various adjustment options, such as a recline function up to 135 degrees, 360-degree rotation, and smooth-rolling swivel caster wheels. Assembly is a breeze with the included detailed instructions and tools, and customer support is just a video call away for any assistance needed.

Specifications of FUGO® by Nice Goods Ergonomic Executive Office Chair Dimensions: ‎55D x 63W x 95H cmWeight: 16 kgMaterial: ‎Faux leatherColour: White

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-density foam for comfort Faux leather may not be as breathable as mesh options Faux leather is durable and easy to clean

10. Casa Copenhagen Mesh Mid Back Office Chair

The Casa Copenhagen Mesh Mid Back Office Chair is crafted to provide ergonomic comfort and support. With a high-density sponge cushion and a breathable mesh back, this chair guarantees comfort during extended periods of sitting. It comes with all the required hardware and tools for effortless assembly, which can be completed in approximately 15 minutes. Perfect for both office and home use, this chair offers excellent lumbar support and fits seamlessly into different settings. The ergonomic design, complete with a contoured seat and armrests, ensures long-lasting comfort and support.

Specifications of Casa Copenhagen Mesh Mid Back Office Chair Dimensions: ‎70D x 86W x 40H cmWeight: 17 kgMaterial: ‎AluminiumColour: Black

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid High-density sponge cushion Medium back design may not provide full support for taller users Ergonomic design for good lumbar support

Top 3 features of the best selling chairs on Amazon offers

Best selling chairs on Amazon offers Colour Material Special feature ErgoSmart by The Sleep Company - Plus Orthopedic Office Chair



Grey SmartGRID Adjustable Lumbar, Ergonomic, Adjustable Headrest, Arm Rest, Scratch Resistant, Swivel Green Soul Urbane Premium Leatherette Office Chair PVC leather Black Adjustable Lumbar, Adjustable Height, Ergonomic, Arm Rest, Swivel CELLBELL C106 Medium Back Mesh Office Chair Metal Pistachio green Arm-Rest, Ergonomic design FUGO® by Nice Goods Ergonomic Executive Office Chair Faux leather White Arm Rest Casa Copenhagen Mesh Mid Back Office Chair Aluminium Black High-density sponge cushion

Best value for money chairs on Amazon offers The CELLBELL C106 offers ergonomic comfort with a breathable mesh back, thick foam cushion seat, and adjustable height. Its sturdy metal base and reclining feature make it ideal for long hours of work from home, all at a budget-friendly price.

Best overall chairs on Amazon offers The ErgoSmart chair is equipped with Patented SmartGRID Technology to provide excellent support and comfort. It includes adjustable lumbar support, a 2D adjustable headrest, and various adjustment features to encourage proper ergonomic sitting position, making it an ideal option for both office and home settings.

Factors to consider before buying the best chairs Ergonomics: Ensure the chair provides proper lumbar support, adjustable armrests, and seat height to maintain good posture and reduce strain.

Material: Choose chairs made from durable materials like mesh for breathability or leather for a premium feel.

Adjustability: Look for chairs with adjustable features, including recline, tilt lock, and seat depth, to customize comfort.

Cushioning: Opt for chairs with high-density foam or memory foam for long-lasting comfort during extended use.

Weight Capacity: Check the chair's maximum weight capacity to ensure it can accommodate the user comfortably and safely.

Mobility: Consider chairs with smooth-rolling casters and a sturdy base for easy movement and stability.

FAQs Question : What are the key features to look for in an orthopaedic mattress? Ans : When choosing an orthopaedic mattress, look for features such as firm support, high-density foam, memory foam layers, and breathability. These elements ensure proper spinal alignment, pressure relief, and comfort. Question : How do I know which mattress firmness is right for me? Ans : Mattress firmness depends on your sleeping position and personal preference. Side sleepers usually prefer medium-soft to medium-firm mattresses for pressure relief, while back and stomach sleepers may benefit from firmer mattresses for better support. Question : Are memory foam mattresses suitable for all sleepers? Ans : Memory foam mattresses are versatile and can accommodate most sleepers. They contour to the body, providing pressure relief and support. However, those who prefer a more traditional, bouncy feel might opt for hybrid or innerspring mattresses. Question : What should I look for in an ergonomic office chair? Ans : An ergonomic office chair should offer adjustable lumbar support, seat height, and armrests. It should also have a breathable backrest, a cushioned seat, and tilt mechanisms to promote proper posture and reduce strain during long hours of sitting. Question : Are mesh office chairs better than leather chairs? Ans : Mesh office chairs are generally more breathable, keeping you cool during long periods of sitting. Leather chairs offer a more traditional and luxurious feel but may not be as breathable. The choice depends on personal preference and office environment.

