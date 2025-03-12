Amazon is offering massive price drops on the best ASUS laptops, with discounts of up to 40% off on a wide range of best-selling laptops. Whether you’re looking for a powerful ASUS TUF Gaming laptop or a lightweight Vivobook, there is something for everyone. Along with huge discounts, buyers can also enjoy bank offers, exchange deals, and no-cost EMI options, making these Amazon deals even more rewarding.

ASUS laptops are known for their powerful processors, fast SSD storage, and immersive displays, ensuring top-notch performance for gaming, work, and entertainment. This is the perfect chance to upgrade to the best ASUS laptop at a fraction of the price. Shop now before these exclusive deals run out.

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is one of the best-selling laptops powered by the Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 6 cores and up to 4.4GHz speed. It features a 15.6-inch FHD display with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 250 nits brightness for clear visuals. It ensures smooth performance with 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and Intel UHD Graphics. The backlit chiclet keyboard, 42WHr battery, and multiple connectivity ports make it a great choice for work and study.

Other Amazon offers and benefits Up to ₹ 5,000.00 off on exchange

Flat ₹ 2000 Instant Discount on HDFC Bank Credit card

The ASUS Vivobook 16 (2023) X1605VA-MB947WS is a powerful and stylish laptop designed for high performance. Equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB SSD, it delivers seamless multitasking and fast storage. The 16-inch FHD+ display with a 16:10 aspect ratio offers a wider viewing area. Features like Intel Iris Xe graphics, a backlit keyboard, a fingerprint reader, and Windows 11 with Office 2021 make it ideal for professionals and creators.

Other Amazon offers and benefits Up to ₹ 5,000.00 off on exchange

The ASUS TUF Gaming F15 is one of the best gaming laptops for gamers who demand power and speed. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H processor, 16GB RAM, and a 512GB SSD for smooth multitasking and fast load times. The 8GB NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with MUX Switch ensures high-performance gaming. Its 15.6-inch FHD 144Hz display offers fluid visuals, while the 90WHr battery and RGB backlit keyboard make it a solid choice for gaming on the go.

Other Amazon offers and benefits Up to 5,000.00 off on exchange

The ASUS Vivobook Go 14 is designed as a lightweight and compact laptop for everyday productivity. It features an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U processor and 8GB of DDR5 RAM, ensuring smooth operation. The 14-inch FHD anti-glare display provides clear and vivid visuals, complemented by a 512GB SSD for ample storage. With a 42WHr battery, it runs on Windows 11 and comes with MS Office 2021 pre-installed, making it an ideal option for budget-conscious students and professionals seeking dependable portability.

Other Amazon offers and benefits Up to ₹ 5,000.00 off on exchange

The ASUS TUF Gaming F17 is a powerful 17.3-inch gaming laptop designed for immersive gameplay. It features a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor with 16GB RAM and NVIDIA RTX 3050 4GB GPU for smooth graphics performance. The 144Hz FHD anti-glare display ensures fluid visuals, while the 512GB SSD provides fast storage. With a 90WHr battery, MUX Switch, Adaptive-Sync, and Windows 11, this laptop is an excellent choice for gamers who need a high-performance, large-screen gaming machine.

Other Amazon offers and benefits Up to 5,000.00 off on exchange

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a thin and light laptop designed for efficient multitasking and everyday productivity. Powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H processor, it delivers smooth performance with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD storage. The 15.6-inch FHD display ensures clear visuals, while the Intel Iris Xe Graphics supports casual creative tasks. Weighing just 1.7 kg, it features a backlit chiclet keyboard, Windows 11, and Office 2021 pre-installed. This is one of the best laptops for students, professionals, and users looking for a portable yet powerful laptop.

Other Amazon offers and benefits Up to 5,000.00 off on exchange

The ASUS Vivobook Go 15 is one of the best-selling laptop built for everyday multitasking. Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 7520U processor, it offers efficient performance with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB SSD for quick responsiveness. The 15.6-inch FHD anti-glare display ensures a comfortable viewing experience. AMD Radeon Graphics handle casual creative tasks, while Windows 11 and Office 2021 come pre-installed. Weighing just 1.63 kg, it also features Alexa Built-in and 1-Year McAfee Anti-Virus, making it a great choice for students and professionals.

Other Amazon offers and benefits Up to 5,000.00 off on exchange

The ASUS Vivobook 15 features a 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U processor with 6 cores, enabling efficient multitasking capabilities. With 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, it provides reliable performance and quick boot times. The 15.6-inch FHD IPS-level display, with a refresh rate of 60Hz, delivers clear and vibrant visuals. At a weight of just 1.40 kg, it is easy to carry, and the 42WHr battery offers up to 6 hours of usage.

Other Amazon offers and benefits Up to 5,000.00 off on exchange

