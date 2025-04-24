Amazon offers on best RO+UV water purifiers at up to 80% off from Aquaguard, Kent, Livpure, Havells, Pureit and more

AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supplyView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells AQUAS Water Purifier (White and Blue), RO+UF, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 5 stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Delight NXT Aquasaver 9-Stage Water Purifier | Upto 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+MC Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | India's #1 Water Purifier
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with UV, UF and TDS Controller | 12Litre | Fully Automatic Function and Best For Home and Office
Aquaguard Blaze Slim Hot & Ambient RO+UV+Active Copper Tech, Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Health Protect 3-in-1 RO+UV Water Purifier | 30x Impurity Removal vs Local Purifiers | 7L Large Storage Tank | India's #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for all Water Sources
Aquaguard Aura UV+UF 7L storage water purifier,suitable for Municipal water(TDS below 200ppm)with Pa (Not Suitable for Borewell or tanker water)
Aquaguard Slim Glass UV Storage Water Purifier | Toughened Glass Exterior | Input & Output TDS Indicator | 2.5L Storage Tank | 8-Stage Purification | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm)
Aquaguard Aura 2X Aquasaver RO+UV+Copper | Needs No Service for 2 Years | Free Alkaline bottle worth ₹1500 | 60% Water Saving | Includes Mega Sediment filter | 7-Stage Purification | 7L storage
Aquaguard Blaze Insta Hot & Ambient 9-Stage RO, Dual Stainless Steel Tank Water Purifier | RO+UV+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for all Water Sources
Aquaguard Ritz Stainless Steel Tank, 9-Stage RO+UV+Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Designo NXT 9-Stage Under The Counter Water Purifier | Active Copper+RO+UV Tech | Taste Adjuster | 7L Storage | Inbuilt Pressure Pump | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT UV+UF Water Purifier | Suitable for Municipal Water Only (TDS <200 ppm) | Not Suitable for Borewell/Tanker Water (TDS >200 ppm) | Free Service Plan worth ₹2000
KENT Supreme Alkaline RO Water Purifier|RO+UV+UF+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED Tank |.0001 Micron RO Membrane|Auto flush feature|20LPH|Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
KENT Grand RO Water Purifier | Advanced RO Membrane of .0001 Micron | RO+UF+TDS Control+ UV LED Tank | 8L | 20LPH Flow | Ideal for Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water | Largest Service Network
KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
KENT Sapphire RO Water Purifier|RO+UF+Inline UV+Alkaline+TDS Control+UV LED in Tank | Fully Automatic On & OFF Operation|.0001 Micron RO Membrane|20 LPH| 8L| Ideal For Borewell/Tanker/Municipal Water
KENT Max UV Water Purifier (11013) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable| Transparent Detachable Storage Tank | 7L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White
KENT Grand Plus RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service | ISI Marked | Multiple Purification Process | RO + UV + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 9L Tank | 20 LPH Flow | Zero Water Wastage
Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP 6 Stage, 7L |Upto 60% Water Saving | Wall mount Water Purifier with FiltraPower technology (White)
Pureit Wave Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
Pureit Wave Pro Mineral RO+UV LED in-tank | 7 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Black
Pureit Vital Plus RO+UV+MP+Mineral | 6 Stage | 7L | Upto 60% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | FiltraPower | Wall Mountable | Black
Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta
Pureit RO+UV+MF+Copper+Mineral | 7 Stage Purification | 8L Capacity | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable | Black & Copper
Pureit Marina Plus Mineral RO+UV | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capicity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
Pureit Marina Prime Mineral RO+MF | 6 stage Purification | 7 Litres Capacity | Up to 45% Water Saving | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Muncipal Water | Wall Mountable | Blue & white
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
Livpure PEP PRO+ RO+UV Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage |Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
Livpure Glo Star RO+In-Tank UV+UF+Mineraliser - 7 L Storage, 15 LPH Water Purifier for Home, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black)
Livpure Bolt+ Star, 80% Water Savings, RO+In Tank UV+UF+Min+Copper+ 7 L Tank, Water Purifier for home, (Black) Suitable for Municipal, Tanker, Borewell water
Livpure Pep Pro Grand RO+UV+Mineraliser+Copper, 15 LPH Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water - 7 L Storage Tank, Black
Livpure Pep Pro++ RO+UV+UF+Taste Enhancer with Carbon Filter, 7 L Storage Tank, Water Purifier for home, White (Suitable for Tanker, Municipal, Borewell Water)
AO Smith Z5 Water Purifier, Baby Safe Water with 8 Stage Purification, 100% RO+SCMT (Silver Charged Membrane Tech), Digital Display, Alkaline Mineralizer Tech, Wall Mount Water Purifier, White & Black
AO Smith Z2 Plus Green Ro Under The Counter RO+MIN-TECH Black 5 Litre Water Purifier
AO Smith Z1 Hot+ normal UV | UV+ UF (Ultra Violet+ Ultra Fine)Suitable for Municipal Water TDS below 200 Hot Water 10L Storage Wall mount Water Purifier for home (Not
AO Smith Z2+ Water Purifier for Home with MIN-TECH | Baby-Safe Water | 5L Storage | 6-Stage Purification |100% RO | Under The CounterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
AO Smith Z9 Pro Black Instant Hot and Ambient Water RO+SCMT+Copper+Alkaline+Mintech | Hot Water in Stainless Steel Tank| Save upto 55% Water |10L Storage |8-Stage Purification| Water Purifier for HomeView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells Fab Alkaline Water Purifier (White & Sky Blue), RO+UV+Alkaline, Filter Alert, Copper+Zinc+Minerals, 7 Stage Purification, 7L Tank, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal WaterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells Active Touch HOT| WARM|AMBIENT (HWA) UV Water Purifier with Auto Diagnostic, Maintenance alerts (Black), Suitable for tanker, municipal waterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Havells Active Touch Water Purifier (Golden & Black), UV+UF, Suitable for Municipal WaterView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
Native by UC Urban Company M1 Water Purifier | Needs No Service For 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline | 10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty (Filters Included)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
AQUA D PURE Copper + Alkaline RO Water Purifier 12L RO+UV+UF Copper+Bio-Alkaline +TDS Control+UV Purified Water with Goodness of RO Water Purifier, BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
V-Guard RequPro High Recovery RO UV UF Minerals Water Purifier | Stainless Steel Storage Tank | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Free Service Benefits Worth Rs. 2,450 | BlackView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
AQUA D PURE Copper Alkaline RO Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF+TDS Controller | Copper & Alkaline Filter Purification Technology | TDS Removal | 12 Liter Large Storage Tank| Wall Mount/TabletopView Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
V-Guard Rejive UV UF Water Purifier, Copper Protection, Superior Stainless Steel Tank, Free Service Benefits Worth Rs.1,400,5 Litre, Blue Black (Not Suitable for tanker or borewell water)View Details {{#product}} View Details {{/product}}
