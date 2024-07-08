Explore
Amazon offers on best-selling furniture brings up to 64% off on gaming chairs, office chairs, recliners, and more
Amazon offers on best-selling furniture brings up to 64% off on gaming chairs, office chairs, recliners, and more

Boudhaditya Sanyal

Give your home a fresh look with heavy discounts on best-selling furnitures, thanks to Amazon offers. Choose from gaming chairs, office chairs, study tables and more for your home.

Amazon offers are ideal to upgrade your home furniturePremium
Amazon offers are ideal to upgrade your home furniture

Amazon is offering remarkable discounts on their most popular furniture pieces, providing the perfect opportunity to enhance your home's comfort and style. Amazon's discounts of up to 64% off have you covered.

In this guide, we'll take you through a variety of seating options tailored to your needs. We'll look at ergonomic gaming chairs designed for long gaming sessions, sophisticated office chairs that promote productivity, and comfortable recliners perfect for unwinding. We'll also explore additional furniture categories to match your unique style and requirements.

Don't miss these limited-time offers to revitalize your home with premium furniture at exceptional prices. Join us as we explore Amazon's enticing discounts and help you find the ideal pieces to enhance your living spaces and everyday comfort.

1. Green Soul® | Vienna | Leatherette Office Chair | Ergonomic Executive Boss Chair with Spacious Cushioned Seat | Heavy Duty Metal Base | High Back | 3 Years Warranty (Brown)

The Green Soul Vienna Leatherette Office Chair exudes premium comfort and style, perfect for long hours at your desk. Its contoured design, plush padding, and integrated lumbar support promote a healthy posture and reduce back strain. The breathable leatherette upholstery adds a touch of luxury, while the heavy-duty metal base ensures stability and durability. However, some users might find the fixed armrests a bit restrictive.

Specifications of Green Soul Vienna Leatherette Office Chair:

Material: Leatherette upholstery, wooden internal frame

Dimensions: Chair Height (45.5-48.5 inches), Seat Width (21 inches), Seat Depth (21 inches)

Features: Integrated headrest and arms, 360-degree swivel, 135-degree tilt with lock

Weight Capacity: Up to 110 kg

Height Suitability: 5ft. 5-inch - 6ft. 1-inch

Assembly: DIY with provided tools, or optional carpenter assembly

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Premium comfort and ergonomic designFixed armrests might not suit everyone
Breathable leatherette upholstery 

2. Green Soul® | Monster Ultimate Series T | Multi-Functional Ergonomic Gaming & Office Chair | Premium Spandex & PU Leather Fabric | Adjustable Neck, Lumbar Pillow | 4D Adjustable Armrests (Full Black)

The Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T is a multi-functional ergonomic chair designed for both gaming and office use. Its breathable nylon-spandex fabric ensures comfort during long sessions, while the adjustable neck and lumbar pillows provide personalised support. The 4D adjustable armrests and newly engineered frog mechanism allow for a wide range of customisation. However, some users might find the chair a bit bulky for smaller spaces.

Specifications of Green Soul Monster Ultimate Series T:

Material: Spandex fabric and PU leather upholstery, metal internal frame

Dimensions: Large frame size

Features: Adjustable neck and lumbar pillows, 4D adjustable armrests, 90-180 degree backrest tilt, heavy-duty metal base

Weight Capacity: Up to 120 kg

Height Suitability: 5ft. 8-inch to 6ft. 5-inch

Assembly: DIY with provided tools

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Breathable fabric for all-day comfortMight be bulky for smaller spaces
Adjustable neck and lumbar pillows for personalized support 

3. CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair

The CELLBELL Desire C104 is an affordable ergonomic office chair designed for comfort and breathability. Its mesh back and padded seat provide good support, while the adjustable height and tilt mechanism allow for customisation. The chair also features a lumbar adjustment for personalized back support. However, the build quality might not be as durable as some higher-priced options.

Specifications of CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair:

Material: Breathable mesh back, padded seat

Dimensions: Mid-back size

Features: Adjustable height, tilt mechanism with locking feature, 360-degree swivel, lumbar adjustment

Weight Capacity: Up to 105 kg

Height Suitability: 5 ft to 6 ft

Assembly: DIY with provided instructions, or optional brand assembly

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Affordable price pointBuild quality might not be as durable
Breathable mesh back for comfort 

4. Green Soul® Jupiter Superb Office Chair

The Green Soul Jupiter Superb Office Chair offers a blend of style and ergonomics for comfortable work sessions. Its premium mesh backrest and high-density moulded foam cushion provide excellent support and breathability. The chair's smart multi-tilt lock mechanism allows you to find your perfect recline angle, while the 2D adjustable headrest and lumbar support offer personalised comfort. However, some users might find the assembly process a bit challenging.

Specifications of Green Soul Jupiter Superb Office Chair:

Material: Glass-filled nylon structure with breathable mesh

Dimensions: High back size

Features: Smart multi-tilt lock mechanism, 2D adjustable headrest and lumbar support, 360-degree swivel, 50mm dual caster wheels

Weight Capacity: Up to 125 kg

Height Suitability: 5 ft to 5 ft. 10-inch

Assembly: DIY with provided tools

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Premium comfort with mesh backrest and foam cushionSome users find assembly challenging
Smart multi-tilt lock mechanism for customizable recline 

Also Read: Best leather recliners: 10 picks for ultimate luxury

Best 3 features of the top chairs with Amazon deals

Best gaming and office chairs

Backrest Material & Design

Adjustability FeaturesAdditional Features
Green Soul® Vienna Leatherette Office Chair

Leatherette, contoured

360° swivel, 135° tilt with lockIntegrated headrest and arms, heavy-duty metal base
Green Soul® Monster Ultimate Series T

Spandex fabric & PU leather

90-180° backrest tilt, 4D adjustable armrests, frog mechanismAdjustable neck & lumbar pillows, heavy-duty metal base
CELLBELL Desire C104 Mesh Mid Back Ergonomic Office Chair

Mesh, contoured

Adjustable height, tilt with lock, 360° swivel, lumbar adjustmentAffordable price point
Green Soul® Jupiter Superb Office Chair

Mesh, high back

Smart multi-tilt lock, 2D adjustable headrest & lumbar support, 360° swivel50mm dual caster wheels, stylish design

5. DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (White)

The DeckUp Plank Versa is a spacious and minimalist engineered wood desk, perfect for graphic designers who value a clean and organized workspace. Its ample surface area easily accommodates multiple monitors, drawing tablets, and other creative tools. The contemporary design and white matte finish complement various interior styles. However, some users might find the lack of storage options a drawback.

Specifications of DeckUp Plank Versa Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk:

Material: Engineered wood with laminate finish

Dimensions: L (47 inches / 120 cms), W (16 inches / 40 cms), H (47 inches / 120 cms)

Finish: Matte, white

Style: Contemporary

Assembly: DIY with included manual

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Spacious work surface for multiple monitors and toolsNo built-in storage options
Minimalist and contemporary design 

6. DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk (White, Matte Finish)

The DeckUp Plank Giona is a slightly smaller alternative to the Versa, still offering a generous workspace for graphic designers. Its rectangular shape and white matte finish provide a clean aesthetic, while the engineered wood construction ensures durability. Like the Versa, it lacks built-in storage, which might be inconvenient for some users.

Specifications of DeckUp Plank Giona Engineered Wood Study Table and Office Desk:

Material: Engineered wood with laminate finish

Dimensions: L (46 inches / 116 cms), W (22 inches / 57 cms), H (28 inches / 72 cms)

Finish: Matte, white

Style: Contemporary

Assembly: DIY with included manual

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Generous work surfaceNo built-in storage options
Minimalist and contemporary design 
Sturdy engineered wood construction 

Also Read: Best gaming chair for budding gamers: Choose from top 8 to sit and play

Best 3 features of the top study tables and office desks

Best study table and office desk

Dimensions (L x W x H)

Material & FinishAdditional Features
DeckUp Plank Versa

47" x 16" x 47" (120 x 40 x 120 cms)

Engineered wood, white matteAmple work surface
DeckUp Plank Giona

46" x 22" x 28" (116 x 57 x 72 cms)

Engineered wood, white matteCompact design

7. Sleepyhead RX7 - Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner (Egyptian Brown)

The Sleepyhead RX7 Recliner offers a luxurious and comfortable seating experience for graphic designers seeking relaxation after long hours of work. Its ergonomic design with extra padding on the back and headrest provides excellent support for the lumbar and neck. The buttery soft suede fabric and built-in pocket springs in the seat add to the overall comfort. However, its manual lever function might not be as convenient as motorised options.

Specifications of Sleepyhead RX7 Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner:

Material: Termite-resistant neem wood frame, 270 GSM polyester fabric upholstery

Dimensions: Closed: L 35" x D 32" x H 39", Open: L 39" x D 63" x H 38"

Features: Rocking and revolving, manual lever function, pocket springs in seat, ergonomic design

Weight Capacity: 120 kg

Comfort Level: Medium firm

Colours: Egyptian Brown

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Luxurious comfort with suede fabric and pocket springsManual lever function might not be as convenient
Ergonomic design for proper lumbar and neck supportTakes up more space when fully reclined

Also Read: Best gaming chairs under 10000: Top 5 recommendations for ultimate comfort and support

8. Amazon Brand - Solimo Mars 1 Seater Fabric Recliner

The Solimo Mars 1 Seater Fabric Recliner offers a comfortable and stylish seating option for graphic designers looking to relax after a long day of work. Its velvet fabric upholstery adds a touch of luxury, and the recliner's mechanism allows for multiple reclining positions. The Solimo Mars is also a great value for the price, making it an attractive option for budget-minded buyers. However, some users might find the cushioning a bit firm.

Specifications of Solimo Mars 1 Seater Fabric Recliner:

Material: Velvet fabric upholstery

Dimensions: 89D x 94W x 96.5H centimetres

Features: Multiple reclining positions

Colour: Grey

Assembly: DIY

Reasons to BuyReasons to Avoid
Comfortable velvet fabric upholsteryCushioning might be too firm for some
Multiple reclining positions for customization 

Best 3 features of the top recliners

Best recliners

Material & Upholstery

Dimensions (D x W x H)Features
Sleepyhead RX7 Rocking & Revolving Single Seater Fabric Recliner

Neem wood frame, suede fabric

Closed: 35" x 32" x 39", Open: 39" x 63" x 38"Rocking & revolving, manual lever, pocket springs, ergonomic design
Amazon Brand - Solimo Mars 1 Seater Fabric Recliner

Velvet fabric

89D x 94W x 96.5H centimetersMultiple reclining positions, 3-year warranty, budget-friendly

FAQs

Question : What are the benefits of using an ergonomic office chair?

Ans : Ergonomic chairs are designed to promote proper posture and reduce discomfort during long hours of sitting. They can help prevent back pain, neck strain, and other musculoskeletal issues.

Question : What features should I look for in a gaming chair?

Ans : Consider adjustable armrests, lumbar support, neck pillows, and recline options. Choose a chair with breathable materials for long gaming sessions.

Question : What is the ideal size for a study table or office desk?

Ans : The ideal size depends on your space and needs. Consider the amount of surface area you need for your work or studies, as well as the size of your room. A larger desk might be preferable if you use multiple monitors or have a lot of paperwork.

Question : What are the different types of recliners available?

Ans : Recliners come in various types, including manual, power, rocker, wall-hugger, and lift chairs. Each type offers different features and levels of comfort.

Question : How do I care for and maintain my furniture?

Ans : Regular cleaning and maintenance can extend the lifespan of your furniture. Follow the manufacturer's instructions for specific care guidelines. In general, dust regularly, clean spills promptly, and protect your furniture from direct sunlight and moisture.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Boudhaditya Sanyal
I am a tech expert and seasoned writer specializing in gadget reviews and tech trends. I cover the latest advancements in the world of gadgets, appliances and AI. My passion is to simplify complex technology, and ensuring everyone can keep up with the fast-paced digital world, making technology accessible to all.
Published: 08 Jul 2024, 11:23 AM IST
