If you are a student looking for a device to work on school or college projects, then your search ends here. Amazon is offering massive discounts on best-selling tablets from popular brands, making it easier than ever to get your hands on a powerful and versatile device. These tablets are equipped with powerful processors to ensure a smooth experience while using various apps, whether you're working on assignments, conducting research, or attending online classes.
Additionally, they come with large, vibrant displays, offering you the perfect screen size for both productivity and entertainment. So, when it's time to relax after studying, you can easily switch to games or movies for some much-needed downtime. To make your choice even easier, we have compiled a list of the best-selling tablets on Amazon, all of which are available at amazing discounts. Don't miss out on these fantastic deals, grab the perfect tablet for all your academic and leisure needs today!
The Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen offers a 10.1-inch FHD display with 100% sRGB and vibrant visuals. Powered by the Unisoc T610 octa-core processor, it features 4GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable to 128GB), and a 5100mAh battery for up to 10 hours of video playback. The tablet includes Dolby Atmos dual speakers, an 8MP rear camera, a 5MP front camera, and Face Unlock for added security. It runs on Android 11 and is TUV Rheinland certified for low blue light emissions.
Specifications
The HONOR Pad X8a features a large 11-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and smooth performance. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, it ensures efficient multitasking and performance. With 4GB of RAM (expandable via Turbo RAM to 8GB) and 128GB of storage (expandable to 1TB), this tablet offers ample space for all your needs. The 8300mAh battery ensures up to 14 hours of use, while quad speakers with HONOR Hi-Res audio technology provide immersive sound. The device includes a free flip cover and runs on Android 14 with MagicOS 8.0.
Specifications
The Lenovo Tab M11 includes the Lenovo Pen, making it ideal for productivity and creative tasks. The tablet features an 11-inch FHD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 72% NTSC color gamut, and 400 nits brightness, delivering vibrant visuals. Powered by an octa-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB), it provides smooth performance for multitasking. With Dolby Atmos quad speakers, the tablet offers immersive audio. It also boasts a 13MP rear camera, 8MP front camera with face unlock, and IP52 dust and water resistance.
Specifications
Best tablets under ₹40000: Top 10 options of 2024 in India
The OnePlus Pad Go features an impressive 11.35-inch 2.4K display with a 7:5 ReadFit screen ratio, perfect for reading and media consumption. It delivers immersive sound with Dolby Atmos quad speakers and is designed to protect your eyes with TÜV Rheinland-certified Low Blue Light technology. The tablet is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage, expandable up to 1TB. A large 8000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage with fast 33W SUPERVOOC charging.
Specifications
The Apple iPad (10th Generation) is powered by the A14 Bionic chip, offering exceptional performance for everyday tasks. Its 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) Liquid Retina display delivers vivid visuals, while Wi-Fi 6 ensures fast internet speeds for seamless streaming and browsing. The iPad also features a 12MP front and 12MP rear camera for high-quality photos and video calls. With all-day battery life, it’s perfect for productivity, creativity, and entertainment. Available in four colors, it also supports Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard Folio for enhanced versatility.
Specifications
Best android tablets: 10 Top-rated devices for every need in 2024
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE offers a 27.69 cm (10.9-inch) WQXGA display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for vibrant visuals. Powered by the Exynos 1380 chip, it ensures smooth performance for multitasking and entertainment. The tablet features a 12MP ultra-wide front camera and an 8MP rear camera, with dual AKG speakers for immersive sound. With an 8000 mAh battery and IP68 weatherproofing, it’s both durable and long-lasting. The included S Pen enhances productivity, and the tablet supports dual SIM (pSIM + eSIM).
Specifications
The HONOR Pad 9 features a stunning 12.1-inch 2.5K display with a 120 Hz refresh rate, delivering clear visuals and vibrant colors. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 processor, it ensures smooth multitasking and performance. With 8GB of RAM (expandable to 16GB) and 256GB of storage, the tablet offers ample space for apps and media. It comes with a free Bluetooth keyboard, enhancing productivity, and 8 cinematic surround speakers for immersive audio. TUV Rheinland-certified for eye protection, it runs on Android 13 with Magic OS 7.2.
Specifications
Best tablets to buy under ₹30,000 in July 2024: Xiaomi Pad 6, iPad 10th Generation and more
The Redmi Pad Pro 5G offers a massive 12.1-inch display with 2.5K resolution and a 120Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate, delivering crisp visuals and smooth scrolling. Powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 processor and equipped with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, it ensures excellent performance for multitasking and gaming. The 10000mAh battery provides up to 33.9 days of standby time or 16 hours of HD video playback. Quad speakers with Dolby Atmos deliver immersive audio, while HyperOS enhances interconnectivity with Xiaomi devices for seamless multitasking.
Specifications
The Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features an 11.0-inch WQXGA display with a 90 Hz refresh rate for vibrant visuals and smooth performance. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon SM6375 processor, it offers efficient multitasking. The tablet comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (expandable), making it ideal for both work and entertainment. The 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras capture clear photos, while quad speakers deliver immersive surround sound. With a 7040mAh battery, the tablet ensures long-lasting usage.
Specifications
Best budget-friendly tablets: Get ready to experience pocket computing with 8 tabs from top brands
The Redmi Pad SE features an 11-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz AdaptiveSync refresh rate for smooth visuals and a vibrant viewing experience. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor and Adreno 610 GPU, it offers strong performance for gaming and multitasking. With 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this tablet delivers seamless functionality. The 8000mAh battery ensures long-lasting usage, while Dolby Atmos quad speakers offer immersive audio. The device also includes a TUV Rheinland eye care certification, and multitasking features like Split Screen.
Specifications
FAQs
Question : What makes a tablet suitable for school or college projects?
Ans : Powerful processor, ample storage, large display, and long battery life.
Question : Can I use these tablets for gaming and media consumption?
Ans : Yes, they offer large screens and powerful specs for gaming and streaming.
Question : What are the benefits of purchasing tablets during Amazon's discount offers?
Ans : You get high-quality tablets at discounted prices, saving money.
Question : Are the tablets compatible with study apps like note-taking and document editing?
Ans : Yes, they support popular study apps like Microsoft Office and Google Docs.
Question : How do I choose the right tablet for my needs?
Ans : Look for a large screen, good storage, fast processor, and long battery life.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.