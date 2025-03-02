Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Wellinzer TAG5 Car Air Purifier Ionizer - Releases 10 Million Negative Ions - Kills 99.9% Viruses - Removes Dust - Portable - Designed in Germany - (Jet Black)View Details
₹4,390
STARQ AquaBlast 2.6 | 280 Bar 2600W | Heavy Duty High Pressure Washer for Car, Bike, Home | Pressure Adjustable with 1Ltr Professional Snow Foam Lance | RedView Details
₹5,699
Ajjas Lite (Remote Engine Lock) - Wired Hidden GPS Tracker with Location Tracking, Geo Fence Alert, More 15+ Features for Car, Bike, Truck, Bus with (1 Year Free Premium App)View Details
₹1,519
AGARO Galaxy New Portable Tyre Inflator for Cars & Bikes, Upto 150 PSI, 2X2000 mAh Battery, Power Bank, LED Flash Light, Rechargeable Type C Port, Digital Display, Multiple NozzlesView Details
₹1,999
RSI® Voice Alert USB/Solar Powered TPMS (Tire Pressure Monitoring System) Suitable for All Car with 4 Tires Sensors PSI & Temperature Display (External Sensor Windshield TPMS)View Details
₹2,088
Buying a vehicle isn’t enough; essential accessories enhance safety, convenience, and maintenance. Dashcams record your journeys for security, while a GPS ensures seamless navigation. A Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) helps maintain optimal tyre health, and a tyre inflator is useful for emergencies. Keeping your vehicle clean is easy with a pressure washer and vacuum cleaner, while air purifiers improve in-cabin air quality. These accessories make driving or riding stress-free, ensuring safety, cleanliness, and comfort. Investing in the right accessories enhances your overall experience and keeps your vehicle in top condition for the long run.
Dashcams like Qubo, 70mai, and REDTIGER offer high-definition recording, night vision, and accident detection for added security. They provide crucial evidence in disputes and enhance safety. Features like GPS tracking, parking mode, and loop recording make them essential for modern vehicles. Investing in a quality dashcam ensures peace of mind while driving. If you pick one up today, you can get as much as 67% off.
Tyre Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS) from Skyshop, Skypearll, RSI, and JK Treel help maintain optimal tyre pressure, improving safety and fuel efficiency. These devices alert drivers to low pressure, preventing blowouts and uneven wear. A good TPMS enhances driving comfort, reduces maintenance costs, and ensures a smoother, safer ride for both cars and bikes. You can get as much as 58% discount on these accessories.
GPS trackers from Onelap GO, Ajjas Lite, Qubo, SeTrack, and NV Prime offer real-time tracking, geo-fencing, and anti-theft alerts. These devices enhance vehicle security, help monitor driving behaviour, and ensure easy navigation. Ideal for cars and bikes, a reliable GPS tracker provides peace of mind and better control over your vehicle’s whereabouts.
Tyre inflators from DC Digital Tyre Inflator, Bergmann, TUSA, and Qubo ensure optimal tyre pressure anytime, anywhere. These compact devices offer fast inflation, digital displays, and auto cut-off features. Perfect for emergencies, they enhance fuel efficiency, tyre lifespan, and driving safety. A must-have accessory for every car and bike owner.
A pressure washer is essential for deep-cleaning cars and bikes, removing dirt, mud, and grime effortlessly. It saves water and time while ensuring a spotless finish. Many models come with adjustable nozzles and high-pressure settings, making them perfect for home use. A great tool for maintaining vehicle hygiene and shine.
Car air purifiers remove dust, smoke, and allergens, ensuring a fresh and healthy ride. Advanced models feature HEPA filters, ionisers, and activated carbon for superior air quality. Ideal for city driving, they combat pollution and odours, making every journey more comfortable and safe for passengers, especially those with allergies.
Car vacuum cleaners help maintain a dust-free interior by removing dirt, crumbs, and pet hair effortlessly. Compact and powerful, they come with attachments for hard-to-reach areas. Brands offer cordless, handheld, and high-suction models for convenience. A must-have accessory for keeping your car clean and fresh with minimal effort.
