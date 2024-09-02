Check out the Amazon offers on chimney with up to 71% off on top models. Ensure smokeless and odour free kitchen and home. Choose from popular models for your kitchen.

Creating a smokeless kitchen is now more affordable than ever, thanks to Amazon's latest offers on top chimney models. With discounts of up to 71%, upgrading your kitchen with a high-quality chimney has never been easier. These modern chimneys are designed to effectively remove smoke, odours, and grease, ensuring a cleaner and more comfortable cooking environment. You can be frying, grilling, or simply sautéing, a reliable chimney will make all the difference by maintaining fresh air circulation and reducing the need for frequent kitchen cleaning.

This article will guide you through some of the best chimney models currently available at unbeatable prices, helping you find the perfect match for your kitchen needs. From sleek, wall-mounted designs to powerful suction capabilities, these chimneys offer a range of features that cater to both style and functionality. Don’t miss out on these incredible savings to enhance your cooking experience.

The Faber 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney combines powerful performance with a sleek design. With a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, it effectively handles smoke and odours, making it ideal for kitchens with medium to heavy frying. The chimney’s motor is backed by a 12-year warranty, ensuring long-term reliability. The black finish adds a modern touch, while the baffle filters are well-suited for Indian kitchens.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Motor Power: 240 Watt

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Push Button

Noise Level: 52 dB

Warranty: 1 year on product, 12 years on motor

Type: Wall Mounted, Pyramid Design

The Faber HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60 offers a balanced mix of performance and functionality. With a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, it efficiently manages smoke and grease, making it ideal for medium-sized kitchens. The push-button controls and baffle filter enhance usability, while the 12-year motor warranty ensures durability. Its sleek black finish complements modern kitchen designs.

Specifications of Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60): Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Push Button

Noise Level: 52 dB

Warranty: 1 year on product, 12 years on motor

Type: Wall Mounted, Pyramid Design

The Faber HOOD VENICE In HC SC FL LG 60 is special because of its high suction capacity of 1200 m³/hr and advanced filterless technology. This autoclean chimney is perfect for those seeking low-maintenance kitchen appliances. Its curved glass design adds elegance, while touch and gesture controls make it user-friendly. The 8-year motor warranty provides peace of mind, making it a reliable choice for modern kitchens.

Specifications of Faber 60 Cm 1200 M3/Hr, Autoclean Chimney (HOOD VENICE In HC SC FL LG 60): Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

Noise Level: 59 dB

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 8 years on motor

Type: Wall Mounted, Curved Glass Design

The Elica EFL 207 HAC LTW VMS 60 offers a powerful 1350 m³/hr suction capacity, ideal for maintaining a clean kitchen environment. Its filterless technology and autoclean feature reduce maintenance, while motion sensor controls add convenience. The angular design provides a modern aesthetic, and with a 15-year motor warranty, this chimney ensures long-term performance, making it a top choice for serious cooks.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1350 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1350 m³/hr

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Noise Level: 58 dB

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 15 years on motor

Type: Wall Mounted, Angular Design

The Elica FL 600 SPT HAC MS NERO combines efficiency and style with a 1310 m³/hr suction capacity and a sleek T-shaped design. The filterless technology and autoclean function simplify maintenance, while touch and motion sensor controls enhance ease of use. Its compact size and powerful performance make it suitable for modern kitchens, backed by a solid 5-year motor warranty.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1310 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1310 m³/hr

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 5 years on motor

Type: Wall Mounted, T-Shape Design

The Elica FL 600 SLIM HAC MS NERO is designed for those who need a compact yet powerful kitchen chimney. With a 1200 m³/hr suction capacity and filterless autoclean technology, it offers efficient smoke and odour management. The curved glass design adds elegance, while motion sensor controls make operation easy. Backed by a 5-year motor warranty, this chimney is both stylish and functional.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 5 years on motor

Color: Black

Type: Wall Mounted, Curved Glass Design

The Hindware Marvia 60 cm Pyramid Kitchen Chimney is a reliable choice for those who need an efficient smoke and odour solution. With a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, it handles medium to heavy cooking with ease. The double baffle filter enhances durability, while push-button controls ensure user-friendly operation. Its sleek black finish and compact size make it a stylish addition to any kitchen.

Specifications of Hindware Smart Appliances Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1000 m³/hr

Filter Type: Double Baffle Filter

Control Type: Push Button

Type: Wall Mounted, Pyramid Design

The Elica WDFL 906 HAC LTW MS NERO offers a spacious 90 cm width and a 1200 m³/hr suction capacity, perfect for larger kitchens. Its filterless technology ensures hassle-free maintenance, while touch and motion sensor controls add convenience. The curved glass design enhances the kitchen’s aesthetic, and the 15-year motor warranty ensures durability and long-term satisfaction.

Specifications of Elica 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Size: 90 cm

Suction Capacity: 1200 m³/hr

Filter Type: Filterless

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Noise Level: 58 dB

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 15 years on motor

Type: Wall Mounted, Curved Glass Design

The Elica WD TBF HAC 60 MS NERO excels in suction power with a 1425 m³/hr capacity, ideal for heavy cooking. Its dual baffle filters efficiently eliminate smoke and grease, while the autoclean feature minimizes maintenance. The touch and motion sensor controls provide ease of use, and the 15-year motor warranty underscores its reliability, making it a top choice for demanding kitchens.

Specifications of Elica 60 cm 1425 m3/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1425 m³/hr

Filter Type: Dual Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch + Motion Sensor Control

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 15 years on motor

Type: Wall Mounted, Curved Glass Design

The Faber Hood Primus Plus Energy offers unmatched suction capacity at 1500 m³/hr, ideal for heavy-duty kitchen use. Its autoclean feature, along with an alarm, ensures easy maintenance, while touch and gesture controls add to the user-friendly design. The chimney’s mood lighting enhances the kitchen’s ambiance, and a 12-year motor warranty provides peace of mind, making it a premium choice.

Specifications of Faber 60 Cm 1500 M³/Hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney: Size: 60 cm

Suction Capacity: 1500 m³/hr

Filter Type: Baffle Filter

Control Type: Touch & Gesture Control

Noise Level: 59 dB

Warranty: 2 years comprehensive, 12 years on motor

Type: Wall Mounted, Curved Glass Design

Questions to think of before buying a chimney: 1. What is the size of your kitchen and the type of cooking you typically do?

If you have a larger kitchen or frequently engage in heavy frying and grilling, opt for a chimney with higher suction capacity (e.g., 1200 m³/hr or above) to effectively manage smoke and odours. For smaller kitchens or lighter cooking, a chimney with around 1000 m³/hr suction capacity should suffice.

2. How important is low maintenance to you?

If you prefer a chimney that requires minimal upkeep, consider models with filterless technology and autoclean features. These options reduce the need for frequent cleaning and ensure the chimney operates efficiently with less effort.

3. Do you prefer advanced controls like touch and motion sensors, or are you comfortable with basic push-button controls?

For those who value convenience and modern features, chimneys with touch and motion sensor controls provide easy operation. However, if simplicity is your priority, a chimney with push-button controls may be more suitable.

4. What is your budget, and how important is a long warranty for you?

Determine your budget and consider how long you plan to use the chimney. Models with extended motor warranties (up to 15 years) may offer better long-term value, especially if durability and reliability are important to you.

Best 3 features of top chimneys with Amazon offers:

Best chimney Suction Capacity Filter Type/Technology Control Type & Additional Features Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Push Button, 12-Year Motor Warranty Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney (HOOD PLUTO PB BF BK 60) 1000 m³/hr Baffle Filter Push Button, 12-Year Motor Warranty Faber 60 Cm 1200 M3/Hr Autoclean Chimney (HOOD VENICE) 1200 m³/hr Filterless, Autoclean Touch & Gesture Control, 8-Year Motor Warranty Elica 60 cm 1350 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Angular Chimney 1350 m³/hr Filterless, Autoclean Touch + Motion Sensor, 15-Year Motor Warranty Elica 60 cm 1310 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1310 m³/hr Filterless, Autoclean Touch + Motion Sensor, 5-Year Motor Warranty Elica 60 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1200 m³/hr Filterless, Autoclean Touch + Motion Sensor, 5-Year Motor Warranty Hindware Smart Marvia 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney 1000 m³/hr Double Baffle Filter Push Button, Dual LED Lamps Elica 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1200 m³/hr Filterless, Autoclean Touch + Motion Sensor, 15-Year Motor Warranty Elica 60 cm 1425 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1425 m³/hr Dual Baffle Filter, Autoclean Touch + Motion Sensor, 15-Year Motor Warranty Faber 60 Cm 1500 M³/Hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney 1500 m³/hr Baffle Filter, Autoclean Touch & Gesture Control, Mood Lighting, 12-Year Warranty

Similar Articles for you

FAQs Question : Which is the best brand in chimney? Ans : Both Faber and Elica are considered top brands in the chimney market, known for their advanced features and durability. The choice depends on specific needs like suction capacity, design, and additional features. Question : How do I choose a good chimney? Ans : To choose a good chimney, consider factors like kitchen size, suction capacity, filter type, and ease of maintenance. Look for features like auto-clean technology and reliable warranties for long-term use. Question : Is auto clean chimney better? Ans : Yes, auto-clean chimneys are better as they reduce the need for manual cleaning by using heat to remove oil and grease deposits, making maintenance easier. This feature extends the chimney’s lifespan and ensures consistent performance. Question : Which chimney is better Faber or Elica? Ans : Faber is known for its superior build quality and powerful suction, while Elica offers modern designs with advanced features like motion sensors. The better choice depends on your priorities, such as design preference or specific functionality.