If you are an audiophile and looking to replace your old headphones or earphones with a new one then this is your chance. Amazon is offering huge discounts on earphones and headphones from popular brands. You will get offers on in-ear earphones and headphones including wired and wireless so you get the best option for your needs.

Coming from popular brands like boAt, Noise, Hammer and more, these earphones and headphones offer a top-of-the-line audio experience. Expect features like Active Noise Cancellation, long battery life, spatial audio, game mode and more. Whether you are looking for high-end TWS earphones with ANC or comfy over-the-ear headphones for gaming, you will get them all here in this Amazon Sale.

1. boAt Rockerz 551Anc Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Over Ear Headphones with Up to 100H Playtime, ASAP Charge, Ambient Sound Mode &Dual Eq Modes, Enx Technology(Stellar Black)

The boAt Rockerz 551ANC offers up to 100 hours of playtime and Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive music or gaming experience. It features ASAP Charge technology that offers 10 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes of charging. The large 40 mm drivers deliver great sound quality and the Ambient Sound Mode ensures that you're aware of your surroundings all the time.

Specifications of boAt Rockerz 551ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Headphones

Playtime: Up to 100 hours

Hybrid ANC: 35dB

ASAP Charge: 10 mins = 10 hours

Ambient Sound Mode

40mm Drivers

Ergonomic Design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long battery life Bulky design Effective noise cancellation ANC may drain battery faster

2. HAMMER Bash Pro 32 dB Hybrid ANC Over Ear Wireless Headphones, 4 Mics for Clear Calling, Charge 10mins = 300mins playtime, 40mm Driver, Transparency Mode, 37Hrs Playtime, Super soft Cushion, 5.3 Black

HAMMER Bash Pro wireless headphones deliver a rich audio experience with Hybrid ANC and 40mm drivers. Its 37 hours of playtime means less charging and more listening. The Quick Charge feature provides 300 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. These headphones also feature a dedicated gaming mode for low latency and Quad Mics for clear calls. The adjustable, foldable design and soft cushions ensure comfort during extended use.

Specifications of HAMMER Bash Pro Hybrid ANC Wireless Headphones

Hybrid ANC: 32dB

Playtime: 37 hours

Quick Charge: 10 mins = 300 mins

Quad Mics

Gaming Mode

Bluetooth V5.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Quick charge capability Limited playtime compared to others Comfortable for long wear Slightly higher latency in regular mode

3. Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3,Lightweight Noise Cancelling Headset Over-Ear with Low Latency,Game Mode

The Srhythm NC25 features large 40mm drivers for crisp and clear sound quality. The digital ANC feature isolates up to 90% of ambient noise which is ideal for commuting. It has a 50-hour playtime with Type-C fast charging and offers a low latency mode for gaming. The headphones are lightweight with adjustable, foldable earcups for portability. The multi-device connection feature lets you connect to multiple devices at the same time.

Specifications of Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones

ANC: 90% noise isolation

Playtime: 50 hours

Type-C Fast Charging

50ms Low Latency Mode

40mm Drivers

Foldable Design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent noise isolation ANC less effective in quiet environments Long battery life No IP rating for water resistance

Also Read: Elevate your audio experience with the best noise cancelling headphones

4. ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black)

ZEBRONICS THUNDER offers 60 hours of playtime with Bluetooth 5.3, featuring dual pairing and a gaming mode. The headphones include ENC for clear calls and an AUX mode for low-latency gaming. The Micro SD support lets you listen to offline content without the need to connect it to any device. The adjustable headband and ergonomic design make it ideal for extended use. Its frequency range delivers superior sound quality across various media.

Specifications of ZEBRONICS THUNDER Wireless Headphones

Playtime: 60 hours

Bluetooth 5.3

ENC for Clear Calls

Dual Pairing

Gaming Mode

Comfortable Earcups

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long battery life Average build quality Supports multiple connections Bulky design

5. PHILIPS Audio TAA4216 On-Ear Sports Bluetooth Headphones with IP55 Dust/Water Protection, 35 Hours Play Time, Cooling & Washable Ear Cups, Quick Charge, 40 mm Drivers and Built-in Mic (Black)

PHILIPS TAA4216 is designed for sports and comes with IP55 dust and water protection. Its 35 hours of playtime lets you enjoy the content for days without plugging it into the charger. The ear cups are designed to keep your ears cool and are washable to clean them. The 40mm driver delivers energizing bass, and quick charging provides 2 hours of playtime in 15 minutes. It's lightweight, durable, and ideal for workouts or outdoor activities.

Specifications of PHILIPS Audio TAA4216 Bluetooth Headphones

Playtime: 35 hours

IP55 Dust/Water Protection

Cooling & Washable Ear Cups

Quick Charge: 15 mins = 2 hours

40mm Drivers

Lightweight Design

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Sports-friendly design No ANC feature Quick charge capability Limited color options

Check out more headphone deals on Amazon

Top 3 features of best headphones on Amazon

Best headphones Drivers Battery Features boAt Rockerz 551ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation 40mm Up to 100 hours Hybrid ANC (35dB), Ambient Sound Mode HAMMER Bash Pro Hybrid ANC Wireless 40mm 37 hours Gaming Mode, Quad Mics Srhythm NC25 Wireless 40mm 50 hours 90% Noise Isolation, Low Latency Mode ZEBRONICS THUNDER Wireless 40mm 60 hours ENC for Clear Calls, Dual Pairing PHILIPS Audio TAA4216 Bluetooth 40mm 35 hours IP55 Dust/Water Protection, Quick Charge

Also Read: Sony noise-cancelling headphones you can buy: Top 10 models you can buy

7. Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Mint Green)

Noise Buds VS104 offers 45 hours of playtime and 13mm drivers for crisp audio. Instacharge technology provides 200 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge. These earbuds feature Quad Mics with ENC for clear calls and low latency for gaming. With IPX5 water resistance and Bluetooth 5.2, they are versatile for everyday use.

Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds

Playtime: 45 hours

Quad Mics with ENC

Instacharge: 10 mins = 200 mins

13mm Drivers

Low Latency: 50ms

IPX5 Water Resistance

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long playtime No ANC feature Water-resistant design Limited sound customization

8. boAt Airdopes Atom 81 Pro Truly Wireless in Ear Ear Buds w/100Hrs of Playtime, 4 Mics with Enx, Beast Mode with 50Ms Low Latency, 13Mm Drivers, Iwp Tech, ASAP Charge(Obsidian Noir)

boAt Airdopes Atom 81 Pro delivers 100 hours of playtime and features 13mm drivers for immersive sound. It has four mics with ENx technology for clear calls and a gaming BEAST mode with 50ms low latency. The earbuds support Insta Wake N’ Pair for instant connectivity and ASAP Charge for quick power-ups. Its quick charging feature gets you 100 minutes of playtime with just 5 minutes of charge.

Specifications of boAt Airdopes Atom 81 Pro Wireless Earbuds

Playtime: 100 hours

13mm Drivers

4 Mics with ENx

BEAST Mode: 50ms Low Latency

Insta Wake N’ Pair

ASAP Charge: 5 mins = 100 mins

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Exceptional battery life No ANC feature Quick charge capability May be bulky for some users

Also Read: Marshall headphones and earphones are trusted for best in class sound and premium build: Top 6 options for you

9. Redmi Buds 5 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds, Up to 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, Quad Mic with AI Call Enhancement, 10mins Charge for 4Hours Life, Up to 38Hrs Playback| Fusion Purple

Redmi Buds 5 features a premium and compact design with Hybrid ANC up to 46dB. It offers up to 38 hours of playback and a fast charging feature. With 12.4mm titanium drivers, it delivers a clear and rich audio experience. The earbuds support quick charging, dual-device pairing, and AI-enhanced call clarity with dual mics. Four preset equaliser settings allow for customized listening experiences.

Specifications of Redmi Buds 5 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds

ANC: 46dB Hybrid

Playtime: 38 hours

12.4mm Titanium Drivers

Quick Charge: 10 mins = 4 hours

Dual-Device Pairing

AI Voice Enhancement

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced noise cancellation Limited color options Dual-device pairing Slightly higher price

10. realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds with 40H Play time,30dB ANC, 360° Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, 12.4 mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver, IP55 Water & Dust Resistant, BT v5.3 (Stylish Black)

realme Buds T300 is an affordable TWS earphone with premium design and build. It offers 40 hours of playtime with 30dB ANC and Spatial Audio supported by Dolby Atmos. The 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver enhances sound quality, while IP55 water and dust resistance ensures durability. With 50ms ultra-low latency and Bluetooth 5.3, these earbuds are ideal for gaming and daily use.

Specifications of realme Buds T300 TWS Earbuds

Playtime: 40 hours

30dB ANC

360° Spatial Audio

12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver

IP55 Water/Dust Resistance

Bluetooth 5.3

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-quality audio experience No wireless charging Durable and water-resistant Limited color options

Also Read: Best wireless headphones: Choose from our top 10 picks for long lasting sonic brilliance

11. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [ Misty Grey ]

OnePlus Nord Buds 2r features 12.4mm drivers and up to 38 hours of playtime. With a 4-mic design, these earbuds provide clear calls in all types of noisy environments. It has an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance making it the best companion for sports enthusiasts. The Sound Master Equalizer allows you to customise your audio experience, and Gaming Mode ensures low latency during gameplay.

Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS Earbuds

Playtime: 38 hours

12.4mm Drivers

4-Mic Design

IP55 Water & Sweat Resistance

Sound Master Equalizer

Gaming Mode

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Customisable sound profiles No ANC feature Water-resistant design Limited advanced features

Check out more TWS earphones on Amazon

Top 3 features of TWS earphones

Best TWS earphones Drivers Battery Features Noise Buds VS104 13mm 45 hours playtime, Instacharge Quad Mics with ENC, IPX5 Water Resistance boAt Airdopes Atom 81 Pro 13mm 100 hours playtime, ASAP Charge ENx Technology, BEAST Mode with Low Latency Redmi Buds 5 12.4mm Titanium 38 hours playtime, Quick Charge Hybrid ANC up to 46dB, Dual-Device Pairing realme Buds T300 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost 40 hours playtime, Quick Charge 30dB ANC, 360° Spatial Audio OnePlus Nord Buds 2r 12.4mm 38 hours playtime 4-Mic Design, Sound Master Equalizer

Similar articles for you

Comprehensive buying guide to help you choose the best headphones for every need

AirPods Max alternatives: Get premium sound without maxing out your wallet

Headphones vs earbuds: Which audio device should you buy? A comparison with top buying options

Best headphone brands: Groove to the beats with these top 10 picks for crystal clear sound and new-age features

FAQs

Question : What’s the difference between earphones and headphones?

Ans : Earphones (or earbuds) fit directly in the ear canal, while headphones cover the entire ear. Earphones are more portable, but headphones often provide better sound quality and comfort.

Question : Are wireless earphones and headphones reliable?

Ans : Yes, modern wireless earphones and headphones offer excellent connectivity and sound quality, often on par with wired models. Battery life has also significantly improved.

Question : What is noise-cancelling technology?

Ans : Noise-cancelling technology reduces or eliminates ambient sounds using active or passive methods. It’s great for blocking out background noise, especially in noisy environments.

Question : Are there any earphones specifically designed for workouts?

Ans : Yes, many earphones are designed to be sweat-resistant, secure-fitting, and durable, making them ideal for workouts. Look for IPX ratings for water resistance.

Question : How do I choose the right headphones for gaming?

Ans : For gaming, choose headphones with good soundstage, clear microphone quality, and comfortable ear pads. Surround sound or 3D audio can enhance the gaming experience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.