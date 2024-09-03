If you are an audiophile and looking to replace your old headphones or earphones with a new one then this is your chance. Amazon is offering huge discounts on earphones and headphones from popular brands. You will get offers on in-ear earphones and headphones including wired and wireless so you get the best option for your needs.
Coming from popular brands like boAt, Noise, Hammer and more, these earphones and headphones offer a top-of-the-line audio experience. Expect features like Active Noise Cancellation, long battery life, spatial audio, game mode and more. Whether you are looking for high-end TWS earphones with ANC or comfy over-the-ear headphones for gaming, you will get them all here in this Amazon Sale.
1. boAt Rockerz 551Anc Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Over Ear Headphones with Up to 100H Playtime, ASAP Charge, Ambient Sound Mode &Dual Eq Modes, Enx Technology(Stellar Black)
The boAt Rockerz 551ANC offers up to 100 hours of playtime and Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation for an immersive music or gaming experience. It features ASAP Charge technology that offers 10 hours of listening time in just 10 minutes of charging. The large 40 mm drivers deliver great sound quality and the Ambient Sound Mode ensures that you're aware of your surroundings all the time.
Specifications of boAt Rockerz 551ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation Headphones
Playtime: Up to 100 hours
Hybrid ANC: 35dB
ASAP Charge: 10 mins = 10 hours
Ambient Sound Mode
40mm Drivers
Ergonomic Design
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Long battery life
|Bulky design
|Effective noise cancellation
|ANC may drain battery faster
2. HAMMER Bash Pro 32 dB Hybrid ANC Over Ear Wireless Headphones, 4 Mics for Clear Calling, Charge 10mins = 300mins playtime, 40mm Driver, Transparency Mode, 37Hrs Playtime, Super soft Cushion, 5.3 Black
HAMMER Bash Pro wireless headphones deliver a rich audio experience with Hybrid ANC and 40mm drivers. Its 37 hours of playtime means less charging and more listening. The Quick Charge feature provides 300 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. These headphones also feature a dedicated gaming mode for low latency and Quad Mics for clear calls. The adjustable, foldable design and soft cushions ensure comfort during extended use.
Specifications of HAMMER Bash Pro Hybrid ANC Wireless Headphones
Hybrid ANC: 32dB
Playtime: 37 hours
Quick Charge: 10 mins = 300 mins
Quad Mics
Gaming Mode
Bluetooth V5.3
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Quick charge capability
|Limited playtime compared to others
|Comfortable for long wear
|Slightly higher latency in regular mode
3. Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones Bluetooth 5.3,Lightweight Noise Cancelling Headset Over-Ear with Low Latency,Game Mode
The Srhythm NC25 features large 40mm drivers for crisp and clear sound quality. The digital ANC feature isolates up to 90% of ambient noise which is ideal for commuting. It has a 50-hour playtime with Type-C fast charging and offers a low latency mode for gaming. The headphones are lightweight with adjustable, foldable earcups for portability. The multi-device connection feature lets you connect to multiple devices at the same time.
Specifications of Srhythm NC25 Wireless Headphones
ANC: 90% noise isolation
Playtime: 50 hours
Type-C Fast Charging
50ms Low Latency Mode
40mm Drivers
Foldable Design
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Excellent noise isolation
|ANC less effective in quiet environments
|Long battery life
|No IP rating for water resistance
Also Read: Elevate your audio experience with the best noise cancelling headphones
4. ZEBRONICS THUNDER Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Headphones with 60H Backup, Gaming Mode, Dual Pairing, ENC, AUX, Micro SD, Voice assistant, Comfortable Earcups, Call Function(Black)
ZEBRONICS THUNDER offers 60 hours of playtime with Bluetooth 5.3, featuring dual pairing and a gaming mode. The headphones include ENC for clear calls and an AUX mode for low-latency gaming. The Micro SD support lets you listen to offline content without the need to connect it to any device. The adjustable headband and ergonomic design make it ideal for extended use. Its frequency range delivers superior sound quality across various media.
Specifications of ZEBRONICS THUNDER Wireless Headphones
Playtime: 60 hours
Bluetooth 5.3
ENC for Clear Calls
Dual Pairing
Gaming Mode
Comfortable Earcups
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Long battery life
|Average build quality
|Supports multiple connections
|Bulky design
5. PHILIPS Audio TAA4216 On-Ear Sports Bluetooth Headphones with IP55 Dust/Water Protection, 35 Hours Play Time, Cooling & Washable Ear Cups, Quick Charge, 40 mm Drivers and Built-in Mic (Black)
PHILIPS TAA4216 is designed for sports and comes with IP55 dust and water protection. Its 35 hours of playtime lets you enjoy the content for days without plugging it into the charger. The ear cups are designed to keep your ears cool and are washable to clean them. The 40mm driver delivers energizing bass, and quick charging provides 2 hours of playtime in 15 minutes. It's lightweight, durable, and ideal for workouts or outdoor activities.
Specifications of PHILIPS Audio TAA4216 Bluetooth Headphones
Playtime: 35 hours
IP55 Dust/Water Protection
Cooling & Washable Ear Cups
Quick Charge: 15 mins = 2 hours
40mm Drivers
Lightweight Design
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Sports-friendly design
|No ANC feature
|Quick charge capability
|Limited color options
Check out more headphone deals on Amazon
Top 3 features of best headphones on Amazon
|Best headphones
|Drivers
|Battery
|Features
|boAt Rockerz 551ANC Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation
|40mm
|Up to 100 hours
Hybrid ANC (35dB), Ambient Sound Mode
|HAMMER Bash Pro Hybrid ANC Wireless
|40mm
|37 hours
Gaming Mode, Quad Mics
|Srhythm NC25 Wireless
|40mm
|50 hours
90% Noise Isolation, Low Latency Mode
|ZEBRONICS THUNDER Wireless
|40mm
|60 hours
ENC for Clear Calls, Dual Pairing
|PHILIPS Audio TAA4216 Bluetooth
|40mm
|35 hours
IP55 Dust/Water Protection, Quick Charge
Also Read: Sony noise-cancelling headphones you can buy: Top 10 models you can buy
7. Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds with 45H of Playtime, Quad Mic with ENC, Instacharge(10 min=200 min), 13mm Driver,Low Latency, BT v5.2 (Mint Green)
Noise Buds VS104 offers 45 hours of playtime and 13mm drivers for crisp audio. Instacharge technology provides 200 minutes of playtime with a 10-minute charge. These earbuds feature Quad Mics with ENC for clear calls and low latency for gaming. With IPX5 water resistance and Bluetooth 5.2, they are versatile for everyday use.
Specifications of Noise Buds VS104 Truly Wireless Earbuds
Playtime: 45 hours
Quad Mics with ENC
Instacharge: 10 mins = 200 mins
13mm Drivers
Low Latency: 50ms
IPX5 Water Resistance
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Long playtime
|No ANC feature
|Water-resistant design
|Limited sound customization
8. boAt Airdopes Atom 81 Pro Truly Wireless in Ear Ear Buds w/100Hrs of Playtime, 4 Mics with Enx, Beast Mode with 50Ms Low Latency, 13Mm Drivers, Iwp Tech, ASAP Charge(Obsidian Noir)
boAt Airdopes Atom 81 Pro delivers 100 hours of playtime and features 13mm drivers for immersive sound. It has four mics with ENx technology for clear calls and a gaming BEAST mode with 50ms low latency. The earbuds support Insta Wake N’ Pair for instant connectivity and ASAP Charge for quick power-ups. Its quick charging feature gets you 100 minutes of playtime with just 5 minutes of charge.
Specifications of boAt Airdopes Atom 81 Pro Wireless Earbuds
Playtime: 100 hours
13mm Drivers
4 Mics with ENx
BEAST Mode: 50ms Low Latency
Insta Wake N’ Pair
ASAP Charge: 5 mins = 100 mins
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Exceptional battery life
|No ANC feature
|Quick charge capability
|May be bulky for some users
Also Read: Marshall headphones and earphones are trusted for best in class sound and premium build: Top 6 options for you
9. Redmi Buds 5 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds, Up to 46dB Hybrid Noise Cancellation, Quad Mic with AI Call Enhancement, 10mins Charge for 4Hours Life, Up to 38Hrs Playback| Fusion Purple
Redmi Buds 5 features a premium and compact design with Hybrid ANC up to 46dB. It offers up to 38 hours of playback and a fast charging feature. With 12.4mm titanium drivers, it delivers a clear and rich audio experience. The earbuds support quick charging, dual-device pairing, and AI-enhanced call clarity with dual mics. Four preset equaliser settings allow for customized listening experiences.
Specifications of Redmi Buds 5 Bluetooth TWS Earbuds
ANC: 46dB Hybrid
Playtime: 38 hours
12.4mm Titanium Drivers
Quick Charge: 10 mins = 4 hours
Dual-Device Pairing
AI Voice Enhancement
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Advanced noise cancellation
|Limited color options
|Dual-device pairing
|Slightly higher price
10. realme Buds T300 TWS earbuds with 40H Play time,30dB ANC, 360° Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos, 12.4 mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver, IP55 Water & Dust Resistant, BT v5.3 (Stylish Black)
realme Buds T300 is an affordable TWS earphone with premium design and build. It offers 40 hours of playtime with 30dB ANC and Spatial Audio supported by Dolby Atmos. The 12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver enhances sound quality, while IP55 water and dust resistance ensures durability. With 50ms ultra-low latency and Bluetooth 5.3, these earbuds are ideal for gaming and daily use.
Specifications of realme Buds T300 TWS Earbuds
Playtime: 40 hours
30dB ANC
360° Spatial Audio
12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost Driver
IP55 Water/Dust Resistance
Bluetooth 5.3
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|High-quality audio experience
|No wireless charging
|Durable and water-resistant
|Limited color options
Also Read: Best wireless headphones: Choose from our top 10 picks for long lasting sonic brilliance
11. OnePlus Nord Buds 2r True Wireless in Ear Earbuds with Mic, 12.4mm Drivers, Playback:Upto 38hr case,4-Mic Design, IP55 Rating [ Misty Grey ]
OnePlus Nord Buds 2r features 12.4mm drivers and up to 38 hours of playtime. With a 4-mic design, these earbuds provide clear calls in all types of noisy environments. It has an IP55 rating for water and sweat resistance making it the best companion for sports enthusiasts. The Sound Master Equalizer allows you to customise your audio experience, and Gaming Mode ensures low latency during gameplay.
Specifications of OnePlus Nord Buds 2r TWS Earbuds
Playtime: 38 hours
12.4mm Drivers
4-Mic Design
IP55 Water & Sweat Resistance
Sound Master Equalizer
Gaming Mode
Reasons to Buy
Reasons to Avoid
|Customisable sound profiles
|No ANC feature
|Water-resistant design
|Limited advanced features
Check out more TWS earphones on Amazon
Top 3 features of TWS earphones
|Best TWS earphones
|Drivers
|Battery
|Features
|Noise Buds VS104
|13mm
|45 hours playtime, Instacharge
Quad Mics with ENC, IPX5 Water Resistance
|boAt Airdopes Atom 81 Pro
|13mm
|100 hours playtime, ASAP Charge
ENx Technology, BEAST Mode with Low Latency
|Redmi Buds 5
|12.4mm Titanium
|38 hours playtime, Quick Charge
Hybrid ANC up to 46dB, Dual-Device Pairing
|realme Buds T300
|12.4mm Dynamic Bass Boost
|40 hours playtime, Quick Charge
30dB ANC, 360° Spatial Audio
|OnePlus Nord Buds 2r
|12.4mm
|38 hours playtime
4-Mic Design, Sound Master Equalizer
FAQs
Question : What’s the difference between earphones and headphones?
Ans : Earphones (or earbuds) fit directly in the ear canal, while headphones cover the entire ear. Earphones are more portable, but headphones often provide better sound quality and comfort.
Question : Are wireless earphones and headphones reliable?
Ans : Yes, modern wireless earphones and headphones offer excellent connectivity and sound quality, often on par with wired models. Battery life has also significantly improved.
Question : What is noise-cancelling technology?
Ans : Noise-cancelling technology reduces or eliminates ambient sounds using active or passive methods. It’s great for blocking out background noise, especially in noisy environments.
Question : Are there any earphones specifically designed for workouts?
Ans : Yes, many earphones are designed to be sweat-resistant, secure-fitting, and durable, making them ideal for workouts. Look for IPX ratings for water resistance.
Question : How do I choose the right headphones for gaming?
Ans : For gaming, choose headphones with good soundstage, clear microphone quality, and comfortable ear pads. Surround sound or 3D audio can enhance the gaming experience.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.