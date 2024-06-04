Amazon's June deals mean you can enjoy unmatched cooling solutions with fantastic offers on a wide range of fans. We’ve compiled the best ceiling fans that are currently available on Amazon as part of the ongoing deals. There are top brands and the latest models that let users enjoy significant discounts and special promotions so that you get the best value for money.

With our picks of fans, you can enjoy maximum comfort and efficiency, making your summer more enjoyable and cool. Many of our handpicked models come with remote control, speed settings, and silent operation - in sleek designs and promising powerful performance, making these options perfect for any room in your home.

Don’t miss out on these incredible offers on Amazon if you’ve been planning to buy a new fan. You may shop now on Amazon and take advantage of these unbeatable prices to stay cool all-summer-long. Hurry and take advantage of these deals that are only available for a limited time.

1. atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss White)

The Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC ceiling fan is a worthy option for your next fan purchase. Why do we say that? This fan promises energy efficiency and high air delivery, earning a BEE 5-star rating. It also features a gloss white finish along with a remote control for easy operation. Still want more? Users get LED indicators for added convenience and a modern design. In addition, its BLDC motor promises silent performance and low power consumption. This ceiling fan is backed by a 1+1 year warranty, which means that the Renesa Enzel provides both reliability and style, making it a top choice for people who are looking for a new fan this summer.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

Energy efficiency: BEE 5-star rated for energy-efficient performance

High air delivery: Delivers superior airflow with a 1200mm sweep

Remote control: Includes a remote control for convenient operation with multiple speed settings and modes

Warranty: Comes with a 1+1 year warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient with BEE 5-star rating Higher upfront cost compared to regular fans Convenient remote control with multiple settings

2. Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan | Premium Finish, Decorative Fan, Elegant Looks, High Air Delivery, Energy Saving, 100% Pure Copper Motor | 2 Year Warranty | (Pack of 1, Cola Espresso Brown)

The Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan is the ideal combination of elegant looks and a premium finish, making it a decorative addition to any room. With this fan, you can enjoy high air delivery while being energy efficient, thanks to its 100% pure copper motor. It is available in the Cola Espresso Brown colour which will add a factor of style to your personal space. In addition, the fan comes with a 2-year warranty which means buyers can enjoy reliable performance in the long run. This fan strikes the perfect balance between functionality and aesthetics, making the Havells Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan a top choice for modern homes.

Specifications of Havells 1200mm Ambrose ES Ceiling Fan

Premium finish: Elegant looks with a decorative design

High air delivery: Ensures efficient airflow across the room

Energy saving: Equipped with a 100% pure copper motor for better efficiency

Warranty: Comes with a 2-year warranty for reliable performance

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Elegant and decorative design with premium finish Higher price compared to basic ceiling fans High air delivery and energy-efficient motor May not suit all room decors

3. Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48") 1 star Rated Ceiling Fans for Home |BEE stars Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan |Rust Free Coating for Long Life |High Air Delivery |2-Yr Warranty Brown

The Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48-inch) 1-star rated ceiling fan offers energy efficiency with its BEE star rating for lower power consumption in the long-term. Its rust-free coating will add more durability, guaranteeing a long lifespan for your fan. Users can also enjoy high air delivery, allowing it to provide optimal cooling for your home. This fan is backed by a 2-year warranty, making it a functional and stylish addition to your living space - currently available in brown. With this fan, buyers can expect cooling that will make their life easier in peak summers.

Specifications of Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

Energy efficiency: BEE 1-star rated for energy-efficient performance

Rust-free coating: Ensures longevity with a coating that prevents rust formation

High air delivery: Delivers powerful airflow for effective cooling

Warranty: Comes with a 2-year warranty for added peace of mind

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient with BEE 1-star rating Limited energy savings compared to higher-rated fans Rust-free coating for enhanced durability Basic design may not suit all decor styles

Also Read: Best wall mounted fans to keep yourself cool this summer: Top 9 pick

4. atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote Control | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 1+1 Year Warranty (Gloss Brown)

The Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC ceiling fan, available in Gloss Brown, is a BEE 5-star rated energy-efficient model. This fan boasts high air delivery and features LED indicators for added convenience. You also get a remote control for easy operation and a 1+1-year warranty, which means that this fan delivers both performance and durability, making it a great choice for those seeking efficient and reliable cooling solutions. Go ahead and purchase a new Atomberg fan that will blow your mind away, literally.

Specifications of Atomberg Efficio Alpha 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

Energy efficiency: BEE 5-star rated for high energy efficiency

High air delivery: Provides powerful airflow for effective cooling

LED indicators: Features LED indicators for easy monitoring

Warranty: Comes with a 1+1 year warranty for peace of mind

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid BEE 5-star rated for high energy efficiency Higher initial cost compared to traditional ceiling fans High air delivery for effective cooling

Also Read: Best Bajaj table fans in India: Compare top 10 models for you

5. Crompton SUREBREEZE SEA SAPPHIRA 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Lustre Brown) 1 Star

The Crompton SureBreeze Sea Sapphira 1200 mm (48 inch) ceiling fan in Lustre Brown offers reliable performance with its 1-star rating. This fan is equipped with a 1200 mm sweep, allowing it to ensure efficient airflow for optimal cooling. The fan's gorgeous design will add style to any room, improvings its aesthetic appeal. This fan is perfect for those seeking a blend of functionality and aesthetics, the Crompton SureBreeze Sea Sapphira is a dependable choice for cooling your living space, making it a great choice for your cooling needs at home this summer.

Specifications of Crompton SureBreeze Sea Sapphira Ceiling Fan

Size: 1200 mm (48 inch) sweep for efficient airflow

Energy Rating: 1-star rating for energy efficiency

Colour: Available in Lustre Brown for a stylish look

Warranty: Manufacturer's warranty details not provided

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Efficient airflow with a 1200 mm sweep Lower energy efficiency compared to higher-rated ceiling fans Stylish design available in Lustre Brown Limited features and options compared to premium models

Also Read: Best kitchen fans: Top 10 options for efficient ventilation and air circulation

6. Crompton SUREBREEZE HILLBRIZ DECO 1200 mm (48 inch) Ceiling Fan (Smoked Brown) Star rated energy efficient fans

The Crompton SureBreeze HillBriz Deco 1200 mm (48 inch) ceiling fan in Smoked Brown offers star-rated energy efficiency. This fan comes with a 1200 mm sweep and ensures efficient airflow for optimal cooling. The fan's stylish design will add value to any room and will enhance its aesthetic appeal in the long run. This fan is perfect for those seeking both a stylish fan that keeps your room cool. The Crompton SureBreeze HillBriz Deco is a reliable choice for keeping your living space comfortable, regardless of how hot it gets outside. Bring home a new fan today!

Specifications of Crompton SureBreeze HillBriz Deco Ceiling Fan

Size: 1200 mm (48 inch) sweep for efficient airflow

Energy efficiency: Star rated for energy efficiency

Colour: Available in Smoked Brown for a stylish look

Rust free design

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy efficiency May not cool all spaces effectively Effective air circulation Installation complexity

Also Read: Best Atomberg fans: Top 8 options to keep your space cool and comfortable all year round

7. ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan -2 Years Warranty

The Activa 390 RPM 1200mm high speed ceiling fan promises reliable performance with its high speed and energy-efficient operation. This fan is certified with a 5-star rating for energy efficiency and will ensure lower electricity consumption in the long run. The brown colour adds a stylish touch to any room with its beautiful design. You get a two-year warranty with this fan provides peace of mind for buyers, assuring quality and durability for an extended period. Bring home a new fan today with this option and experience cooling like never before.

Specifications of Activa 390 Rpm 1200Mm Ceiling Fan

RPM: 390 RPM for swift air circulation

Blade size: 1200mm diameter blades

Energy efficiency: 5-star BEE rating

Colour and warranty: Brown with a two-year warranty

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient (5-star BEE rating) Limited colour options Swift air circulation (390 RPM) Potential noise at high speeds

Also Read: Best Orient electric fans: Enjoy the comfort of breeze-like air with these top 8 picks

8. Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC | BLDC energy saving ceiling fan with Remote |BEE 5-star rated | Saves up to 50% on electricity bills | 3-year warranty by Orient | Brown, pack of 1

The Orient Electric 1200 mm Zeno BLDC ceiling fan promises efficient cooling with its BLDC technology and remote control convenience. It comes with a 5-star BEE rating and promises up to 50% savings on electricity bills. The fan comes with a reassuring 3-year warranty from Orient, ensuring long-lasting performance for all your needs. Currently available in a stylish Brown colour, this pack of 1 fan is a reliable and energy-saving addition to any room. Get ready and bring home a new cooling experience today with this Orient Electric fan.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200 mm ceiling fan

BLDC technology: Energy-efficient operation

Remote control: Convenient operation from a distance

Energy efficiency: BEE 5-star rated, up to 50% savings on bills

Warranty: 3-year warranty for reliability

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Energy-efficient BLDC technology Higher initial cost Convenient remote control functionality May require professional installation

Top 3 features of best fans (Amazon offers)

Best fans Fan features Bonus features Colours Atomberg Renesa BEE 5 Star Rated BLDC Fan, High Air Delivery, LED Indicators, Remote Control Gloss White Havells Ambrose Premium Finish, Decorative, High Air Delivery Energy Saving, Pure Copper Motor Cola Espresso Brown Bajaj Frore BEE Star Rated, Rust-Free Coating, High Air Ribbed blades, rust-proof coating Brown Atomberg Efficio BEE 5 Star Rated BLDC Fan, High Air Delivery LED Indicators, Remote Control Gloss Brown Crompton Surebreeze Star Rated Energy Efficient Fan 100% copper motor, double ball bearings Lustre Brown, Smoked Brown Activa Bee Approved, High Speed, Energy Efficient, Aerodynamic ceiling fan blades Apsra Brown Orient Zeno BEE 5-Star Rated BLDC Fan, Energy Saving Remote Control, Up to 50% Electricity Bills Brown

Best value for money fan (Amazon offers)

The Bajaj Frore 1200 mm (48-inch) 1 Star rated ceiling fan offers excellent value for money with its combination of features. With a BEE star rating for energy efficiency, it promises cost-saving operation. The rust-free coating extends its lifespan, while its high air delivery ensures effective cooling. This fan is backed by a 2-year warranty, making this brown-coloured fan a durable and reliable choice for any home, providing optimal comfort and performance at an affordable price.

Best overall fan (Amazon offers)

The Atomberg Renesa Enzel 1200mm BLDC ceiling fan stands out as the best overall product with its exceptional features. This BEE 5-star rated energy-efficient fan promises significant cost savings. With its high air delivery, coupled with LED indicators, buyers can enjoy optimal comfort and convenience. Additionally, the included remote control will improve usability. With a 1+1 year warranty and a sleek Gloss White finish, this fan offers both performance and style, making it the top choice for any home.

How to find the best fan during Amazon offers

Set price alerts: Use Amazon's price alert feature to monitor fan prices and grab the best deals when they drop.

Compare reviews: Check customer reviews and ratings to gauge fan performance, reliability, and suitability for your needs.

Look for lightning deals: Keep an eye out for lightning deals during Amazon offers for significant discounts on fans.

Check bundle offers: Explore bundle offers that include accessories like remote controls or additional warranty coverage for added value.

Consider energy efficiency: Opt for energy-efficient fans with high BEE star ratings to save on electricity bills in the long run.

Evaluate additional features: Look for features like remote control, adjustable speeds, and silent operation for enhanced convenience and comfort.

Research brand reputation: Choose fans from reputable brands known for quality construction, durability, and excellent customer service.

Read fine print: Pay attention to warranty terms, return policies, and shipping costs to ensure a hassle-free purchase experience.

FAQs

Question : What size fan do I need for my room?

Ans : For rooms up to 75 square feet, choose a fan with a blade span of 36 inches or smaller. Larger rooms may require fans with blade spans of 52 inches or more.

Question : Are ceiling fans energy efficient?

Ans : Yes, modern ceiling fans are designed to be energy-efficient, especially those with high BEE star ratings. They can help reduce electricity bills by improving air circulation and reducing the need for air conditioning.

Question : Do fans cool the room or just people?

Ans : Fans create a wind-chill effect that makes you feel cooler by evaporating moisture from your skin. While they don't actually lower the room temperature, they can make you feel more comfortable by circulating air.

Question : How do I clean my ceiling fan?

Ans : Use a microfiber cloth or a duster to gently wipe the fan blades. For tougher grime, use a damp cloth with mild detergent. Avoid using abrasive cleaners or water directly on the motor.

Question : Can I install a ceiling fan myself?

Ans : It's possible to install a ceiling fan yourself if you have experience with electrical work and follow the manufacturer's instructions carefully. However, for safety reasons, it's recommended to hire a professional electrician if you're unsure.

