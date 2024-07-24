Ready to give your kitchen a makeover without breaking the bank? Look no further than Amazon's current offers on a wide range of kitchen appliances. Avail substantial savings on essential appliances like water purifiers, ensuring clean and safe drinking water for your family. Explore innovative cooking tools like air fryers, which allow you to enjoy your favourite fried foods with less guilt. And for baking enthusiasts, don't miss the fantastic deals on OTGs (Oven Toaster Grills) that open up a world of culinary possibilities.

Beyond these highlights, Amazon's kitchen appliance sale also includes discounts on other must-have items like mixer grinders, blenders and more. It's the perfect time to equip your kitchen with the latest technology and gadgets to make cooking a joy.

So, what are you waiting for? Dive into the deals and find the perfect appliances to elevate your culinary adventures and make your kitchen the heart of your home.

1. Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

Amazon's kitchen appliance deals showcase the Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer, a healthier alternative to traditional frying. It uses 85% less oil while still achieving crispy and delicious results thanks to its 360° Rapid Air Technology. The 6L capacity is suitable for small families, and the 8 preset menus make it easy to use. The non-stick pan and viewing window add convenience. However, the lack of a rotisserie function might be a drawback for some users.

Specifications of Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer:

Capacity: 6L

Power: 1500W

Features: 360° Rapid Air Technology, 8 preset menus, digital touch panel, non-stick pan, view window

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Healthier cooking with 85% less oil No rotisserie function 360° Rapid Air Technology for even cooking 6L capacity might be small for larger families

2. AGARO Regency Air Fryer For Home, 12L, Family Rotisserie Oven, 1800W, 9 Preset Menu, Electric Air Fryer Toaster Oven, Digital Display, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Silver.

The AGARO Regency Air Fryer, currently offered at a discounted price on Amazon, is a large-capacity air fryer oven ideal for families. With a 12L capacity, 1800W power, and a rotisserie function, it offers versatile cooking options. The 9 preset recipes and additional cooking functions simplify meal preparation. The digital display and touch control panel add a modern touch. However, its larger size might not be suitable for smaller kitchens.

Specifications of AGARO Regency Air Fryer:

Capacity: 12L

Power: 1800W

Temperature Range: 80°C - 220°C

Features: 9 preset recipes, 3 assist cooking functions, 4 safety features, digital display, touch control panel, rotisserie function

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 12L capacity for family-sized meals Larger size might not suit small kitchens Versatile cooking options (rotisserie, bake, etc.)

Best features of the top air fryers with Amazon offers:

Feature Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer AGARO Regency Air Fryer Capacity 6L 12L Power 1500W 1800W Cooking Functions Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill, Reheat, Rotisserie Preset Menus 8 9 Control Type Digital Touch Panel Digital Display, Touch Control Panel Additional Features 360° Rapid Air Technology, Non-Stick Pan, View Window Rotisserie, 3 Assist Cooking Functions, 4 Safety Features

More air fryer options or you:

4. AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier with 10 Stage Purification Filtration, UV, UF, TDS Adjuster and 12 Liter Large Storage Tank, Suitable for all type of water supply

Amazon's kitchen appliance deals include the AQUA D PURE 4-in-1 Copper RO Water Purifier, a comprehensive water purification solution for diverse water sources. Its 10-stage filtration system, including RO, UV, and UF, promises to eliminate bacteria, viruses, and harmful chemicals. The copper technology infuses the water with essential minerals, and the taste adjuster allows you to customize the flavour. However, the lack of information about the filter's lifespan might be a concern for some buyers.

Specifications of AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier:

Purification: 10-stage filtration (RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster)

Storage Capacity: 12 litres

Features: Copper technology, taste adjuster (TDS controller), auto shut-off

Installation: Flexible (wall-mounted or countertop)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 10-stage purification for comprehensive filtration Filter lifespan not specified Copper technology for potential health benefits

5. Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper + RO + UV + UF + TDS Adjuster Pure Copper Water Purifier Dispenser Machine, Black (With Free Pre Filter)

The Kinsco Aqua Punch, available during Amazon deals on kitchen appliance, is a unique water purifier with a 15-litre pure copper tank, combining storage and purification. It features a multi-stage filtration system with RO, UV, and UF to ensure clean and safe drinking water. The TDS adjuster allows for customization of the water's mineral content. While the copper tank is a standout feature, some users might find the 15-litre capacity excessive for small households.

Specifications of Kinsco Aqua Punch Water Purifier:

Capacity: 15 litres

Material: Plastic body with copper tank

Purification: RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster

Features: Free pre-filter

Installation Type: Countertop

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 15-liter copper tank for storage and potential health benefits Large capacity might be excessive for smaller households RO+UV+UF purification for comprehensive filtration Plastic body might feel less premium

Also Read: Best RO water purifier: Top 10 picks with advanced filtration process for pure, safe and fresh water at home

Best features of the top water purifiers with Amazon offers:

Feature AQUA D PURE 4 in 1 Copper RO Water Purifier Kinsco Aqua Punch 15 Litre Copper RO Water Purifier Purification Stages 10 (RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster) RO+UV+UF+TDS Adjuster Storage Capacity 12 liters 15 liters Tank Material Not specified Copper Additional Features Copper technology, taste adjuster, auto shut-off Free pre-filter Installation Type Flexible (wall-mounted or countertop) Countertop

More deals on water purifiers for you:

7. Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)

Amazon's kitchen appliance deals feature the Lifelong Power Pro Mixer Grinder, a versatile and affordable addition to any kitchen. With three jars designed for liquidizing, dry grinding, and chutney making, it caters to various culinary needs. The stainless steel blades and 3-speed motor ensure efficient grinding and blending. However, some users may find the 80-90dB noise level slightly loud, and the initial burning smell during the first use might be a minor inconvenience.

Specifications of Lifelong Power Pro Mixer Grinder:

Power: 500W

Voltage: 220-240V

Jars: 1.5L liquidizing jar, 0.8L dry grinding jar, 0.35L chutney jar

Blades: Stainless steel

Speeds: 3-speed control with incher

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Versatile with three jars for different functions Can be noisy (80-90dB) Stainless steel blades for durability Initial burning smell during first use

Also Read: Best air fryers are your go-to option for healthy cooking: Top 8 options to upgrade your kitchen

8. Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black

The Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder, a popular choice on Amazon, offers a powerful and reliable option for everyday kitchen tasks. Its 500W Titan motor and multi-functional blade system ensure efficient grinding and blending. The three stainless steel jars cater to various needs, from liquidizing to chutney making. The mixer grinder also comes with a motor overload protector for added durability. However, some users might prefer a model with more than three speed settings.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder:

Power: 500W

Voltage: 220-240V

Revolutions: 20,000 RPM

Jars: 1.2L liquidizing jar, 0.8L multi-purpose jar, 0.4L chutney jar

Blades: Stainless steel

Speeds: 3-speed control with incher

Body: ABS plastic

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 500W Titan motor Limited to 3-speed settings Multi-functional blade system for versatility 3 stainless steel jars for various needs

Best features of the top mixer grinders with Amazon offers:

Feature Lifelong Power Pro Mixer Grinder Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder Power 500W 500W Number of Jars 3 3 Jar Capacities 1.5L, 0.8L, 0.35L 1.2L, 0.8L, 0.4L Blade Material Stainless Steel Stainless Steel Speed Settings 3 3 Additional Features Incher Function Overload Protection

More mixer grinders for you with Amazon offers:

Also Read: Excite your culinary enthusiast partner with best air fryer for Valentines Day

10. Morphy Richards 45 RCSS LuxeChef Stainless Steel Body Oven Toaster Griller (OTG) with Illuminated Chamber, Convection and Rotisserie Function, Gold/Matte Black- 45 Liters,1800 Watts

Amazon's kitchen appliance deals showcase the Morphy Richards 45 RCSS LuxeChef OTG as a stylish and versatile addition to your culinary arsenal. Its premium gold and matte black finish adds a touch of elegance to your kitchen. With a generous 45-litre capacity, convection and rotisserie functions, and a wide temperature range (100-250°C), it's perfect for baking, grilling, roasting, and toasting. The integrated oven light and six cooking modes offer convenience and flexibility. However, the lack of a digital display might be a drawback for some users.

Specifications of Morphy Richards 45 RCSS LuxeChef OTG:

Capacity: 45 litres

Power: 1800 watts

Temperature Range: 100-250°C

Features: Convection, rotisserie, integrated oven light, 6 cooking modes

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Premium design with gold and matte black finish No digital display Large 45-liter capacity for various cooking needs

11. IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew 25 Liters Electric Oven Toaster Grill Otg With Rotisserie, Black, 1600 Watts

Amazon's kitchen appliance deals offer the IBELL OTG, a budget-friendly option for those seeking a versatile cooking appliance. With a 25-litre capacity, rotisserie function, and 1600W power, it can handle baking, grilling, toasting, and more. The 60-minute timer and inner light offer convenience, while the full black housing gives it a sleek look. However, the analogue controls might not be as precise as digital ones, and the lack of convection might affect cooking performance for some dishes.

Specifications of IBELL OTG:

Capacity: 25 litres

Power: 1600 watts

Timer: 60 minutes

Features: Rotisserie, inner light, full black housing

Controls: Analogue dials

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable price Analogue controls might be less precise 25-litre capacity No convection function

Also Read: Best alternatives to Philips air fryers: Explore the top 10 options with affordable price tags and advanced features

Best features of the top OTG with Amazon offers:

Feature Morphy Richards 45 RCSS LuxeChef OTG IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew OTG Capacity 45 Liters 25 Liters Power 1800 Watts 1600 Watts Temperature Control 100-250°C Adjustable Timer Yes (with auto shut-off) 60 minutes with auto shut-off Cooking Functions Bake, Toast, Grill, Roast, Convection, Rotisserie Bake, Toast, Grill, Rotisserie Control Type Touch Keypad Analog Dials Additional Features Integrated oven light, 6 cooking modes Inner light

More OTG options for you with Amazon offers:

Similar Stories

Air fryer buying guide: What are the benefits of this kitchen appliance and top air fryer brands to choose from

Best RO water purifiers for home in India 2024: Top 9 picks that ensure your home gets clean drinking water

Best affordable air fryers: Cook healthier meals without breaking the bank, top 9 picks for 2024

Best Pureit water purifiers: Top 10 options with modern technology for clean and safe drinking water

FAQs

Question : I love fried food, but I'm trying to eat healthier. Can an air fryer really give me that same crispy satisfaction without all the oil?

Ans : Absolutely! Air fryers use hot air circulation to crisp up your favorite foods with a fraction of the oil used in deep frying. You'll still get that satisfying crunch without the guilt.

Question : Our tap water tastes a bit off. Do I really need a water purifier? Is it worth the investment?

Ans : Investing in a water purifier can significantly improve the taste and safety of your drinking water. It can remove impurities, bacteria, and other contaminants, providing peace of mind and potentially even health benefits.

Question : I'm new to cooking. Is a mixer grinder worth buying, or can I manage with basic tools?

Ans : A mixer grinder can be a game-changer in the kitchen, especially for Indian cooking. It simplifies tasks like grinding spices, making chutneys, and blending batters, saving you time and effort.

Question : I'm interested in baking, but I don't have a full-sized oven. Would an OTG be a good alternative?

Ans : Absolutely! OTGs are versatile and can be used for baking, grilling, toasting, and more. They're a great space-saving option for smaller kitchens or those who don't bake frequently.

Question : Which kitchen appliance is the most essential for a beginner cook?

Ans : That depends on your cooking style and preferences. However, an air fryer can be a great starting point as it's versatile, easy to use, and promotes healthier cooking. A mixer grinder is also essential for Indian cuisine, while an OTG is a must-have for baking enthusiasts.

At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!