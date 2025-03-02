Our Picks Best mixer grinder Best water purifier Best air fryer Best electric kettle Best sandwich maker FAQs

A well-equipped kitchen makes cooking easier, and Amazon deals bring you the best opportunity to buy top-quality kitchen appliances at great prices. From powerful mixer grinders to efficient air fryers, you can find everything you need at a discount.

Amazon offers make it simple to bring home the best appliances without spending too much. Shopping online means you get access to exciting Amazon offers without stepping out. Compare products and pick what suits your needs. Plus, with fast delivery and secure payment options, you can shop with confidence.

These deals won’t last forever, so don’t wait too long. Check out the latest Amazon deals on kitchen appliances and grab the best discounts today.

Up to 60% off mixer grinders on Amazon offers

Get the best Amazon deals on the Lifelong Mixer Grinder, now at 63% off. This powerful 500W appliance comes with three versatile jars for dry grinding, wet grinding, and chutney preparation. Its stainless steel blades ensure efficient blending, while overload protection adds safety. With three speed controls, it handles everything from smoothies to spices. Grab this must-have kitchen essential with amazing Amazon offers today!

Specifications Power 500 Watts Jars 1.5L liquidizing, 0.8L dry grinding, 0.35L chutney jar Blades Stainless steel Speed Settings 3-speed control Special Feature Overload protection, anti-skid base Click Here to Buy Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)

Enjoy amazing Amazon deals on the Butterfly Smart 750W Mixer Grinder, now at 39% off. This powerful appliance features four jars, including a juicer jar, for effortless grinding, blending, and mixing. Its stainless steel blades and heavy-duty motor ensure efficiency, while the ABS body adds durability. With three-speed control and an LED power indicator, it’s perfect for all kitchen needs.

Specifications Power 750 Watts Jars 0.4L chutney, 0.75L dry grinding, 1L multipurpose, 1.5L juicer Blades Stainless steel Speed Settings 3-speed control with whip function Special Feature Auto shut-off, anti-skid base, LED power indicator Click Here to Buy Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturer's Warranty | Grey

More Amazon offers on mixer grinders

Amazon deals on water purifiers, up to 50% off

Get pure and safe drinking water with the Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier, now at an incredible 54% discount on Amazon. Featuring a 7-stage purification process, it effectively removes impurities while retaining essential minerals. The post-carbon filter enhances taste, and UV disinfection eliminates bacteria and viruses. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this wall-mounted purifier comes with free installation and a 1-year warranty.

Specifications Power 7-stage filtration with RO+UV+UF Storage Capacity 7 litres Special Features LED indicators, taste enhancer, silver-impregnated post-carbon filter Installation Wall-mounted, free brand installation Warranty 1 year Click Here to Buy Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

Get 50% off on the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver, available with Amazon deals. This tabletop and wall-mountable purifier offers 7-stage purification and UV sterilization, ensuring safe drinking water. It saves up to 60% water, making it an efficient choice. With SmartSense indicators, you'll get timely filter replacement alerts. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it features a 10L storage capacity.

Specifications Purification 7-stage with RO+UV+MF+Mineral Storage Capacity 10 litres Water Saving Up to 60% SmartSense Indicators Filter replacement alerts Installation Wall-mounted & tabletop Click Here to Buy HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

More deals on water purifiers

Amazon offers on air fryers, gran up to 70% discount

Get 70% off on the Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer with Amazon deals. Featuring 360° Rapid Air Technology, it cooks with 85% less oil, giving you crispy, tasty food. The 8-preset menu, touch control, and LED display make cooking effortless. The non-stick pan ensures easy cleaning, while the view window lets you monitor your food. Don’t miss this Amazon offer for healthy, quick cooking!

Specifications Power 1500W for fast cooking Capacity 6 litres Technology 360° Rapid Air & Swirl Cooking Controls Digital touch panel with LED display Functions 8-preset menu, temperature & time control Click Here to Buy Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

Get 63% off on the KENT Classic Air Fryer with Amazon deals. With 1300W power and 4L capacity, it lets you fry, grill, roast, and bake using 80% less oil. The temperature control knob (0˚-200˚C) ensures precise cooking, while the 30-minute auto cut-off timer prevents overcooking. Perfect for 3-4 people, this stainless steel fryer makes healthy cooking easy.

Specifications Power 1300W for efficient cooking Capacity 4 litres (serves 3-4 people) Technology Rapid heating & vapor steam Controls Adjustable temperature & auto shut-off Functions Fry, grill, roast, bake Click Here to Buy KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black

More deals on air fryers

Amazon offers on electric kettles, enjoy up to 60% off

Get 60% off on the Pigeon 1.5L Electric Kettle & Bottle Combo, perfect for boiling water, tea, coffee, noodles, and soup. This 1300W kettle ensures fast boiling in 5-7 minutes. The auto shut-off and 360° swivel base offer safe, cordless pouring. Made of stainless steel, it’s durable and stylish. The included water bottle keeps drinks fresh. Ideal for home, office, or travel, grab this Amazon deal today!

Specifications Capacity 1.5 litres Power 1300W for quick heating Material Stainless steel with polished finish Features Auto shut-off, cordless pouring, easy cleaning Click Here to Buy Pigeon 1.5 litre Hot Kettle and Stainless Steel Water Bottle Combo used for boiling Water, Making Tea and Coffee, Instant Noodles, Soup with Auto Shut- off Feature

Get the Prestige 1.5L Electric Kettle at 55% off, perfect for boiling water, tea, coffee, and soups. With a 1350W concealed heating element, it ensures quick boiling while the automatic cut-off prevents overheating. The 360° swivel base allows easy handling, and the cool-touch handle with a single-touch lid lock adds safety. Ideal for home and office use, grab this Amazon deal today!

Specifications Capacity 1.5 litres Power 1350W for quick heating Material Stainless steel with a polished finish Features Auto cut-off, 360° swivel base, single-touch lid lock, power indicator Click Here to Buy Prestige 1.5 litre PKOSS Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | 1350 Watts| Elegant Design | Cool-touch Handle and Lid | Automatic Cut-Off and Single-Touch Lid Locking. | Silver

More deals on electric kettles

Sandwich makers and toasters at up to 50% off on Amazon deals

Make delicious sandwiches, waffles, and grilled snacks effortlessly with the iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker. Its 750W power ensures quick cooking, while the detachable non-stick plates allow easy cleaning. The shockproof body and automatic shut-off add safety. With a 24 x 24 cm big size, it’s perfect for family use. Grab this Amazon offer at 54% off and enjoy a hassle-free cooking experience.

Specifications Power 750W for fast cooking Plates Detachable plates for sandwich, waffle, and grill Material Metal plates with a premium plastic body Size 24 x 24 x 10 cm Safety Shockproof body with automatic shut-off Click Here to Buy iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker, Big Size, 750 Watt, with Detachable Plates for Toast/Waffle/Grill (24 x 24 x 10 cm)

Enjoy crispy, golden sandwiches with the Prestige PGMFB 800W Grill Sandwich Toaster. Its fixed non-stick grill plates ensure uniform toasting and easy cleaning. The compact design with an elegant black finish fits any kitchen. With 800W power, you get quick and efficient grilling. The heat-resistant body ensures safety. Get this amazing Amazon offer at 44% off and make every sandwich perfectly grilled.

Specifications Power 800W for fast grilling Plates Fixed non-stick heating grill plates Material Aluminium body with black finish Size 9.4 x 10.6 x 11.8 cm Safety Heat-resistant body with automatic shut-off Click Here to Buy Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black

More deals on sandwich makers and toasters

