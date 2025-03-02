Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Next Story
Business News/ Technology / Gadgets/  Amazon offers on kitchen appliances: Grab up to 70% off on mixer grinder, air fryers and more

Amazon offers on kitchen appliances: Grab up to 70% off on mixer grinder, air fryers and more

Aishwarya Faraswal

Don’t miss out on the exciting Amazon offers on kitchen appliances. Grab mixer grinders, water purifiers and more today and save big with up to 70% discount.

Grab a massive discount on a range of kitchen appliances.
Our Picks Best mixer grinder Best water purifier Best air fryer Best electric kettle Best sandwich maker

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Best mixer grinder

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Sturdy Polycarbonate Juicer Jar | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best water purifier

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank, 9 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Havells Delite Kopere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best air fryer

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking, 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (4.7L Air Fryer) (CAF-L501)) Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Pigeon 1.5 litre Hot Kettle and Stainless Steel Water Bottle Combo used for boiling Water, Making Tea and Coffee, Instant Noodles, Soup with Auto Shut- off Feature

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best electric kettle

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus 1250 Watts 1.2 liters , Double Layered Cool Touch Outer Body | 304 Rust Resistant SS Inner Body with Auto Shut Off | Wider Mouth | 2 Yr Manufacturer Warranty (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Butterfly EKN 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | 1500 W | 360° Swivel Power Base | Auto Shut Off | For Hot Water, Tea, Coffee, Noodles | Dry Boil Protection |

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Prestige Stainless Steel 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-Watts, Red

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Milton Euroline Go Electro 2.0 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1 Piece, 2 Litre, Silver, Power Indicator, 1350 Watts, Auto Cut-off, Detachable 360 Degree Connector, Boiler for Water, Instant Noodles

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker, Big Size, 750 Watt, with Detachable Plates for Toast/Waffle/Grill (24 x 24 x 10 cm)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Best sandwich maker

Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home (750 Watt) (Black)

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Tosaa Non Stick Gas Toaster Jumbo Gas Compatible Super Heavy Thickness

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Wipro Elato BS202 1000 Watt Ceramic Grill Sandwich Maker, Scratch Resistant, 180° Open Sandwich Griller, Auto Cutoff, Non Toxic BPA, PTFE & PFOA Free, 2 Year Warranty, Regular Bread Size for 2 Slices

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Tosaa - TSTDUET Duet 2-Cut Gas Sandwich Toaster (Black), Standard

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

Milton Royal Express 800W Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Auto Cut Off | Non-Stick Fixed Grill Plates | Easy Clean | Power Indicators | 1 year Manufacturer Warranty - Black

View Details
View Details

GET PRICE GET PRICE

A well-equipped kitchen makes cooking easier, and Amazon deals bring you the best opportunity to buy top-quality kitchen appliances at great prices. From powerful mixer grinders to efficient air fryers, you can find everything you need at a discount.

Amazon offers make it simple to bring home the best appliances without spending too much. Shopping online means you get access to exciting Amazon offers without stepping out. Compare products and pick what suits your needs. Plus, with fast delivery and secure payment options, you can shop with confidence.

These deals won’t last forever, so don’t wait too long. Check out the latest Amazon deals on kitchen appliances and grab the best discounts today.

Up to 60% off mixer grinders on Amazon offers

Get the best Amazon deals on the Lifelong Mixer Grinder, now at 63% off. This powerful 500W appliance comes with three versatile jars for dry grinding, wet grinding, and chutney preparation. Its stainless steel blades ensure efficient blending, while overload protection adds safety. With three speed controls, it handles everything from smoothies to spices. Grab this must-have kitchen essential with amazing Amazon offers today!

Specifications

Power
500 Watts
Jars
1.5L liquidizing, 0.8L dry grinding, 0.35L chutney jar
Blades
Stainless steel
Speed Settings
3-speed control
Special Feature
Overload protection, anti-skid base
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)

Enjoy amazing Amazon deals on the Butterfly Smart 750W Mixer Grinder, now at 39% off. This powerful appliance features four jars, including a juicer jar, for effortless grinding, blending, and mixing. Its stainless steel blades and heavy-duty motor ensure efficiency, while the ABS body adds durability. With three-speed control and an LED power indicator, it’s perfect for all kitchen needs.

Specifications

Power
750 Watts
Jars
0.4L chutney, 0.75L dry grinding, 1L multipurpose, 1.5L juicer
Blades
Stainless steel
Speed Settings
3-speed control with whip function
Special Feature
Auto shut-off, anti-skid base, LED power indicator
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey

More Amazon offers on mixer grinders

Amazon deals on water purifiers, up to 50% off

Get pure and safe drinking water with the Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier, now at an incredible 54% discount on Amazon. Featuring a 7-stage purification process, it effectively removes impurities while retaining essential minerals. The post-carbon filter enhances taste, and UV disinfection eliminates bacteria and viruses. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this wall-mounted purifier comes with free installation and a 1-year warranty.

Specifications

Power
7-stage filtration with RO+UV+UF
Storage Capacity
7 litres
Special Features
LED indicators, taste enhancer, silver-impregnated post-carbon filter
Installation
Wall-mounted, free brand installation
Warranty
1 year
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black

Get 50% off on the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver, available with Amazon deals. This tabletop and wall-mountable purifier offers 7-stage purification and UV sterilization, ensuring safe drinking water. It saves up to 60% water, making it an efficient choice. With SmartSense indicators, you'll get timely filter replacement alerts. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it features a 10L storage capacity.

Specifications

Purification
7-stage with RO+UV+MF+Mineral
Storage Capacity
10 litres
Water Saving
Up to 60%
SmartSense Indicators
Filter replacement alerts
Installation
Wall-mounted & tabletop
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black

More deals on water purifiers

Amazon offers on air fryers, gran up to 70% discount

Get 70% off on the Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer with Amazon deals. Featuring 360° Rapid Air Technology, it cooks with 85% less oil, giving you crispy, tasty food. The 8-preset menu, touch control, and LED display make cooking effortless. The non-stick pan ensures easy cleaning, while the view window lets you monitor your food. Don’t miss this Amazon offer for healthy, quick cooking!

Specifications

Power
1500W for fast cooking
Capacity
6 litres
Technology
360° Rapid Air & Swirl Cooking
Controls
Digital touch panel with LED display
Functions
8-preset menu, temperature & time control
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)

Get 63% off on the KENT Classic Air Fryer with Amazon deals. With 1300W power and 4L capacity, it lets you fry, grill, roast, and bake using 80% less oil. The temperature control knob (0˚-200˚C) ensures precise cooking, while the 30-minute auto cut-off timer prevents overcooking. Perfect for 3-4 people, this stainless steel fryer makes healthy cooking easy.

Specifications

Power
1300W for efficient cooking
Capacity
4 litres (serves 3-4 people)
Technology
Rapid heating & vapor steam
Controls
Adjustable temperature & auto shut-off
Functions
Fry, grill, roast, bake
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black

More deals on air fryers

Amazon offers on electric kettles, enjoy up to 60% off

Get 60% off on the Pigeon 1.5L Electric Kettle & Bottle Combo, perfect for boiling water, tea, coffee, noodles, and soup. This 1300W kettle ensures fast boiling in 5-7 minutes. The auto shut-off and 360° swivel base offer safe, cordless pouring. Made of stainless steel, it’s durable and stylish. The included water bottle keeps drinks fresh. Ideal for home, office, or travel, grab this Amazon deal today!

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 litres
Power
1300W for quick heating
Material
Stainless steel with polished finish
Features
Auto shut-off, cordless pouring, easy cleaning
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Pigeon 1.5 litre Hot Kettle and Stainless Steel Water Bottle Combo used for boiling Water, Making Tea and Coffee, Instant Noodles, Soup with Auto Shut- off Feature

Get the Prestige 1.5L Electric Kettle at 55% off, perfect for boiling water, tea, coffee, and soups. With a 1350W concealed heating element, it ensures quick boiling while the automatic cut-off prevents overheating. The 360° swivel base allows easy handling, and the cool-touch handle with a single-touch lid lock adds safety. Ideal for home and office use, grab this Amazon deal today!

Specifications

Capacity
1.5 litres
Power
1350W for quick heating
Material
Stainless steel with a polished finish
Features
Auto cut-off, 360° swivel base, single-touch lid lock, power indicator
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

More deals on electric kettles

Sandwich makers and toasters at up to 50% off on Amazon deals

Make delicious sandwiches, waffles, and grilled snacks effortlessly with the iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker. Its 750W power ensures quick cooking, while the detachable non-stick plates allow easy cleaning. The shockproof body and automatic shut-off add safety. With a 24 x 24 cm big size, it’s perfect for family use. Grab this Amazon offer at 54% off and enjoy a hassle-free cooking experience.

Specifications

Power
750W for fast cooking
Plates
Detachable plates for sandwich, waffle, and grill
Material
Metal plates with a premium plastic body
Size
24 x 24 x 10 cm
Safety
Shockproof body with automatic shut-off
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker, Big Size, 750 Watt, with Detachable Plates for Toast/Waffle/Grill (24 x 24 x 10 cm)

Enjoy crispy, golden sandwiches with the Prestige PGMFB 800W Grill Sandwich Toaster. Its fixed non-stick grill plates ensure uniform toasting and easy cleaning. The compact design with an elegant black finish fits any kitchen. With 800W power, you get quick and efficient grilling. The heat-resistant body ensures safety. Get this amazing Amazon offer at 44% off and make every sandwich perfectly grilled.

Specifications

Power
800W for fast grilling
Plates
Fixed non-stick heating grill plates
Material
Aluminium body with black finish
Size
9.4 x 10.6 x 11.8 cm
Safety
Heat-resistant body with automatic shut-off
Click Here to Buy Click Here to Buy

Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black

More deals on sandwich makers and toasters

Similar articles for you

Best water purifiers in India in 2025: Top 10 picks on Amazon that purify water without losing the essential minerals

Big price drop on water purifiers on Amazon: Get up to 50% off on top brands like Aquaguard, Kent and more

Best toasters in India for home use: Top 8 choices that are perfect for your kitchen needs

Bread Toasters: Top 8 picks for quick, crispy and perfect toasting

Best mixer grinders brands in India: Top 10 options for performance and durability

Best mixer grinders for home: Top 10 options to consider for faster chopping and grinding

FAQs

Question : Are air fryers healthier than deep fryers?

Ans : Yes, air fryers use hot air circulation to cook food with little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to deep frying.

Question : What features should I look for in a mixer grinder?

Ans : Consider motor power, number of jars, speed settings, and safety features like overload protection for efficient performance.

Question : How often should I change the filter in my water purifier?

Ans : The filter replacement depends on usage and water quality but is generally recommended every 6 to 12 months.

Question : Can I toast different types of bread in a toaster?

Ans : Yes, most toasters can handle various types of bread, including white, whole wheat, multigrain, and even bagels.

Question : Is an electric or manual mixer grinder better?

Ans : Electric mixer grinders are more convenient and powerful, making them ideal for regular use, while manual ones are suitable for light tasks.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aishwarya Faraswal

I am a seasoned content and copywriter with over four years of experience in a bunch of domains such as entertainment, fashion, beauty, education and home appliances. I use my experience in covering these assorted list of industries in helping readers find the latest products for their daily use.
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.