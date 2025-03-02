Our Picks
Best mixer grinder
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey
Philips HL7756/01 750 Watt Mixer Grinder, 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars with 3 Speed Control and Pulse function (Black)
Wonderchef Nutri-blend Mixer, Grinder & Blender|Powerful 500W 22000 RPM 100% Full Copper Motor|Stainless steel Blades|2 unbreakable jars|2 Years warranty | Recipe book by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor | Black
Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W|Superior Mixie For Kitchen|2-in-1 for Dry Grinding| Blade Function With Titan Motor|3 Stainless Steel Mixer Jars|1 Year Product Warranty By Bajaj|Black
Butterfly Jet Elite 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Sturdy Polycarbonate Juicer Jar | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey
Bosch TrueMixx Pro Mixer Grinder, 1000W 4 Jars Black MGM8842MIN
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
Best water purifier
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
V-Guard RequPro True High Recovery RO UV UF Alkaline Water Purifier with Stainless Steel Storage Tank, 9 Stage Purification | 60% Water Recovery & 100% RO Purified Water | Black
Aquaguard Ritz Pro RO+UV Wi-Fi enabled SMART Water Purifier | Titanium Duo Filters last for 2 Yrs | Filter Life Monitoring | Automated Service Alerts | 9 Stage Purification | 3-in-1 Active Copper
Urban Company Native M2 Water Purifier | Needs No Service for 2 Years | RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline |10-Stage Purifier | 4-in-1 Health Booster | Smart IoT Features | 8L Capacity | 2 Year Warranty
HUL Pureit Revito RO+MF+Mineral+UV in-Tank | INR 3000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 7L Capacity | Upto 70% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | DURAViva | Magenta
Havells Delite Kopere Water Purifier (Black), RO+UV+pH Balance, 7 Stages, 6.5L Stainless Steel Tank,Copper+Zinc+Minerals, Suitable for Borwell, Tanker & Municipal Water
Aquaguard Marvel NXT 10-Stage Active Copper Tech Water Purifier | Up to 60% Water Savings | RO+UV+UF+Active Copper Tech | Taste Adjuster | Suitable for Tanker, Borewell & Municipal Water
Best air fryer
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black
INALSA Air Fryer for Home|5.5 liter Capacity|Visible Window & Internal Light|1600 W with Smart AirCrisp Technology|6-In-1 Appliance With 8 Preset Menu & Digital Display (Tasty fry DW5.5)Black
PHILIPS Air fryer for Home, 4.1 Liter, with RapidAir Technology (Black), with additional 1 Yr Warranty by Philips, uses up to 90% less fat (HD9200/90)
Cookwell Air Fryer - 5L With See Through Window - 1400W (Grey & Black)
COSORI 4.7 Liter Air Fryer, 1500W Fast Cooking, 9 Preset Menu, 30 Recipes Cookbook, Grill, Broil, Roast, Toast, Bake, Reheat, Defrost, Digital Touch Panel (4.7L Air Fryer) (CAF-L501)) Black
PHILIPS Air Fryer NA130/00, uses up to 90% less fat, 1700W, 6.2 Liter, with Rapid Air Technology (Black), Extra Large
Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer, 360° High Speed Air Circulation Technology 1200 W with Non-Stick 4.2 L Basket - Green
Pigeon 1.5 litre Hot Kettle and Stainless Steel Water Bottle Combo used for boiling Water, Making Tea and Coffee, Instant Noodles, Soup with Auto Shut- off Feature
Best electric kettle
Pigeon by Stovekraft Amaze Plus Electric Kettle (14289) with Stainless Steel Body, 1.5 litre, used for boiling Water, making tea and coffee, instant noodles, soup etc. (Silver)
Havells Electric Kettle Aqua Plus 1250 Watts 1.2 liters , Double Layered Cool Touch Outer Body | 304 Rust Resistant SS Inner Body with Auto Shut Off | Wider Mouth | 2 Yr Manufacturer Warranty (Black)
Butterfly EKN 1.5 Litre Stainless Steel Electric Kettle | 1500 W | 360° Swivel Power Base | Auto Shut Off | For Hot Water, Tea, Coffee, Noodles | Dry Boil Protection |
Prestige Stainless Steel 1.5 Litre Kettle 1500-Watts, Red
Milton Euroline Go Electro 2.0 Stainless Steel Electric Kettle, 1 Piece, 2 Litre, Silver, Power Indicator, 1350 Watts, Auto Cut-off, Detachable 360 Degree Connector, Boiler for Water, Instant Noodles
iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker, Big Size, 750 Watt, with Detachable Plates for Toast/Waffle/Grill (24 x 24 x 10 cm)
Best sandwich maker
Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black
Pigeon 2 Slice Auto Pop up Toaster. A Smart Bread Toaster for Your Home (750 Watt) (Black)
Tosaa Non Stick Gas Toaster Jumbo Gas Compatible Super Heavy Thickness
Wipro Elato BS202 1000 Watt Ceramic Grill Sandwich Maker, Scratch Resistant, 180° Open Sandwich Griller, Auto Cutoff, Non Toxic BPA, PTFE & PFOA Free, 2 Year Warranty, Regular Bread Size for 2 Slices
Tosaa - TSTDUET Duet 2-Cut Gas Sandwich Toaster (Black), Standard
Milton Royal Express 800W Toaster Griller Sandwich Maker | Auto Cut Off | Non-Stick Fixed Grill Plates | Easy Clean | Power Indicators | 1 year Manufacturer Warranty - Black
A well-equipped kitchen makes cooking easier, and Amazon deals bring you the best opportunity to buy top-quality kitchen appliances at great prices. From powerful mixer grinders to efficient air fryers, you can find everything you need at a discount.
Amazon offers make it simple to bring home the best appliances without spending too much. Shopping online means you get access to exciting Amazon offers without stepping out. Compare products and pick what suits your needs. Plus, with fast delivery and secure payment options, you can shop with confidence.
These deals won’t last forever, so don’t wait too long. Check out the latest Amazon deals on kitchen appliances and grab the best discounts today.
Up to 60% off mixer grinders on Amazon offers
Get the best Amazon deals on the Lifelong Mixer Grinder, now at 63% off. This powerful 500W appliance comes with three versatile jars for dry grinding, wet grinding, and chutney preparation. Its stainless steel blades ensure efficient blending, while overload protection adds safety. With three speed controls, it handles everything from smoothies to spices. Grab this must-have kitchen essential with amazing Amazon offers today!
Specifications
Lifelong Mixer Grinder for Kitchen - 3 Jars 500 Watt Mixie - Chutney Jar, Dry Grinder Jar & Liquidizing Jar used as Wet Grinder & Blender for Milkshake, Smoothie, Puree -Stainless Steel Blades(LLMG23)
Enjoy amazing Amazon deals on the Butterfly Smart 750W Mixer Grinder, now at 39% off. This powerful appliance features four jars, including a juicer jar, for effortless grinding, blending, and mixing. Its stainless steel blades and heavy-duty motor ensure efficiency, while the ABS body adds durability. With three-speed control and an LED power indicator, it’s perfect for all kitchen needs.
Specifications
Butterfly Smart 750 Watts Mixer Grinder with 4 Jars | 3 Stainless Steel Multipurpose Jars & 1 Juicer Jar | ABS Body | Heavy Duty Motor | 2 Years Manufacturers Warranty | Grey
More Amazon offers on mixer grinders
Amazon deals on water purifiers, up to 50% off
Get pure and safe drinking water with the Livpure GLO PRO++ Water Purifier, now at an incredible 54% discount on Amazon. Featuring a 7-stage purification process, it effectively removes impurities while retaining essential minerals. The post-carbon filter enhances taste, and UV disinfection eliminates bacteria and viruses. Ideal for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, this wall-mounted purifier comes with free installation and a 1-year warranty.
Specifications
Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF | Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage | Free Standard Installation | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water | Black
Get 50% off on the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver, available with Amazon deals. This tabletop and wall-mountable purifier offers 7-stage purification and UV sterilization, ensuring safe drinking water. It saves up to 60% water, making it an efficient choice. With SmartSense indicators, you'll get timely filter replacement alerts. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water, it features a 10L storage capacity.
Specifications
HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF+Mineral | INR 2000 Off on Exchange | 7 stage | 10L | Upto 60% Water Savings | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water | Table Top | Wall Mountable |Black
More deals on water purifiers
Amazon offers on air fryers, gran up to 70% discount
Get 70% off on the Faber 6L Digital Air Fryer with Amazon deals. Featuring 360° Rapid Air Technology, it cooks with 85% less oil, giving you crispy, tasty food. The 8-preset menu, touch control, and LED display make cooking effortless. The non-stick pan ensures easy cleaning, while the view window lets you monitor your food. Don’t miss this Amazon offer for healthy, quick cooking!
Specifications
Faber 6L 1500W Digital Air Fryer | Fry, Bake, Roast, Toast, Defrost, Grill & Reheat | 85% Less Oil, 360° Air Cooking | 8-Preset Menu, LED Display & Touch Control, Non-Stick Pan, View Window | (Black)
Get 63% off on the KENT Classic Air Fryer with Amazon deals. With 1300W power and 4L capacity, it lets you fry, grill, roast, and bake using 80% less oil. The temperature control knob (0˚-200˚C) ensures precise cooking, while the 30-minute auto cut-off timer prevents overcooking. Perfect for 3-4 people, this stainless steel fryer makes healthy cooking easy.
Specifications
KENT Classic Air Fryer | 1300W Power & 4L Capacity | Fry, Grill, Roast & Bake | Auto Cut-Off | Up To 80% Less Oil Usage | High Temperature & Uniform Heating | Black
More deals on air fryers
Amazon offers on electric kettles, enjoy up to 60% off
Get 60% off on the Pigeon 1.5L Electric Kettle & Bottle Combo, perfect for boiling water, tea, coffee, noodles, and soup. This 1300W kettle ensures fast boiling in 5-7 minutes. The auto shut-off and 360° swivel base offer safe, cordless pouring. Made of stainless steel, it’s durable and stylish. The included water bottle keeps drinks fresh. Ideal for home, office, or travel, grab this Amazon deal today!
Specifications
Pigeon 1.5 litre Hot Kettle and Stainless Steel Water Bottle Combo used for boiling Water, Making Tea and Coffee, Instant Noodles, Soup with Auto Shut- off Feature
Get the Prestige 1.5L Electric Kettle at 55% off, perfect for boiling water, tea, coffee, and soups. With a 1350W concealed heating element, it ensures quick boiling while the automatic cut-off prevents overheating. The 360° swivel base allows easy handling, and the cool-touch handle with a single-touch lid lock adds safety. Ideal for home and office use, grab this Amazon deal today!
Specifications
More deals on electric kettles
Sandwich makers and toasters at up to 50% off on Amazon deals
Make delicious sandwiches, waffles, and grilled snacks effortlessly with the iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker. Its 750W power ensures quick cooking, while the detachable non-stick plates allow easy cleaning. The shockproof body and automatic shut-off add safety. With a 24 x 24 cm big size, it’s perfect for family use. Grab this Amazon offer at 54% off and enjoy a hassle-free cooking experience.
Specifications
iBELL SM1301 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker, Big Size, 750 Watt, with Detachable Plates for Toast/Waffle/Grill (24 x 24 x 10 cm)
Enjoy crispy, golden sandwiches with the Prestige PGMFB 800W Grill Sandwich Toaster. Its fixed non-stick grill plates ensure uniform toasting and easy cleaning. The compact design with an elegant black finish fits any kitchen. With 800W power, you get quick and efficient grilling. The heat-resistant body ensures safety. Get this amazing Amazon offer at 44% off and make every sandwich perfectly grilled.
Specifications
Prestige PGMFB 800 Watt Grill Sandwich Toaster with Fixed Grill Plates, Black
More deals on sandwich makers and toasters
FAQs
Question : Are air fryers healthier than deep fryers?
Ans : Yes, air fryers use hot air circulation to cook food with little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to deep frying.
Question : What features should I look for in a mixer grinder?
Ans : Consider motor power, number of jars, speed settings, and safety features like overload protection for efficient performance.
Question : How often should I change the filter in my water purifier?
Ans : The filter replacement depends on usage and water quality but is generally recommended every 6 to 12 months.
Question : Can I toast different types of bread in a toaster?
Ans : Yes, most toasters can handle various types of bread, including white, whole wheat, multigrain, and even bagels.
Question : Is an electric or manual mixer grinder better?
Ans : Electric mixer grinders are more convenient and powerful, making them ideal for regular use, while manual ones are suitable for light tasks.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.