Discover Amazon offers on must-have kitchen appliances. Upgrade your kitchen with discounts on water purifiers, air fryers, OTG ovens, and mixer grinders. Whether you're looking to cook healthier meals or simplify meal prep, these offers make it the perfect time to shop.

Looking to revamp your kitchen with the latest appliances? Amazon has got you covered with incredible deals on a range of must-have kitchen essentials. From water purifiers to ensure your family drinks clean, safe water, to air fryers that let you enjoy your favourite fried foods with less oil, these offers are too good to miss. If you're a baking enthusiast, check out the discounts on OTG ovens, perfect for baking, grilling, and toasting all your favourite recipes. And for those who love cooking from scratch, mixer grinders are available at fantastic prices, making it easier than ever to blend, grind, and prepare fresh ingredients with ease.

Whether you’re setting up a new kitchen or upgrading your current appliances, these deals offer the perfect opportunity to invest in high-quality products without breaking the bank. With trusted brands and a wide selection to choose from, Amazon is the go-to destination for all your kitchen needs. Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers, your dream kitchen is just a click away!

The V-Guard Zenora Water Purifier is designed for Indian water conditions, offering advanced 7-stage purification, including RO and UF membranes, to remove impurities. It supports TDS levels up to 2000 ppm, suitable for various water sources like borewell, tanker, and municipal water. The purifier features a 7-liter storage tank, made from 100% food-grade plastic, with LED indicators for operation status. It comes with a comprehensive one-year warranty covering all essential components and includes free installation with nationwide service support.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier 7-stage purification (RO+UF)

7-liter storage capacity

TDS support up to 2000 ppm

LED indicators for purification status

One-year comprehensive warranty

Suitable for Indian water conditions

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced 7-stage purification Higher power consumption Comprehensive one-year warranty May require regular maintenance

The HUL Pureit Vital Plus Water Purifier offers a 6-stage purification process, enhanced by FiltraPower technology for effective toxin removal. It features high water-saving technology, with up to 60% recovery, and a mineral enhancer that adds essential minerals like Calcium and Magnesium. The UV sterilization is efficient in eliminating up to 99.9% of harmful microorganisms. The purifier also has a smart sensor system to alert you before filter expiry and prevent dispensing if the filter isn’t replaced. It’s ideal for various water sources with TDS up to 2000 ppm.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Vital Plus Mineral RO+UV+MP Water Purifier 6-stage purification (RO+UV+MP)

7-liter storage capacity

TDS support up to 2000 ppm

Up to 60% water recovery

SmartSense filter indicators

Long filter life of 6000 litres

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High water-saving technology (60%) Requires TDS meter for accurate use SmartSense filter alerts UV lamp may require replacement

Checkout more water purifier deals on Amazon Sale

The IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew is a versatile 25 litreOTG designed for all your cooking needs. With 1600 watts of power, it offers multiple functions like baking, grilling, and toasting, including a rotisserie option. The unit features a temperature control, a timer that auto shuts off when the cooking is done, and a durable iron construction. Ideal for medium to large households, this OTG provides a convenient and efficient way to prepare various meals.

Specifications of IBELL Ibleo25Lgnew 25 Litres Electric Oven Toaster Grill Capacity: 25 litres

Power: 1600 watts

Control Type: Knob

Material: Iron

Features: Temperature Control, Timer, Rotisserie function

Dimensions: 28D x 46W x 30H cm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large capacity for versatile cooking Heavier unit (6.91 kg) Includes rotisserie function May consume more electricity (1600W)

The Inalsa MasterChef 10BK is a compact 10 litter OTG suitable for small households or kitchens with limited space. It operates with 800 watts of power, heating up quickly to save time and energy. The wide temperature range (100-250°C) and double heating elements ensure even cooking, making it ideal for toasting, baking, and reheating. The oven's sleek design fits perfectly on countertops and is easy to use with simple knob controls.

Specifications of Inalsa Oven MasterChef 10BK OTG Capacity: 10 litres

Power: 800 watts

Control Type: Knob

Material: Metal

Features: Temperature Control, Timer, Double heating elements

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size, ideal for small kitchens Limited cooking capacity (10L) Energy-efficient operation Lower power (800W) might be slower for larger meals

Check out more OTG oven deals on Amazon Sale

The Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer is a convenient kitchen appliance designed to help you cook healthier meals using up to 95% less oil. It features 8 preset cooking menus for easy meal preparation and 360° high-speed air circulation technology for even cooking. The digital display allows you to monitor cooking times and temperatures, while the delay start and defrost functions offer added convenience. With a 1200W motor, it heats up quickly, making meal preparation fast and efficient.

Specifications of Pigeon Healthifry Digital Air Fryer Capacity: 4.2 litres

Power: 1200W

8 Preset Cooking Menus

360° High-Speed Air Circulation

Digital Display with Delay Start Function

Non-Stick Basket

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Uses 95% less oil for healthier cooking Limited color options (only green) 8 preset menus simplify cooking Smaller capacity for larger families

The Philips Airfryer NA120/00 is a versatile kitchen appliance that allows you to cook with up to 90% less fat. It features Rapid Air Technology with a unique starfish design for even cooking without flipping the food. With 12 preset menus, it can fry, bake, grill, roast, and more. The appliance includes easy time and temperature adjustments and also supports reheating, defrosting, and dehydrating. Its powerful 1500W motor ensures quick and consistent cooking, and it uses 70% less energy compared to conventional ovens.

Specifications of PHILIPS Air Fryer NA120/00 Capacity: 4.2 litres

Power: 1500W

12 Preset Cooking Menus

Rapid Air Technology with Starfish Design

Temperature Control

Energy Saving (70% less energy)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Uses up to 90% less fat Pricier than basic air fryers Versatile with 12 preset menus Slightly larger size may require more counter space

Check out more air fryer on Amazon Sale

The Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder is a powerful kitchen appliance designed for efficient mixing and grinding. It comes with a 500W Titan motor, making it ideal for various tasks such as dry grinding and chutney preparation. The mixer grinder includes three stainless steel jars of different capacities for versatile use. It features a 3-speed control with an incher for momentary operation and a motor overload protector for safety. The appliance has an elegant black ABS body and stainless steel blades for durability.

Specifications of Bajaj GX-1 Mixer Grinder 500W Power: 500 Watts

Motor: Titan Motor with Overload Protector

Jars: 3 Stainless Steel Jars (1.20L, 0.8L, 0.4L)

Speed: 3-speed control with incher

Body: ABS plastic body

Blades: Stainless Steel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable stainless steel jars Not suitable for very tough grinding tasks Motor overload protection for safety Burning smell during initial uses

The Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder is equipped with a robust 750W Turbo Motor, making it perfect for tough grinding tasks. It features three stainless steel jars designed for wet and dry grinding, chutney preparation, and more. The grinder has a 3-speed control and a pulse function for precise operation. The jars are leakproof and food-grade, with semi-transparent lids for monitoring. The product offers a 5-year motor warranty and a 2-year product warranty, ensuring long-term reliability.

Specifications of Philips HL7756/01 Mixer Grinder 750W Power: 750 Watts

Motor: Turbo Motor with advanced air ventilation

Jars: 3 Stainless Steel Jars (1.5L, 1L, 0.3L)

Speed: 3-speed control with pulse function

Body: ABS body with sturdy coupler

Warranty: 5 years on motor, 2 years on product

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful 750W motor for tough tasks Noisy operation during use Long warranty for motor and product Burning smell during initial uses

Checkout more mixer grinders on Amazon Sale

The ACTIVA Instant Geyser is a 3-liter water heater with a 3000-watt copper heating element for fast and efficient heating. It features a rust-resistant ABS plastic body and a stainless steel tank designed to reduce leakage and extend the geyser's life. Safety is enhanced with 4-way protection, including an automatic thermostat and thermal cutout. The LED indicator shows when the water is heated, ensuring convenience.

Specifications of ACTIVA Instant Geyser 3 LTR 3 KVA Capacity: 3 liters

Wattage: 3000W

Material: ABS Plastic

Copper Heating Element

Stainless Steel Tank

LED Indicator

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Fast heating with 3000W Limited to 3 liters capacity Durable and rust-resistant Requires wall installation

The Bajaj Splendora is a compact 3-liter instant water heater ideal for both bathrooms and kitchens. It features a powerful 3000-watt copper heating element for quick water heating. The ABS outer body combined with a stainless steel tank ensures durability and resistance to high pressure, making it suitable for high-rise buildings. It also includes a fire-retardant cable and neon indicator for added safety and ease of use.

Specifications of Bajaj Splendora 3L 3kW Instant Water Heater Capacity: 3 liters

Wattage: 3000W

Material: ABS and Stainless Steel

Supports 6 Bar Pressure

Fire-Retardant Cable

Neon Heating Indicator

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable with ABS and SS Only 3 litres of capacity Multiple safety systems Limited to small spaces

Check out more geysers on Amazon Sale

Similar articles for you

FAQs Question : What is the benefit of using an air fryer? Ans : An air fryer cooks food with little to no oil, making it a healthier alternative to traditional frying. It’s great for achieving crispy textures on a variety of dishes. Question : How does a water purifier improve tap water? Ans : A water purifier removes contaminants, such as bacteria, chemicals, and heavy metals, ensuring that your drinking water is clean and safe. It also enhances the taste of your water. Question : What can I cook with an OTG oven? Ans : An OTG oven is versatile, allowing you to bake cakes, grill meats, toast bread, and more. It’s ideal for those who enjoy home-cooked meals and baking. Question : What features should I look for in a mixer grinder? Ans : Look for a mixer grinder with multiple speed settings, sturdy blades, and various jar sizes. These features ensure efficient grinding and blending for different types of ingredients. Question : Are these kitchen appliances energy-efficient? Ans : Many modern kitchen appliances, including air fryers and OTG ovens, are designed to be energy-efficient. Look for models with energy-saving features to reduce electricity consumption.