Amazon offers can be easily missed, but we bring you a consolidated of the best QLED TVs to buy at attractive prices. Check out the top 7 options you can consider before making a purchase.

The temptation of cutting-edge home entertainment technology is hard to resist, especially when combined with substantial savings. Amazon's latest deals on QLED TVs offer discounts of up to 70%, making it the perfect time to upgrade your viewing experience. QLED, or Quantum Dot LED, technology delivers superior picture quality, vibrant colours, and enhanced contrast, bringing a cinematic experience into your living room. These TVs are equipped with smart features that offer seamless streaming, voice control, and connectivity options, ensuring that you stay ahead in the world of digital entertainment.

This article highlights the top seven QLED TV models available on Amazon, each providing unique features and specifications tailored to different preferences and budgets. From top brands like Samsung, Toshiba, and TCL, these TVs offer various screen sizes, resolutions, and smart functionalities. Whether you are a movie enthusiast, a sports fan, or a gaming aficionado, these QLED TVs promise to elevate your entertainment setup. Take advantage of Amazon's incredible offers to bring home the ultimate viewing experience.

1. VW 109 cm (43 inches) QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The VW 43-inch QL Frameless Series QLED TV is a top choice in Amazon summer deals, offering stunning 4K Ultra HD resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. It features built-in Alexa, Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ for an immersive viewing experience. Connectivity is robust with multiple HDMI and USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The powerful 30W speakers with Dolby Audio complete the package, making it a great value for home entertainment.

Specifications of VW 109 cm (43 inches) QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Alexa Built-in, ALLM, MEMC, 2 Way Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Band Wi-Fi, Optical Output, HDR 10, HLG Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio Smart TV Features: webOS TV, Magic Remote, ThinQ AI, Intelligent Edit, Miracast, Apple TV, Apple Music, Apple Air Play, Apple Home, 1.5 GB RAM, 8 GB ROM, Supported Apps: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLiv, Zee5, Jio Cinema Display: 4K HDR, HDR10+, HLG, MEMC, QLED display with Dolby Vision, AMO Technology featuring 1.1 Billion Colors Warranty: 12 Months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K resolution with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision 1.5 GB RAM may be limited for heavy applications Built-in Alexa for voice control and smart home integration Limited storage space (8 GB ROM)

2. Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Amazon's summer deals feature the Hisense 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV, which offers a vibrant display with Dolby Vision and HDR10. The TV includes 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi for versatile connectivity. With Dolby Atmos and 24W speakers, sound quality is immersive. The auto low latency mode and VRR enhance gaming experiences, making this TV a well-rounded option for both entertainment and gaming.

Specifications of Hisense 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840x2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (HDMI 1 eARC supported), 2 USB 2.0 ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos Smart TV Features: Auto Low Latency Mode, Quad-core processor, Supported Apps: Netflix, YouTube, JioCinema, Prime Video Display: 90% DCI-P3 Wide Colour Gamut, Bezel-less Floating Display, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, 1 Billion Colours, MEMC Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning display with Dolby Vision and HDR10 24W speakers might be underpowered for larger rooms Multiple connectivity options including HDMI eARC Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

3. Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV

Featured in Amazon deals, the Acer 32-inch V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV is ideal for smaller spaces. It offers vibrant QLED display quality with HDR10 and a wide viewing angle. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, while the built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant enhance functionality. The 30W high fidelity speakers with Dolby Audio ensure a good audio experience, making it a versatile choice for compact settings.

Specifications of Acer 80 cm (32 inches) V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV Resolution: HD Ready (1366x768) Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Connectivity: Dual band Wi-Fi, 2-way Bluetooth, 2 HDMI ports (HDMI 1 supports ARC), 2 USB 2.0 ports Sound: 30 Watts Output, Dolby Audio, 5 Sound Modes Smart TV Features: Google TV, Content Recommendations, Personal Profile, Google Assistant, Built-in Chromecast, Voice enabled Smart Remote, Hotkeys for Quick Access, Quad Core Processor, 1.5GB RAM, 16GB Storage Display: QLED, HDR10, 16.7 Million Colours, Intelligent Frame Stabilization, Dynamic Signal Calibration, Super Brightness, Micro Dimming, Blue Light Reduction Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Compact size suitable for smaller spaces HD Ready resolution is lower than Full HD or 4K Google TV with built-in Chromecast and Google Assistant Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

4. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Available in Amazon summer deals, the TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV delivers outstanding picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Its 4K HDR Pro and AIPQ 3.0 Engine maximizes visual clarity and colour accuracy. The 56W integrated speakers with Dolby Atmos offer superior audio. With 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, this TV provides smooth performance and ample space for apps, making it an excellent choice for large rooms.

Specifications of TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, 1 Headphone output Sound: 56 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, Integrated Speaker Boxes Smart TV Features: Google TV, 2GB RAM, 16GB Flash Memory, 64-bit Quad Core Processor, Game Master, Built-in Apps (Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar), Hands-free Voice Control, Alexa Display: QLED, 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, 4K HDR Pro, AIPQ 3.0 Engine, MEMC, 450 nits brightness Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent picture quality with Dolby Vision and HDR10+ Higher price point due to advanced features Powerful 56W integrated speakers with Dolby Atmos Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

5. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Highlighted in Amazon offers, the Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers stunning picture quality with Quantum Processor Lite 4K and 100% Colour Volume. It features multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports. The Q-Symphony and OTS+ enhance audio performance. With smart features like Tap View, SmartThings, and AI integration, this TV provides an advanced viewing experience for any household.

Specifications of Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 50 Hertz Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth Sound: 20 Watts Output, Q-Symphony, OTS+, Dual Audio Support, Buds Auto Switch Smart TV Features: Universal Guide, Media Home, Tap View, Mobile Camera Support, Music Wall, Easy Setup, App Casting, Wireless DeX, SmartThings, Smart Hub, Web Browser, Works with AI Speaker Display: QLED, Quantum Processor Lite 4K, 100% Color Volume, UHD Dimming Pro, Filmmaker Mode, One Billion Color, Dual LED, Motion Xcelerator Warranty: 1 year on product, 1 year additional on panel

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning display with Quantum Processor Lite 4K Lower refresh rate (50Hz) compared to other models Multiple smart features and AI integration 20W speakers may be underpowered for large rooms

6. Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV

Part of Amazon's summer deals, the Vu 65-inch Masterpiece Glo Series QLED TV offers an immersive viewing experience with its 4K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. The TV supports popular streaming services and comes with a comprehensive set of accessories. Its large screen and advanced features make it ideal for a home theatre setup.

Specifications of Vu 164 cm (65 inches) The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV Screen Size: 65 Inches Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 120 Hertz Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI Smart TV Features: Supported Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLiv, YouTube, Spotify, Hotstar, Google Play Movies & TV, Browser Included Components: TV Unit, Remote Control, Power Cord, User Manual, Table Mount Stand, VESA Wall Mount Bracket, 2 AAA Batteries

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High refresh rate (120Hz) suitable for fast-paced content Large size may not fit smaller spaces Supports a wide range of streaming services

7. Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

Featured in Amazon deals, the Toshiba 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV combines Quantum Dot Technology with HDR10+ for stunning visuals. It offers multiple connectivity options and smart features like Vidaa TV and built-in Alexa. With Dolby Atmos and a 24W audio output, it ensures an immersive audiovisual experience. This model is ideal for those seeking advanced features in a compact size.

Specifications of Toshiba 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV Resolution: 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Refresh Rate: 60 Hertz Connectivity: 3 HDMI ports (HDMI 1 eARC supported), 2 USB ports, Built-in Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, Ethernet RJ45, 3.5mm earphone Jack Sound: 24 Watts Output, Dolby Atmos, Dolby MS12 Sound Processing, User Equalizer, MPEG-H Audio Smart TV Features: Vidaa TV, Built-in Vidaa Voice Control and Voice Assistant, Screen Sharing, Airplay, Built-in Amazon Alexa, Auto Low Latency Mode, AI Picture Quality, Supported Apps: Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, SonyLiv, Hungama, JioCinema, Zee5, Eros Now Display: Quantum Dot Technology, Wide Color Gamut, 8 Bit + FRC Color Depth, 3000:1 Native Contrast Ratio, 3D Digital Comb Filter, MPEG and Mosquito noise reduction, 4K upscaling, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ Decoding Warranty: 2 years

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Stunning display with Quantum Dot Technology and HDR10+ Limited to 60Hz refresh rate Smart features including Vidaa TV and built-in Alexa 24W speakers may be underpowered for large rooms

Best 3 features of top QLED TVs with Amazon offers

Best QLED TV Display Size Smart Features Sound Quality VW 43" QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43 inches Alexa Built-in, webOS TV, Magic Remote 30 Watts, Dolby Audio Hisense 50" 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 50 inches Auto Low Latency Mode, Quad-core processor 24 Watts, Dolby Atmos Acer 32" V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV 32 inches Google TV, Built-in Chromecast, Voice-enabled Remote 30 Watts, Dolby Audio TCL 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55 inches Google TV, Game Master, Alexa integration 56 Watts, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Samsung 55" 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 55 inches Quantum Processor Lite 4K, SmartThings, AI Speaker 20 Watts, Q-Symphony, OTS+ Vu 65" The Masterpiece Glo Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android QLED TV 65 inches Android TV, Multiple Streaming Services Data not specified Toshiba 43" 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 43 inches Vidaa TV, Built-in Alexa, AI Picture Quality 24 Watts, Dolby Atmos

Best value for money QLED TV Hisense 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The Hisense 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV offers the best value for money. It combines vibrant 4K resolution with Dolby Vision and HDR10 for exceptional picture quality. The smart features, including Auto Low Latency Mode and a quad-core processor, enhance the user experience, making it suitable for both entertainment and gaming. Its dual-band Wi-Fi and multiple HDMI ports ensure versatile connectivity. With a 2-year warranty and a reasonable price point, it stands out as a budget-friendly option with premium features.

Best overall QLED TV VW 43-inch QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

The VW 43-inch QL Frameless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV is the best overall product. It offers an exceptional 4K resolution with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, providing stunning picture quality. With built-in Alexa and webOS TV, it ensures seamless smart home integration and user-friendly navigation. Its 30W Dolby Audio speakers deliver immersive sound, making it a comprehensive package for an enhanced home entertainment experience.

How to find the right QLED TV Finding the right QLED TV involves considering several factors to ensure you get the best value and performance for your needs. Here are five key points to help you make an informed decision:

Resolution and Screen Size : Choose a resolution (4K, 8K) and screen size that suits your viewing space and preference. Larger screens and higher resolutions offer a more immersive experience.

: Choose a resolution (4K, 8K) and screen size that suits your viewing space and preference. Larger screens and higher resolutions offer a more immersive experience. Smart Features : Look for smart features such as built-in voice assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant), smart TV platforms (webOS, Android TV), and app support (Netflix, Prime Video).

: Look for smart features such as built-in voice assistants (Alexa, Google Assistant), smart TV platforms (webOS, Android TV), and app support (Netflix, Prime Video). Connectivity Options : Ensure the TV has sufficient HDMI and USB ports for your devices, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity.

: Ensure the TV has sufficient HDMI and USB ports for your devices, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for wireless connectivity. Sound Quality : Check the audio specifications. Features like Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, and high-wattage speakers can significantly enhance your viewing experience.

: Check the audio specifications. Features like Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X, and high-wattage speakers can significantly enhance your viewing experience. Warranty and Support: Consider the warranty period and the manufacturer's customer support. Longer warranties and reliable support can provide peace of mind.

FAQs Question : What is the difference between QLED and OLED TVs? Ans : QLED TVs use Quantum Dot technology to enhance brightness and color, while OLED TVs use individual organic pixels that emit their own light, offering better contrast and deeper blacks. Question : Do QLED TVs support HDR? Ans : Yes, most QLED TVs support HDR (High Dynamic Range) formats like HDR10, HDR10+, and Dolby Vision, providing enhanced brightness, color, and contrast. Question : Is a higher refresh rate important for QLED TVs? Ans : A higher refresh rate (e.g., 120Hz) provides smoother motion, which is beneficial for watching fast-paced sports or playing video games. Question : Can QLED TVs be wall-mounted? Ans : Yes, QLED TVs can be wall-mounted. Most models come with VESA mounting compatibility, and some even include wall-mounting brackets in the package. Question : What smart features should I look for in a QLED TV? Ans : Look for built-in voice assistants, smart TV platforms (like Android TV or webOS), app availability (Netflix, Prime Video), and connectivity options (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth) to enhance your viewing experience.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!