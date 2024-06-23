Prepare your home for the summer heat and potential power outages with Amazon's Sale on air coolers, fans, and inverter batteries. As temperatures rise, these essential appliances become indispensable for maintaining a comfortable living environment.

Discover a wide selection of air coolers ranging from portable evaporative coolers to powerful tower fans, designed to efficiently cool large rooms. Pair them with high-performance ceiling fans or sleek wall-mounted fans to ensure optimal air circulation and comfort throughout your home.

Additionally, don't overlook the importance of inverter batteries in keeping your essential appliances running during power cuts. Choose from reliable brands and models that offer long-lasting performance and peace of mind.

With Amazon's exclusive offers and deals, now is the perfect time to equip your home with these essential summer companions. Beat the heat and stay cool all summer long with these must-have appliances, available at unbeatable prices during the Summer Appliance Sale on Amazon.

1. Orient Electric 1200 mm Apex Prime| 5 years warranty by Orient | 350 RPM motor speed| Rust-proof Aluminium blades| Decorative ring & trims| Smoke Brown, pack of 1

The Orient Electric 1200 mm Apex Prime ceiling fan offers powerful airflow with its 350 RPM motor speed and 210 CMM air delivery. Its rust-proof aluminium blades ensure longevity and low maintenance. Equipped with a double ball bearing, it ensures smooth and lasting operation. The fan's timeless classic design, featuring decorative ring & trims, complements modern home interiors. It comes with a 5-year warranty, showcasing durability. However, some may find its 52 Watts wattage consumption relatively high. While its button control offers convenience, it may not suit those seeking remote-controlled options. Overall, it's an efficient, durable, and stylish cooling solution for various room types.

Specifications of Orient Electric 1200 mm Apex Prime ceiling fan

Motor Speed: 350 RPM

Air Delivery: 210 CMM

Blades: Rust-proof Aluminium

Warranty: 5 Years

Wattage: 52 Watts

Mounting Type: Downrod Mount

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful airflow Relatively high wattage Rust-proof aluminium blades Lack of remote control

2. atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan with IoT and Remote | BEE 5 star Rated Energy Efficient Ceiling Fan | High Air Delivery with LED Indicators | 2+1 Year Warranty (Brown & Black)

The Atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan is a modern, energy-efficient fan designed for living rooms. It features a sleek design with LED indicators, powered by a 35-watt BLDC motor providing high air delivery (235 CMM) and 360 RPM while consuming only 28W. This IoT-enabled fan offers remote, app, button, and voice controls, compatible with Alexa and Google Home. Its unique features include boost mode, timer, and sleep mode, controlled through a Smart IR Remote. With a matte finish and aluminium construction, it's durable and stylish. However, it requires electricity and might not fit smaller rooms due to its size.

Specifications of Atomberg Renesa Smart 1200mm BLDC Ceiling Fan

Brand: Atomberg

Colour: Brown & Black

Electric Fan Design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

Wattage: 35 Watts (28W at speed 5)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient BLDC motor Requires electricity for operation IoT features for remote and voice control Might be too large for smaller rooms

3. ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 starss Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan

The ACTIVA 390 RPM 1200mm High Speed Bee Approved 5 Stars Rated Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan is designed for high performance and energy efficiency. With a powerful motor that runs at 390 RPM, it delivers strong airflow to keep your room comfortable. The 1200mm blades ensure a wide spread of breeze, making it suitable for various room types like bedrooms, living rooms, and offices. This fan operates quietly due to its double ball bearing system and is heatproof for added durability. It consumes only 50W, making it cost-effective.

Specifications of ACTIVA 390 Rpm 1200Mm Apsra Brown Ceiling Fan

Brand: ACTIVA

Colour: Brown

Electric Fan Design: Ceiling Fan

Power Source: Corded Electric

RPM: 390

Blade Sweep: 1200mm

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful airflow Limited customization options Energy-efficient May not suit specific aesthetics

4. Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

The Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler is a versatile and portable cooling solution for homes. Featuring a DuraMarine pump with high insulation for enhanced durability, it ensures longer pump life. Its anti-bacterial Hexacool technology pads deliver cleaner, fresher air with minimal water consumption. With a powerful air throw of 1177 cubic feet per minute and turbo fan technology, it provides effective cooling for rooms up to 200 square feet. The air cooler offers 3-speed control, adjustable airflow, and easy mobility with castor wheels, ensuring convenience and efficiency.

Specifications of Bajaj PX97 Torque New 36L Personal Air Cooler

Brand: Bajaj

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Adjustable Speed, Portable

Air Flow Capacity: 1177 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Reservoir Capacity: 35 litres

Floor Area: 200 Square Feet

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Durable DuraMarine pump Limited to personal use only Anti-bacterial Hexacool technology Requires regular maintenance of water tank

5. Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler for home | Large & Easy Clean Ice Chamber | High Density Honeycomb Pads | Everlast Pump | Humidity Control | Auto Fill & Drain Function

The Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler is perfect for home use, offering a large and easy-to-clean ice chamber. Its high-density honeycomb pads ensure efficient cooling, while the Everlast Pump and humidity control enhance durability and comfort. The cooler has an auto-fill and drain function for convenience and operates quietly at 190 watts. With a powerful air delivery of 4200 cubic feet per minute, it can cool rooms up to 490 sq. ft. This freestanding model, with a 75-liter capacity, is also inverter compatible, making it energy-efficient and reliable during power cuts.

Specifications of Crompton Ozone Royale 75 Litres Desert Air Cooler

Capacity: 75 liters

Air Flow Capacity: 4200 cubic feet per minute

Power: 190 watts

Cooling Pads: High-density honeycomb pads

Special Features: Auto drain, Motor with overload protection, Humidity control, Everlast Pump, Inverter compatible

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 75-liter capacity for extended cooling periods Heavier at 14.8 kilograms, may be difficult to move Inverter compatible for uninterrupted cooling during power cuts Not suitable for smaller rooms under 490 sq. ft.

6. Crompton Surebreeze Personal Air Cooler-30L; 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads.

The Crompton Surebreeze Personal Air Cooler offers efficient cooling with its 30-liter tank capacity and high-density honeycomb pads. Designed for personal use, it features 4-way air deflection and a powerful air delivery system, making it suitable for rooms up to 240 sq. ft. The auto-fill function ensures continuous water supply, while the cooler operates at 95 watts, making it energy efficient and inverter compatible. With a built-in ice chamber, it delivers enhanced cooling. Its compact, freestanding design and user-friendly button controls make it a practical addition to any home. It is available at a huge discount during the Amazon sale.

Specifications of Crompton Surebreeze Personal Air Cooler-30L

Capacity: 30 Liters

Air Delivery: 2000 CMH

Power: 95 Watts

Operating Voltage: 230 V

Weight: 15 kg

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Efficient cooling with honeycomb pads Freestanding design takes space Auto-fill feature for continuous water supply Lack of empty tank alarm requires manual checking

7. Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler-95L; Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads.

The Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler is a powerful, freestanding cooling solution designed for large rooms up to 530 sq. ft. It features an auto-fill function for continuous water supply and high-density honeycomb pads for enhanced cooling. The cooler offers 4-way air deflection and has a high air delivery rate of 4500 m3/hr. With a 95L tank capacity, you can enjoy extended cooling periods. It operates at 190 watts and is compatible with inverters, ensuring uninterrupted cooling during power cuts. The built-in ice chamber provides an extra cooling boost, making it ideal for hot summer days.

Specifications of Crompton Surebreeze Desert Air Cooler

Brand: Crompton

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Special Feature: Auto Fill

Controls Type: Remote

Capacity: 95 Liters

Air Delivery: 4500 CMH

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Large 95L tank capacity for extended cooling Relatively bulky and heavy at 19.15 kg Auto-fill feature for continuous water supply No empty tank alarm

8. Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter Battery for Home, Office or Solar Use, 48 Months Warranty, Black & White

The Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH Inverter Battery is a durable and versatile power solution suitable for home, office, or solar use. It offers a capacity of 220 Amp Hours with fast charging capabilities and a long lifespan. The product comes with a 48-month warranty, providing peace of mind to users. Genus batteries are crafted with high-quality materials to withstand frequent power cuts, and they are compatible with any inverter. Additionally, Genus offers preventive maintenance plans for extended battery life. However, it's essential to note that the battery is battery-powered with a wattage of 2640 Watt Hours.

Specifications of Genus Hallabol GTT250 Tall Tubular 220 AH

Brand: Genus

Recommended Uses: Home

Power Source: Battery Powered

Wattage: 2640 Watt Hours

Battery Capacity: 220 Amp Hours

Warranty: 48 Months

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Long-lasting battery with fast charging Initial cost might be higher Compatible with any inverter Requires regular maintenance

9. Livguard IT 1636STJ |Short Tubular Jumbo Inverter Battery |160 Ah |36 Months Warranty | Reliable Backup for Home, Office and Shop

The Livguard IT 1636STJ is a reliable battery with a capacity of 160Ah/12V, suitable for home, office, and shop use. It features a futuristic design using leak-proof PPCP for durability and zero electrolyte leakage. This battery is compatible with all inverter types, including square wave and sine wave inverters. It offers high efficiency, making it ideal for heavy-duty applications, with excellent overcharge tolerance, superior cycle life, and minimal maintenance requirements. The battery comes with a 3-year warranty and18 months flat replacement warranty.

Specifications of Livguard IT 1636STJ Short Tubular Jumbo Inverter Battery

Type: Short Tubular Jumbo

Capacity: 160Ah/12V

Futuristic Design with Leak Proof PPCP

Water Level Indicators: 6

Nominal Voltage: 12V

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Reliable backup for home, office, and shop May be heavy and bulky for some users Efficient battery with excellent overcharge tolerance May require careful maintenance due to electrolyte leakage potential

10. Genus Carbon GCT265X Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery for Home and Office, 60 Months Warranty with Nano Technology, Black & White

The Genus Carbon GCT265X Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery offers reliable power for homes and offices with a 60-month warranty. With Nano Technology, it ensures efficient performance. The battery is eco-friendly, emitting no air pollution like diesel generators. It boasts a long life thanks to its robust, corrosion-resistant plates made of Selenium Low Antimonial Alloy. Low maintenance is a key feature, requiring very little water topping due to its highly pure lead and sturdy design. It provides long backup, recharging fast and handling frequent and long power cuts effectively.

Specifications of Genus Carbon GCT265X Tall Tubular 240 AH Inverter Battery

Model: GCT265X

Capacity: 240 AH

Warranty: 60 months

Technology: Nano Technology

Colour: Black & White

Type: Tall Tubular

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Eco-friendly, emits no air pollution like diesel generators Requires careful maintenance Long battery life due to robust, corrosion-resistant plates May need occasional water topping

FAQs

Question : Are air coolers more energy-efficient than air conditioners?

Ans : Air coolers are generally more energy-efficient than air conditioners as they use less electricity and do not require refrigerants.

Question : How do I choose the right size of fan for my room?

Ans : To choose the right size fan, consider the room's square footage. A larger room will require a fan with a larger blade span to effectively circulate air.

Question : What maintenance is required for inverter batteries?

Ans : Inverter batteries require regular maintenance, including checking water levels, cleaning terminals, and ensuring proper ventilation to prolong their lifespan.

Question : Can I use an inverter battery with a regular fan?

Ans : Yes, you can use an inverter battery to power a regular fan during power outages, providing you with continued ventilation and comfort.

Question : Do air coolers work in humid conditions?

Ans : Air coolers are most effective in dry, arid climates where they can lower temperatures significantly. In humid conditions, their cooling effect may be less noticeable.

