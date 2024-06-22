Amazon is offering discounts of up to 46% on top-rated printers from leading brands, ensuring crystal-clear printing quality. Don't miss out on these deals to upgrade your printing experience at a great price.

1. HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer

The HP Deskjet 2331 is a great pick for your home and office printing needs. Currently available at a discounted price with Amazon deals, this printer features colour printing, scanning, and copying capabilities. Its compact size and reliable performance make it ideal for various printing needs. Setting up this printer is easy via the HP Smart app which allows seamless connectivity to your PC via USB. What does this mean for you? Exceptional convenience and efficiency. This printer is perfect for home environments and offers simplicity and functionality in one compact package, making it a reliable choice for everyday printing tasks.

Specifications of HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer: Print Function: Supports colour printing.

Scan Function: Includes a scanner for document scanning.

Copy Function: Offers copying capabilities.

Connectivity: USB connectivity for easy setup with PC.

Dimensions: Compact size suitable for home or small office use.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality: Print, scan, and copy capabilities. Print speed: Relatively slow print speeds for larger volumes. Compact and reliable: Ideal for home or small office use. Limited connectivity: Only USB connectivity, no wireless or network options.

The Canon PIXMA E477 all-in-one printer offers is designed for efficient printing, scanning, and copying capabilities, making it an ideal choice for home or student use. This printer features WiFi connectivity and can print wirelessly from various devices. You can buy this printer at a discounted rate with Amazon offers, making it a cost-effective choice with ink-efficient system. Its compact design and user-friendly features, including mobile printing via the Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY app will add convenience to the way you use this product. The PIXMA E477 is a reliable choice for fulfilling everyday printing needs with ease and affordability.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E477 Printer: Functions: Print, scan, copy.

Connectivity: WiFi, USB 2.0.

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 600 dpi.

Print Speed: Approx. 8.0 ipm (black), 4.0 ipm (colour).

Paper Handling: Input tray capacity of 60 sheets.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Versatile functionality: Print, scan, and copy capabilities in one device. Print speed: Relatively slower print speeds for larger volumes. WiFi connectivity: Enables wireless printing from various devices. Print resolution: Moderate print resolution may not be ideal for high-quality photo printing.

3. Canon PIXMA E4570 Printer

Bring home the Canon PIXMA E4570 all-in-one printer with limited-time Amazon offers. With this Canon printer, users can expect comprehensive functionality for home or office use, including printing, scanning, copying, and faxing. It also features WiFi connectivity and supports convenient wireless printing from various devices. In addition, its auto-duplex printing can significantly improve efficiency by automatically printing on both sides of the page. Canon's ink-efficient technology ensures cost-effective operation in the long run. Also, its compact design and user-friendly features make it a practical choice for fulfilling diverse printing needs.

Specifications of Canon PIXMA E4570 Printer: Functions: Print, scan, copy, fax.

Connectivity: WiFi, USB 2.0.

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 1200 dpi.

Automatic Duplex Printing: Yes.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Comprehensive functionality: Print, scan, copy, and fax capabilities in one device. Print speed: May be slower for high-volume printing tasks. WiFi connectivity: Enables wireless printing from multiple devices. Cost of ink: Ink costs may be higher compared to some other printers.

The Canon Pixma E410 is a compact all-in-one inkjet printer designed for low-cost printing and is currently available at a discounted price with Amazon offers. With this printer, you can expect an affordable printing experience with a high-capacity ink cartridge that allows you to print up to 400 pages. The printer supports printing, scanning, and copying tasks. Its ISO standard print speed is up to 8.0 ipm for black and 4.0 ipm for colour. Additionally, it features a hi-speed USB 2.0 connection1. If you’re looking for an economical printing solution, the E410 could be a great choice, especially at its current price.

Specifications of Canon Pixma E410 All-in-One Inkjet Printer: Functions: Print, scan, copy.

Print Resolution: Up to 4800 x 600 dpi.

Print Speed: Approx. 8.0 ipm (black), 4.0 ipm (colour).

Connectivity: USB 2.0.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Affordable: Cost-effective printer for basic printing needs. No WiFi connectivity: Limited to USB connection. Compact design: Fits easily in small spaces. Print speed: Slower print speeds for larger documents.

The Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 all-in-one ink tank printer is an economical and eco-friendly choice that can print, scan, and copy. Currently, it is available to purchase at a discount with Amazon offers. This printer features heat-free technology and meets your printing needs with remarkable quality and speed, while ensuring low maintenance costs and an ultra-low cost per page. With its space-saving design and spill-free refilling system, you’ll fall in love with work, especially if you intend to use it at for home or in a small office. Supporting various page sizes (A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, DL), it delivers a high print resolution of 5760 x 1440.

Specifications of Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer: Functions: Print, scan, copy.

Print Resolution: Up to 5760 x 1440 dpi.

Supported Page Sizes: A4, A5, A6, B5, C6, DL.

Technology: Heat-Free technology with spill-free refilling system.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Economical printing: Ultra-low cost per page with high page yield. No WiFi connectivity: Limited to USB connection only. Eco-friendly technology: Heat-Free technology and spill-free refilling. Speed: May not be as fast as some laser printers.

The Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer is a great purchase option with Amazon offers. This printer guarantees high-speed printing at 30 pages per minute. Also, this multifunction device supports printing, scanning, and copying, making it ideal for office use in the long run. Key features of this printer include a 2-in-1 (ID) copy button, an intuitive LCD, and a 32 MB memory for efficient operation. In addition, the printer comes with a 250-sheet paper tray and connects via USB, providing seamless integration into your workspace. Automatic duplex printing also helps save paper and reduce costs, making this printer a great long-term investment.

Specifications of Brother DCP-L2520D Automatic Duplex Laser Printer: Print Speed: Up to 30 pages per minute.

Functions: Print, scan, copy.

Paper Tray Capacity: 250 sheets.

Connectivity: USB.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Fast printing speed up to 30 pages per minute Limited connectivity with only USB support Automatic duplex printing saves paper Basic features, lacks color printing options

7. Canon Pixma TS307 Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer

The Canon Pixma TS307 is a wireless single-function inkjet printer designed for home use and is available at a great price as part of Amazon deals. This printer supports colour printing with a maximum speed of 4.0 ipm and monochrome printing up to 7.7 ipm. What are its connectivity options? WiFi and USB, with mobile printing supported via Apple AirPrint, Mopria, PIXMA Cloud Link, and Canon PRINT Inkjet/SELPHY. The printer offers A4 size printing, borderless printing, and is compatible with PG745s and CL746s ink cartridges. It comes with a 1-year warranty and is a great consideration for your next printer purchase.

Specifications of Canon Pixma TS307 Wireless Inkjet Colour Printer: Printer Type: Inkjet

Functions: Print only

Connectivity: WiFi, USB 2.0 Hi-Speed

Print Speed: Up to 7.7 ipm (Monochrome), Up to 4.0 ipm (Colour)

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Wireless connectivity for easy printing No scanner, limiting functionality Mobile printing compatibility No automatic duplex printing

8. HP Smart Tank 589 AIO Colour Printer

The HP Smart Tank 589 AIO WiFi colour printer is designed for robust functionality, whether you want to use it at home or at the office. With a limited-time discounted rate on Amazon, you can make the best of this printer which includes up to 6000 pages of black and colour ink in the box for long-lasting printing without immediate refills. This all-in-one printer supports printing, scanning, and copying, making it worth considering for various tasks. Users can also enjoy WiFi connectivity and easy printing from multiple devices, making it ideal for those who need high-volume, cost-effective printing solutions.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 589 AIO Colour Printer: Printing Technology: Inkjet

Functions: Print, Scan, Copy

Included Ink: Up to 6000 pages of black and 6000 pages of color ink in the box

Connectivity: WiFi

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Economical ink with high page yield Initial setup might be complex Versatile functions: Print, Scan, Copy Larger footprint compared to compact printers

The HP Smart Tank 670 all-in-one printer combines convenience and efficiency for home use, especially at a limited time price with Amazon offers. It prints, scans, and copies with ease, featuring wireless connectivity via Wi-Fi, 2 Hi-Speed USB 2.0 ports, and Bluetooth. As if all that weren’t enough, users can enjoy high-quality prints using HP GT53 and GT52 ink bottles. For a user, these specifications mean vibrant colours and clear documents in the long run. You can benefit from a 1-year warranty and reliable support options. With fast print speeds up to 12 ppm (black) and 7 ppm (colour) and duplex printing, this printer handles tasks swiftly and also includes a 60-sheet input tray with support for various media sizes.

Specifications of HP Smart Tank 670 all-in-one ink tank colour printer: Print Speed: Up to 12 pages per minute (black), up to 7 pages per minute (color).

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, 2 Hi-Speed USB 2.0 ports, Bluetooth.

Ink Capacity: High-capacity ink tanks (6000 pages in black, 8000 pages in colour).

Paper Handling: 60-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray; supports A4, A5, A6, B5 (JIS), and envelopes.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Cost-effective ink tanks: Large capacity reduces refill frequency. Limited print speed: Slower compared to alternatives. Versatile connectivity: Includes Wi-Fi, USB, and Bluetooth. No automatic document feeder: Lacks ADF for batch scanning/copying.

The ZEITEL mini Bluetooth thermal printer is a great choice for those who are on-the-go, especially with its great price as part of Amazon deals. This versatile, ink-free device is meant for Android & iOS and can print labels, stickers, and photos. It includes 10 rolls of paper (5 adhesive) and features 200DPI resolution for clear, fast prints on 20-50mm paper widths. Built to be taken for a ride, it’s a compact printer at 110x80x30mm and perfect for home, school, or office use. A practical gift for students or professionals, this small printer is worth considering for your next purchase.

Specifications of ZEITEL mini Bluetooth thermal printer: Print Technology: Thermal print technology (ink-free).

Resolution: 200 DPI for clear and fast printing.

Paper Compatibility: Supports paper widths of 20-50mm.

Connectivity: Bluetooth connectivity for wireless printing from iOS and Android devices.

Reasons to buy Reasons to avoid Ink-free printing: Uses thermal technology, no need for ink cartridges. Limited paper width: Supports 20-50mm paper widths only. Portable and compact: Small size (110x80x30mm), easy to carry. App dependency: Requires app for operation, which could affect usability.

Top 3 features of the best printers with Amazon offers

Best printers with Amazon offers Printer Type Printing Features Ideal for HP Deskjet 2331 Colour Printer Inkjet Print, Scan, Copy Home/Small Office Canon PIXMA E477 Inkjet Print, Scan, Copy, WiFi Home/Student Canon PIXMA E4570 Inkjet Print, Scan, Copy, WiFi, Fax, Auto Duplex Printing Home/Office Canon Pixma E410 Inkjet All-in-One Home/Small Office Epson EcoTank L3210 Ink Tank Print, Scan, Copy, A4, Ink Tank System Home/Small Office Brother DCP-L2520D Laser Print, Scan, Copy, Automatic Duplex, High Print Speed Office Canon Pixma TS307 Inkjet Single Function Printer, Wireless Connectivity Home/Small Office HP Smart Tank 589 AIO Ink Tank Print, Scan, Copy, High Page Yield Ink Tank Office/Home HP Smart Tank 670 Ink Tank Print, Scan, Copy, WiFi, Auto Duplex, High Capacity Ink Tank Office/Home ZEITEL Mini Bluetooth Thermal Printer Thermal Bluetooth, Portable, Ink-Free Printing Android & iOS Systems

Best value for money printer with Amazon offers The Canon Pixma E410 all-in-one inkjet printer offers essential print, scan, and copy functions ideal for home and small office use. With its efficient ink usage and reliable performance, it provides cost-effective printing solutions. The compact design ensures it fits well in various spaces, making it a practical choice for budget-conscious users.

Best overall printer with Amazon offers The HP Deskjet 2331 colour printer combines printing, scanning, and copying capabilities in a compact, reliable design perfect for home or small office settings. With easy setup via the HP Smart App and USB connectivity, the operation of this printer is seamless. Versatile and user-friendly features make it an excellent choice for those needing a multifunctional device that delivers consistent performance.

Factors to consider when buying a new printer with Amazon offers Print technology: Choose between inkjet, laser, or ink tank printers based on your printing needs (e.g., text documents vs. photos).

Functionality: Decide if you need basic printing or multifunction capabilities like scanning, copying, and faxing.

Print speed: Look for printers with faster print speeds if you have high-volume printing requirements.

Connectivity options: Make sure the printer supports your preferred connectivity (e.g., WiFi, USB, Bluetooth) for seamless integration with your devices.

Print quality: Check the printer's resolution and quality specifications for sharp text and vibrant colours.

FAQs Question : What types of printers are available on Amazon? Ans : Amazon offers a variety of printers including inkjet, laser, and ink tank printers. Each type caters to different printing needs, from basic documents to high-resolution photos. Question : How do I choose between inkjet and laser printers? Ans : Inkjet printers are ideal for vibrant colour printing and occasional use, while laser printers are better suited for high-volume printing with crisp black-and-white text. Question : What are the advantages of multifunction printers (MFPs)? Ans : MFPs combine printing, scanning, copying, and sometimes faxing capabilities into one device, offering convenience and saving space. Question : What connectivity options should I look for in a printer? Ans : Look for printers with WiFi, USB, and Bluetooth connectivity options for flexible connection to your devices, enabling wireless printing and easy sharing. Question : How can I ensure compatibility with my operating system? Ans : Check the printer's specifications to ensure it supports your operating system (e.g., Windows, macOS), and verify if drivers or apps are available for seamless integration.

