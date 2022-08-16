Amazon offers OnePlus 10T 5G on great discount: Check price, offers and more

OnePlus 10T 5G comes with great discounts on Amazon and the official website of OnePlus. The OnePlus 10T 5G 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage handset has been listed at Rs. 49,999 on Amazon. But its price can be reduced by almost Rs. 3,000 if you have an SBI card.
Amazon and OnePlus are all set to offer the OnePlus 10T 5G on great discounts in India. It is the highest ever RAM smartphone in India. Yet. With 16GB of RAM, this device is also available in 8GB and 12GB variants.
The OnePlus 10T 5G comes with the powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, 150W SUPERVOOC technology, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 50 MP camera setup. iQOO 9T is believed to be a strong competitor of this OnePlus smartphone which was launched around the same time with similar specifications.
The OnePlus 10T 5G 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage handset has been listed at Rs. 49,999 on Amazon. But its price can be reduced by almost Rs. 3,000 if you have an SBI card. Additionally, the other offer provides up to Rs. 1500 discount on using Kotak Bank Credit card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Similarly, there is also a discount on using Standard Chartered Credit Cards up to Rs. 1500. Moreover, Amazon is offering a great exchange deal offer. By exchanging an old phone, buyers can get a discount up to Rs. 15,750.
OnePlus 10T 5G (specifications)
OnePlus new phone is equipped with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 1,080x2,412 pixel resolution. The phone’s screen has low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) technology and is layered with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. OnePlus 10T 5G offers a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, has 10-bit colour depth, and is HDR10+ certified.
Powering the device is Qualcomm’s octa-core Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. OnePlus 10T 5G is equipped with triple camera sensors at the rear. The camera system comprises a 50MP Sony IMX769 main sensor (f/1.8 aperture), an 8MP ultra-wide sensor (f/2.2 aperture) with 119.9 degree field of view and a 2MP macro sensor.
At the front, the handset features a 16MP selfie camera having f/2.4 aperture. OnePlus 10T houses a 4,800mAh battery capacity. It offers 150watt fast charging support which is claimed to juice up the phone from 0 to 100% in just 19 minutes.
Another feature of the smartphone is next-generation 3D Cooling System with a cryovelocity vapour chamber with 8 dissipation channels. To boost the gaming experience on the phone, OnePlus offers HyperBoost Gaming Engine technology. The smartphone weighs 203 grams and measures 163x75.37x8.75mm.