Amazon offers OnePlus 10T 5G on great discount: Check price, offers and more

The OnePlus 10T 5G 8GB RAM + 128 GB storage handset has been listed at Rs. 49,999 on Amazon. But its price can be reduced by almost Rs. 3,000 if you have an SBI card. Additionally, the other offer provides up to Rs. 1500 discount on using Kotak Bank Credit card and Debit Card EMI transactions. Similarly, there is also a discount on using Standard Chartered Credit Cards up to Rs. 1500. Moreover, Amazon is offering a great exchange deal offer. By exchanging an old phone, buyers can get a discount up to Rs. 15,750.