Amazon offers sale on camera and more on World Photography Day: All details

Amazon is offering great discounts up to 65 per cent on well known brands like Nikon, Canon, GoPro, Sony, Digitek, and many more on the occasion of World Photography Day.
The e-commerce giant Amazon is back with its sale on the occasion of “World Photography Day". Amazon.in is offering a wide range of discounts on recently released gadgets like cameras, gimbals, ring lights, tripods, and many other similar equipment. Now, it can be the right for photography enthusiasts to invest in cameras and their accessories.
Interestingly, Amazon is offering great discounts up to 65 per cent on well known brands like Nikon, Canon, GoPro, Sony, Digitek, and many more. The e-commerce giant will also hold four live sessions on Meta-owned Instagram during the World Photography Week which runs through August 25, 2022 and features the best lenses for content creation.
Here is a list of some great discounted deals and offers:
Nikon D7500 20.9 MP Digital SLR Camera with AF-S DX NIKKOR 18-140MM f/3.5-5.6G ED VR Lens
This Nikon camera features special effects modes like night vision, super vivid, pop, photo illustration, toy camera effect, miniature affection, and selective colour. It is available on Amazon at a discounted price of ₹89,490 instead of ₹94,950. The camera offers 140 mm of maximum focal length, 5x optical zoom with 3.5f of maximum aperture. It has 16 MP of maximum webcam image resolution.
GoPro HERO10 Black Action Camera (CHDRB-101-CN)
This complete GoPro kit includes batteries, tripod, swivel clips along with the camera. The product is available at a price of ₹52,990 instead of ₹62,200. It offers 5.3K video resolution at 60fps and 8x slo-mo at 2.7K for pause videos, supporting 15.8 MP still photos from 5.3K videos. Moreover, the new GP2 engine changes the snappy performance, responsive touch controls and double frame rate, claims the manufacturer.
This camera weighs 27 gm, includes waterproof capabilities up to four metres, and supports image stabilisation with 2.54/5.8 cm sensor. It comes with a charge case and wearable accessories for travel, sports, and vlogging. The product is available on Amazon at a price of ₹30,749 instead of ₹36,990 after a discount of up to 17 per cent. According to the manufacturer, Insta360 GO 2 is the world’s smallest action camera, weighing 6x lighter than the old action cam with same sized image sensor and features a special FlowState Stabilisation feature for enhanced steady photography.
