Amazon offers sale on camera and more on World Photography Day: All details

This camera weighs 27 gm, includes waterproof capabilities up to four metres, and supports image stabilisation with 2.54/5.8 cm sensor. It comes with a charge case and wearable accessories for travel, sports, and vlogging. The product is available on Amazon at a price of ₹30,749 instead of ₹36,990 after a discount of up to 17 per cent. According to the manufacturer, Insta360 GO 2 is the world’s smallest action camera, weighing 6x lighter than the old action cam with same sized image sensor and features a special FlowState Stabilisation feature for enhanced steady photography.

