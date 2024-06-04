Summer's here, and with it comes a heightened awareness of the importance of clean, safe drinking water. Amazon, in its latest round of deals, is offering significant discounts of up to 51% on a range of top-rated water purifiers, making it the perfect time to invest in this essential home appliance.

This is not just a chance to save money; it's an opportunity to protect your family's health. Whether you're dealing with hard water, contamination concerns, or simply want the peace of mind that comes with purified water, these deals have you covered. Brands like Kent, Livpure, HUL Pureit, and more are included, each offering different technologies and features to suit your specific needs.

In this article, we'll dive into the details of some of the best water purifiers available on Amazon, highlighting their key specifications, pros, and cons. We'll help you navigate through the various options, considering factors like purification stages, storage capacity, suitability for different water sources, and additional features. With this information, you'll be well-equipped to choose the perfect water purifier that fits your budget and lifestyle, ensuring safe and refreshing water for everyone in your household.

1. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF, Water Purifier for Home - 7 L Storage, Suitable for Borewell, Tanker, Municipal Water (Black)

Livpure's GLO PRO++ is a versatile 7-stage water purifier designed for Indian households with diverse water sources. Combining RO, UV, and UF technologies, it effectively tackles impurities and microorganisms. Its sediment filter traps large particles, while the pre-activated carbon filter removes chlorine and organic contaminants. The antiscalant cartridge protects the RO membrane, which further eliminates dissolved solids. UV disinfection kills bacteria and viruses, followed by UF for additional microorganism removal. The final silver-impregnated post-carbon filter enhances taste and inhibits bacterial growth.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++

Purification Stages: 7 (Sediment, Pre-activated Carbon, Anti-Scalant, RO Membrane, UV, UF, Post-Carbon)

Storage Capacity: 7 Liters

Suitable for: Borewell, Tanker, Municipal water

Additional Features: Insect-proof tank, Interactive LED indicators

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive 7-stage purification Requires electricity for operation Suitable for various water sources Replacement filter costs not specified UV disinfection for bacteria and viruses May not be ideal for low TDS water sources

2. KENT Supreme RO Water Purifier | 4 Years Free Service| Multiple Purification Process | RO + UF + TDS Control + UV LED Tank | 8L Tank | 20 LPH Flow

KENT Supreme RO water purifier offers a robust purification system with RO, UF, and TDS control technologies, making it suitable for various water sources. It effectively eliminates dissolved impurities like arsenic, rust, pesticides, and fluoride, while neutralizing harmful bacteria and viruses to ensure safe drinking water. The TDS control feature allows for personalized adjustment of the mineral content, catering to individual taste preferences. The purifier also features an in-tank UV LED for continuous disinfection, ensuring the stored water remains safe for consumption.

Specifications of KENT Supreme RO

Purification Process: RO+UF+TDS Control + UV LED Tank

Storage Capacity: 8 liters

Purification Capacity: 20 liters/hour

Suitable for: Brackish/Tap/Municipal water

Additional Features: Auto-on/off, Computer-controlled operation, Wall-mountable

Warranty: 1 Year + 3 Years No Service Charge

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Thorough purification through multiple stages Pre-filter not included Customizable mineral content with TDS control Might need professional installation

3. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS wall mounted/Counter top Black 10L Water Purifier

HUL's Pureit Eco Water Saver prioritizes both purification and water conservation. It uses a 7-stage RO+UV+MF process to remove impurities, bacteria, and viruses, while also adding back essential minerals like calcium and magnesium. Its high water-saving technology reduces wastage by up to 60%, making it an eco-conscious choice for your home.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver

Purification Stages: 7 (RO+UV+MF)

Storage Capacity: 10 liters

Water Saving: Up to 60%

Suitable for: Borewell, Tanker, Tap water (up to 2000 PPM TDS)

Additional Features: Mineral enhancer, Smartsense indicators, High-speed purification

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High water saving technology Can seem expensive to some Mineral enhancer for adding essential minerals

4. Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier | RO+UV+UF Tech | Free Service Plan worth ₹ 2000 | India’s #1 Water Purifier | Suitable for Borewell, Tanker & Municipal Water

Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT offers a 6-stage purification process incorporating RO, UV, and UF technologies, ensuring 99.9999% bacteria reduction. It effectively removes contaminants like lead, mercury, and pesticides, making it suitable for various water sources. The purifier also features UV E-boiling technology for added safety and a long-lasting cartridge with a lifespan of up to 1 year.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT

Purification Stages: 6 (RO+UV+UF)

Free Service Plan: Worth ₹2000

Warranty: 1 year

Suitable for: Borewell, Tanker, Municipal water

Additional Features: Smart LED indication, Certified by NABL and WQIA

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 6-stage purification for comprehensive protection Might not get filter from the company Removes a wide range of contaminants, including heavy metals

Also Read: Best water purifiers in May 2024: Top 10 clean water solutions to stay hydrated and healthy

5. V-Guard Zenora RO UF Water Purifier | TDS up to 2000 ppm | 7 Stage Purification with World-class RO Membrane and Advanced UF Membrane | 7 Litre, Black

The V-Guard Zenora RO UF is a reliable water purifier for Indian households. Its 7-stage purification, including RO and UF, effectively removes impurities, even in high TDS water. The 7-liter storage tank is sufficient for daily needs. Installation was a breeze, and the taste enhancer noticeably improves the water's flavor. However, the filter replacements can be pricey. Overall, it's a worthy investment for ensuring safe and tasty drinking water.

Specifications of V-Guard Zenora RO UF

Purification Stages: 7 (RO+UF)

Storage Capacity: 7 liters

Suitable for: Borewell, Tanker, Municipal water (up to 2000 PPM TDS)

Additional Features: 3 LED indicators, 1-year comprehensive warranty

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Effective removal of common impurities Might be bulky for smaller kitchens Suitable for various water sources with high TDS levels

Also Read: Best Eureka Forbes water purifier for healthy living: 10 choices for home

6. KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042) | UV+UF Water Purification | Wall Mountable | 8L Storage | 60 L/hr Output | White

The KENT Ultra Storage UV purifier presents itself as an economical choice for those prioritizing basic water purification. Its UV+UF filtration effectively eliminates bacteria and viruses, making it a reliable option for municipal water supplies. The generous 8L storage tank ensures that purified water is readily available, even during power outages. However, the absence of RO filtration might be a dealbreaker for those dealing with high TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels in their water source. Additionally, while the wall-mountable design is convenient for saving space, the purifier's plastic construction might not appeal to everyone aesthetically. For users seeking a simple, budget-friendly solution to address basic microbiological contamination, the KENT Ultra Storage could be a viable choice.

Specifications of KENT Ultra Storage UV Water Purifier (11042)

Material: Polyethylene

Capacity: 8 liters

Purification Method: UV+UF

Output: 60 L/hr

Mounting: Wall-mountable

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Affordable and budget-friendly Lacks RO filtration for high TDS water Simple operation and maintenance Limited to bacteria and virus removal

Also Read: Best commercial water purifiers with RO: Top 5 picks to choose from

7. HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage 7Litre wall mounted/counter top water Purifier, Black

HUL's Pureit Advanced purifier distinguishes itself with a highly effective 6-stage RO+MF purification process, effectively tackling a wide range of contaminants, including dissolved solids, heavy metals, and microorganisms. The purifier's versatility shines through its ability to handle various water sources, such as borewells, tankers, and municipal taps. The smart auto-shut off feature, which halts purification when the filters reach their lifespan, ensures that you're never drinking impure water unknowingly. The Advanced Voltage Fluctuation Guard protects the purifier from voltage fluctuations, making it suitable for areas with unstable power supply. However, the 7L storage capacity might prove insufficient for larger households, and the 1-year warranty period could be seen as a drawback compared to some competitors offering longer warranties.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6 Stage 7Litre Water Purifier

Colour: Black

Capacity: 7 litres

Power: 36 watts

Input Water Temperature: 10˚ to 40˚C

Operative Input Voltage: 110 -240V;50Hz

Material Tank Type: Food grade engineered plastic

TDS Limit: Up to 2000 ppm

Warranty: 1 year

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive 6-stage RO+MF purification 7L capacity might be limiting for larger families Smart auto-shut off for filter life indication

Also Read: Best air purifier under ₹5000 (April 2024): Choose from 6 top rated picks for impeccable air quality

8. Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier for Home | Needs no service for 2 Yrs | 9-stage filtration | RO+UV+UF+Alkaline with Taste Adjuster | 8L capacity | 2 year warranty (Filters included)

The Urban Company Native M1 excels as a premium offering, boasting an impressive 2-year filter life due to its innovative smart rinse technology. This significantly reduces the frequency of filter replacements and associated maintenance costs. The purifier's 9-stage filtration, featuring RO, UV, UF, and alkaline enrichment, ensures that the water is not only purified but also enhanced with essential minerals. The inclusion of in-tank UV sterilization provides continuous disinfection, even when the water is stored. The 2-year unconditional warranty covers all components, providing peace of mind for the consumer. While the initial investment might be higher than other purifiers, the long filter life and comprehensive warranty potentially offset this over time.

Specifications of Urban Company Native M1 Water Purifier

Filter Life: 2 years

Purification: 9-stage RO+UV+UF+Alkaline

Storage: 8 liters

Warranty: 2 years unconditional

Installation: Free by Urban Company

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 2-year filter life, significantly reducing maintenance costs Higher upfront cost compared to some competitors Comprehensive 9-stage purification with in-tank UV

Best 3 features of top water purifiers with Amazon offers

Best water purifier Purification Stages/Technology Storage Capacity & Design Additional Features/Benefits Livpure GLO PRO++ 7-stage RO+UV+UF 7L, sleek design, LED indicators UV disinfection, ultrafiltration, post-carbon with silver for bacteria control KENT Supreme RO RO+UF+TDS Control+UV LED in-tank 8L, wall-mounted, compact TDS control, automatic operation, computer-controlled for purity & longevity HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver RO+UV+MF with mineral enhancer 10L (highest), high water saving Saves up to 60% water, longer filter life (6000L), smart sense indicators Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-stage RO+UV+UF, RO Maxx tech 6L Free service plan worth ₹ 2000, UV e-boiling, works with all water sources V-Guard Zenora RO UF 7-stage RO+UF+MB, world-class RO membrane 7L, 100% food-grade plastic tank LED indicators, 1-year comprehensive warranty, pan India service support KENT Ultra Storage UV UV+UF purification 8L, wall-mountable Affordable, simple operation, 60L/hr output HUL Pureit Advanced RO + MF 6-stage RO+MF 7L, wall-mounted/countertop Smart auto shut-off, voltage fluctuation guard Urban Company Native M1 9-stage RO+UV+UF+Alkaline, 2-yr filter life 8L, free installation In-tank UV, taste adjuster, 2-year warranty, suitable for all sources

Best value for money:

HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver emerges as the best value for money due to its high water-saving technology, 10L capacity, and longer filter life, providing significant savings in the long run.

Best Overall Product:

Urban Company Native M1

The Urban Company Native M1 claims the top spot due to its comprehensive 9-stage purification, innovative 2-year filter life, and an unconditional 2-year warranty that covers all components, ensuring peace of mind and minimal maintenance hassles.

Factors to consider when choosing the best water purifier

Selecting the right water purifier involves considering several key factors:

Water Source and Quality : Determine if your water source is municipal, borewell, or tanker, and test the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) level. This will help you choose the appropriate purification technology (RO, UV, UF).

: Determine if your water source is municipal, borewell, or tanker, and test the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) level. This will help you choose the appropriate purification technology (RO, UV, UF). Storage Capacity : Consider the number of users and your daily water consumption to determine the ideal storage capacity.

: Consider the number of users and your daily water consumption to determine the ideal storage capacity. Purification Technology : RO is best for high TDS water, UV for bacteria and viruses, and UF for removing fine particles. Choose a purifier that addresses your specific water quality concerns.

: RO is best for high TDS water, UV for bacteria and viruses, and UF for removing fine particles. Choose a purifier that addresses your specific water quality concerns. Maintenance and Filter Life : Opt for purifiers with longer filter life and easy maintenance to reduce ongoing costs.

: Opt for purifiers with longer filter life and easy maintenance to reduce ongoing costs. Additional Features : Consider features like smart alerts, voltage fluctuation guards, and mineral enhancers based on your preferences and needs.

: Consider features like smart alerts, voltage fluctuation guards, and mineral enhancers based on your preferences and needs. Warranty and After-Sales Service: Choose a brand with a reliable warranty and accessible service centres for hassle-free maintenance and support.

Similar articles

Best water purifier: 7 options to ensure healthy living

Best water purifier: Enjoy unmatched purity and clean water with our top 10 picks

Discover best Pureit Water Purifiers of 2024 for home, offices and more: Our top picks

FAQs

Question : How often should I replace the filters in my water purifier?

Ans : The filter replacement frequency varies depending on the model and water quality. Generally, pre-filters need replacement every 3-6 months, while RO membranes and UV lamps can last for 1-2 years. Refer to the manufacturer's guidelines for specific recommendations.

Question : Can I install a water purifier myself?

Ans : While some purifiers offer DIY installation kits, it's recommended to opt for professional installation to ensure proper setup and prevent any leaks or malfunctions.

Question : Do all water purifiers remove viruses and bacteria?

Ans : No, only purifiers with UV or UF technology can effectively eliminate viruses and bacteria. RO purifiers primarily remove dissolved impurities and heavy metals.

Question : What is TDS, and why is it important?

Ans : TDS stands for Total Dissolved Solids, indicating the concentration of minerals, salts, and other impurities in water. High TDS levels can affect the taste and quality of water, and RO purifiers are typically recommended for water with high TDS.

Question : Can I use a water purifier with borewell water?

Ans : Yes, many water purifiers are designed to handle borewell water, but it's crucial to choose one with the appropriate purification technology and TDS capacity to effectively treat the water.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!