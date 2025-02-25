Our Picks
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003S9HL, Silver, Refined Inox, 2025 Model)
Hitachi 1.8 Ton 4 Star, Hot & Cold Inverter Split AC with Expandable Technology (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 4100X HP RMRG422HFXO, White)
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
Haier 596 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HES-690SS-P, Shiny Silver)
LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam, 6 Motion DD & Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1209Z5M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water Plus Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with Built in Heater (WGA1420TIN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria and 5 Star Inverter, Black Grey)
LG 32 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC3286BRUM, Black, Auto Cook Menu, Stainless steel cavity, 360° Motorised Rotisserie for Bar-be-queing, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Steam Clean & Diet Fry)
Daikin 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, Triple Display, Dew Clean Technology, Coanda Airflow, 2024 Model, MTKL50U, White)
Panasonic 1.5 Ton 5 Star Wi-Fi Inverter Smart Split AC (Indias 1st Matter Enabled RAC, Copper Condenser, 7in1 Convertible, True AI, 4 Way Swing, PM 0.1 Filter, CS/CU-NU18ZKY5W, White)
Carrier 1.5 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Smart Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Smart Energy Display, HD & PM 2.5 Filter, ESTER EDGE FXi (Wi-Fi), CAI18EE3R35W0,White)
Hitachi 1.5 Ton Class 3 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 3400FXL RAS.G318PCBIBF, White)
Samsung 653 L, 3 Star, Frost Free, Double Door, Convertible 5-in-1 Digital Inverter, Side By Side AI Enabled Smart Refrigerator with WiFi (RS76CG8003B1HL, Black Matt, 2025 Model)
LG 655 L Frost Free Smart Inverter Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator (GL-B257HWBY, Western Black, Express Freezing | Multi Air-Flow)
Samsung 396 L, 3 Star, Convertible 5-in-1, Digital Inverter, Frost Free Double Door, Bespoke AI WiFi Enabled Refrigerator (RT41DG6A4DB1HL, Black Matte, 2025 Model)
Haier 602 L, 3 Star, 100% Convertible Fridge Space, Expert Inverter, Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator, (HRS-682KS, Black Steel)
LG 343 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator (GL-S382SDSX, Dazzle Steel, Convertible with Express Freeze)
Midea 592 L Side By Side, Wi-Fi Double Door Refrigerator Voice Assistant, App Control, Inverter, (MDRS791MIF28IND Jazz Black)
Whirlpool 184 L 2 Star Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (205 WDE CLS 2S SAPPHIRE BLUE-Z, Blue,2023 Model)
Samsung 183 L, 4 Star, Digital Inverter, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (RR20C1724CU/HL, Camellia Blue)
Haier 185 L, 2 Star, Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator (HED-19TMS-N, Moon Silver, 2024 Model)
Whirlpool 215 L Frost Free Triple-Door Refrigerator(Fp 223D Protton Roy German Steel(Z) Double Door Refrigerator Space, 2024 Fridge Model)
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Powered by AI with 9 Swirl Wash, WiFi, Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (Senator MBN 8012, Steam Refresh Program with Eco Inverter, Mocha)
Haier 8 Kg 5 Star Inverter Motor AI DBT Technology Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine with In-Built Heater (EFL80-IM12IBIEBK, Super Drum 525, PuriSteam, Black)
LG 8 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam & 6 Motion DD Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (FHP1208Z3M, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Middle Black)
Samsung 12 kg, 5star, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW12DG5B24AXTL, Inox)
Samsung 9 kg, 5 star, Eco Bubble Technology, Wi-Fi, Soft Closing Door, Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (WA90BG4542BDTL, Versailles Gray)
LG 9.0 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash for Allergy Removal, Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (THD09SPM, Middle Black, More Fabric Care & Convenience, In-Built Heater)
Haier 6.0 Kg 5 Star Oceanus Wave Technology Fully Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (HWM60-AE, Magic Filter, Moonlight Grey)
Samsung 6.5 kg, 5 star, Semi-Automatic Washing Machine (WT65R2200LL/TL, Air Turbo Drying, LIGHT GRAY)
Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Zero Pressure Technology Fills Tub 60% Faster, Auto Balance system,Fully-Automatic Top Load Washing Machine(2024 Model,WTEON ALP 70 5.0 FDTN GPGR, Graphite Grey, Steel Drum)
IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven (30BRC2, Black) Standard
Faber 60cm 1500 m³/hr Autoclean Kitchen Chimney|Autoclean Alarm|Mood Light|12Yr Warranty on Motor 2Yr Comprehensive by Faber|Baffle Filter|Touch & Gesture|Hood Primus Plus Energy in HCSC BK 60,Black
LG 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (MC2846BV, Black, Auto Cook, Defrost, Indian Cuisine, Tandoor Se, Child Lock, Steam Cook & Stainless Steel Cavity)
Samsung 28L, Convection Microwave Oven with Curd Making(MC28A5013AK/TL, Black, 10 Yr warranty)
Elica 60cm 1500 m3/hr BLDC Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney with 15 Years Warranty | WDFL 600 BLDC HAC LTW MS NERO | Black | Touch + Motion Sensor Control
KAFF K-Series KEC 60A Filterless Auto-Clean Kitchen Chimney, 60 CM, Curved Glass,1450 m3/hr Suction, Touch & Motion Sensor, 2 Years Comprehensive Warranty and Lifetime on Motor (Black)
Bosch 13 Place Settings, Free Standing Dishwasher (SMS66GI01I, Silver Inox), extra dry and hygienic wash
Bosch 14 Place Settings Dishwasher (SMS46KI03I, Silver Inox), 60 cm
The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale is here, bringing massive discounts on essential home appliances. If an AC upgrade is on your mind or your kitchen needs a new chimney or microwave, this is the time to buy.
With summer approaching, investing in energy-efficient appliances can cut down electricity bills while keeping your home comfortable. The sale includes top brands, making premium products more affordable. Shop now and grab the best deals before they sell out.
Top Amazon offers for you:
Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale offers on ACs
The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale brings huge savings on ACs, making it the perfect time to upgrade before temperatures soar. Energy-efficient models from top brands are available at discounted prices, helping you stay cool without skyrocketing electricity bills. Don't miss out on these limited-time deals - grab a powerful AC at the best price before stocks run out.
Top Amazon offers for you:
Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale offers on refrigerators
The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale is slashing prices on refrigerators, making it easier to upgrade before the heat kicks in. From spacious double-door models to compact options, there’s something for every home. Energy-efficient designs help cut down power bills while keeping food fresh for longer. Now’s the time to invest in a fridge that suits your needs without overpaying.
Top Amazon offers for you:
Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale offers on washing machines
Sorting laundry is tiring enough - why overpay for a washing machine too? The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale brings great deals on top-load and front-load models. Save on energy-efficient options that cut water and electricity costs while simplifying your daily routine.
Top Amazon offers for you:
Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale offers on kitchen essentials
Upgrading your kitchen doesn’t have to drain your budget. The Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale brings solid discounts on essentials like chimneys, microwaves, and dishwashers. Get efficient cooking solutions that save time, reduce effort, and keep your kitchen fresh without overspending.
Top Amazon offers for you:
FAQs
Question : Are ACs cheaper during the Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale?
Ans : Yes, the sale brings significant discounts on ACs, helping you upgrade before peak summer without overspending.
Question : What kitchen appliances are on sale?
Ans : Chimneys, microwaves, and other essentials are available at reduced prices, making it easier to upgrade your kitchen affordably.
Question : Should I buy a refrigerator during this sale?
Ans : If you're looking for energy-efficient models at lower prices, this sale is a great time to buy a refrigerator.
Question : Are washing machines included in the Amazon Pre Summer Bonanza sale?
Ans : Yes, top-load and front-load washing machines from major brands are available with discounts, making laundry upgrades more affordable.
Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.