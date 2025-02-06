The Amazon price drop on TVs brings TCL smart TVs starting at ₹ 9,490, offering discounts on 4K, QLED, and Android models. Grab high-quality displays, smart connectivity, and premium features at unbeatable prices during this limited-time deal.

The Amazon price drop on TVs brings exciting deals on Top 10 TCL smart TVs, making premium entertainment more affordable. A good TV isn’t just for watching shows—it transforms your home experience, from cinematic movie nights to smooth gaming and convenient smart features. TCL’s lineup offers something for everyone, whether you want a compact screen for a small room or a large 4K display for immersive visuals.

Features like Dolby Audio, HDR, and Google Assistant enhance everyday convenience. With prices starting at ₹9490, this sale makes it the perfect time to bring home a high-quality TV without overspending. Explore options with QLED displays, Android integration, and energy-efficient performance. The right choice ensures long-term value, great picture quality, and seamless connectivity. Check out the Amazon price drop on TVs and grab one of the Top 10 TCL smart TVs while the discounts last.

Amazon price drop on TVs brings incredible deals on Top 10 TCL smart TVs, including this 32-inch bezel-less Android LED TV. A well-chosen television transforms your home entertainment, offering immersive visuals, smart connectivity, and seamless access to content. Whether streaming your favourite shows or gaming with friends, this TV enhances the experience with HD Ready resolution, Dolby Audio, and AI-powered picture clarity.

Specifications Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Sound output 16W Dolby Audio Smart features Android TV, built-in Wi-Fi, Netflix, Prime Video Design Bezel-less, 178° wide viewing angle

Amazon price drop on TVs has made it easier than ever to bring home the best in entertainment. The Top 10 TCL smart TVs include this 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV, packed with incredible features. With stunning visuals and immersive audio, this TV elevates your home entertainment setup. Whether you're watching movies, gaming, or streaming, the 120Hz refresh rate and Dolby Atmos sound provide an outstanding experience.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound output 35W with DTS Virtual:X & Dolby Atmos Smart features Google TV, hands-free voice control, ONKYO 2.1 CH sound Display QLED Pro, Dolby Vision-Atmos, HDR 10+

Take your entertainment experience to the next level with the TCL 32-inch Full HD Smart Android LED TV. With a resolution of 1920 x 1080, it ensures sharp visuals and clear detail. The bezel-less design enhances the viewing area, while the AiPQ Engine optimises content for improved colour and clarity. Packed with Dolby Audio MS12Y, it delivers rich sound. Stream popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar seamlessly, thanks to built-in Wi-Fi.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Sound output 24W with Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart features Android TV, Screen Mirroring, 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM Display FHD LED Panel, HDR 10, Micro Dimming

The TCL 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV offers stunning visuals with its 4K UHD resolution (3840 x 2160) and HDR 10 for enhanced colour and contrast. Featuring Google Assistant, it simplifies voice control. With a bezel-less design, this TV maximises your viewing area. The dual-band Wi-Fi and Google TV provide seamless streaming of apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar. Thanks to the AiPQ Processor and Dolby Audio, enjoy a refined audio-visual experience. If you're searching for the Amazon price drop on TVs or looking for Top 10 TCL smart TVs, this model offers unbeatable value.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound output 24W with Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart features 2GB RAM, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring Display 4K UHD LED Panel, HDR 10, Micro Dimming

The TCL 40-inch Full HD Smart Android LED TV delivers superior picture quality with Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080) and advanced HDR 10 technology. Its bezel-less design and AiPQ Engine ensure vibrant visuals and a seamless viewing experience. With built-in Wi-Fi, you can easily access popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar, while enjoying enhanced sound from Dolby Audio. Perfect for elevating your home entertainment setup, this TV provides incredible value during the Amazon price drop on TVs. Explore this and other Top 10 TCL smart TVs to find the ideal fit for your home.

Specifications Resolution Full HD (1920 x 1080) Sound output 19W with Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart features 1GB RAM, 8GB ROM, Screen Sharing Display FHD LED Panel, HDR 10, Micro Dimming

The TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV brings stunning picture quality with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160) and HDR 10 support. Its metallic bezel-less design and AiPQ processor deliver vibrant colours and crystal-clear visuals. Enjoy seamless streaming with built-in Wi-Fi and popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+Hotstar. The Google Assistant integration and multi-device connectivity options make it an ideal addition to your home entertainment setup. Make the most of the Amazon price drop on TVs and explore Top 10 TCL smart TVs for exceptional performance.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound output 24W with Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart features 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Google Assistant Display 4K UHD LED Panel, HDR 10, Micro Dimming

The TCL 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55P71B Pro offers an extraordinary visual experience with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160), Dolby Atmos, and HDR 10+ for lifelike colours and depth. The QLED panel enhances brightness, while the MEMC technology ensures smooth motion during fast-paced scenes. The 120Hz refresh rate and Game Master features make it perfect for gaming enthusiasts. With Google Assistant built-in, control your entertainment with ease. Take advantage of the Amazon price drop on TVs and browse the Top 10 TCL smart TVs for top-tier technology.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound output 35W, Dolby Atmos, ONKYO 2.1ch, DTS Virtual:X Smart features 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Game Accelerator, Google Assistant Display QLED Panel, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+, AiPQ Processor

The TCL 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65V6B delivers a premium viewing experience with a bezel-less design, HDR 10, and Dynamic Colour Enhancement for stunning visuals. The AiPQ Processor optimises picture quality, while Dolby Audio ensures clear, immersive sound. With Google TV, access your favourite apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar effortlessly. Multiple Eye Care features reduce strain during long viewing sessions. Take advantage of the Amazon price drop on TVs and explore the Top 10 TCL smart TVs for incredible deals.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound output 24W, Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart features 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, Google Assistant, Web Browser Display HDR 10, AiPQ Processor, Micro Dimming, 178° Wide Viewing Angle

The TCL 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 50C61B blends stunning QLED Pro visuals with Dolby Vision-Atmos for a cinematic experience at home. With DTS Virtual:X and Dolby Atmos Audio, enjoy crystal-clear sound. Google TV brings easy access to apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and Hotstar, while Hands-Free Voice Control adds convenience. If you're tracking the Amazon price drop on TVs, this model stands out among the Top 10 TCL smart TVs for value and performance.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound output 30W, Dolby Atmos, DTS Virtual:X Smart features 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM, Hands-Free Voice Control Display QLED Pro, HDR 10+, MEMC, AiPQ Pro Processor

The TCL 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 50V6B offers vibrant visuals with HDR 10 and Dynamic Colour Enhancement on a metallic bezel-less design. Enjoy immersive sound with Dolby Audio MS12Y, while Google TV ensures seamless access to Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, and more. Equipped with 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, it delivers smooth performance. A strong contender in the best Amazon deals on 50-inch smart TVs, it's built for entertainment.

Specifications Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Sound output 24W, Dolby Audio MS12Y Smart features Google TV, Hands-Free Voice Control, Dual-Band Wi-Fi Display HDR 10, AiPQ Processor, Micro Dimming

FAQs Question : What are the key features of TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart TVs? Ans : TCL 4K TVs offer HDR 10, Dolby Audio, Google TV, hands-free voice control, and bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience. Question : Do TCL TVs support popular streaming apps? Ans : Yes, TCL Smart TVs come with built-in Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, YouTube, Zee5, and other popular streaming apps. Question : What is the warranty period for TCL Smart TVs? Ans : TCL provides a 2-year manufacturer warranty from the date of purchase for peace of mind. Question : Do TCL TVs support screen mirroring? Ans : Yes, TCL Smart TVs offer mobile-to-TV mirroring, Multi View, and Chromecast for seamless connectivity. Question : Are TCL Smart TVs good for gaming? Ans : Select models offer DLG 120Hz refresh rate, HDMI 2.1, Game Accelerator, and VRR for smooth gaming performance.