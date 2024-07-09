Discover the hottest early bargains of Amazon Prime Day 2024. From cutting-edge electronics to must-have gadgets and essential home appliances, get a sneak peek at the savings awaiting you.

Get ready to dive into the ultimate shopping adventure of the year with Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. Scheduled to unleash a plethora of irresistible deals and discounts, this year's event promises to be bigger and better than ever before. While the main event is yet to unveil its full array of offers across various categories, we're giving you an exclusive sneak peek into some of the most interesting deals on electronics, gadgets, and home appliances. These are deals that you can expect to find.

As anticipation builds for the main event, early birds can already seize the opportunity to snag incredible savings on cutting-edge electronics, from state-of-the-art gadgets to high-performance laptops. Tech enthusiasts will find themselves spoiled for choice with discounted gadgets ranging from smart home devices to wearable tech that seamlessly integrates into everyday life. Meanwhile, home-makers can upgrade their living spaces with discounted home appliances that combine efficiency with style, ensuring both practicality and aesthetic appeal.

Read Less Read More Save up to ₹ 45,000 on high end laptops Prime Day Sale 2024 will see huge discounts on laptops of up to ₹45,000 and there will be additional offers including bank offers, credit card offers and no cost EMIs.

The Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U laptop offers a powerful yet lightweight computing solution. Featuring a 15.6" Full HD display with narrow bezels, it combines sharp visuals and portability in a steel gray metal body weighing just 1.6 kg. Equipped with an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Octa-Core processor and 16 GB of RAM (expandable), it ensures smooth multitasking and responsiveness. Storage-wise, it boasts a 512 GB NVMe SSD, with ample room for files. Connectivity includes USB 3.2 Gen 1 & 2 ports and Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

Specifications of Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Brand: Acer

Model Name: Aspire Lite

Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

Colour: Steel Gray

CPU Model: AMD Ryzen 7 5700U

RAM: 16 GB DDR4 (Dual-channel)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Ryzen 7 processor Integrated graphics may limit gaming capabilities Lightweight and portable Limited USB Type-C ports

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is a sleek and powerful laptop designed for productivity and entertainment. It features a 15.6-inch Full HD display with vibrant colours, powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i7-12650H processor for smooth multitasking and high performance. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, it offers ample storage and memory. This thin and light laptop weighs just 1.7 kg, making it easy to carry. It includes Windows 11 Home and Office 2021 pre-installed, along with a backlit keyboard for comfortable typing in any environment. This laptop is a steal deal at this price, plus Amazon is offering bank and other discounts to make the deal even more tempting.

Specifications of ASUS Vivobook 15 Brand: ASUS

Model Name: ASUS Vivobook 15

Screen Size: 15.6 Inches

Colour: Quiet Blue

Hard Disk Size: 512 GB SSD

CPU Model: Intel Core i7-12650H

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Powerful Intel Core i7 processor Integrated graphics may limit gaming performance Lightweight and portable design Moderate battery life (up to 6 hours)

Top 3 features of best laptops

Best laptops Display Processor Features ASUS Vivobook 15 15.6 inch Full HD Intel Core i7-12650H Lightweight (1.7 kg), Windows 11 Home & Office 2021 pre-installed Acer Aspire Lite AMD Ryzen 7 5700U 15.6 inch Full HD AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Lightweight (1.6 kg, steel gray metal body), Expandable RAM

Branded TVs starting ₹ 6,999 Televisions from popular brands like Xiaomi, LG, Samsung and more starting from ₹6,999. Upgrade your TV with a bigger screen with extra bonus discount when you exchange your old TV.

The OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro is a 65-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV featuring Google TV. It offers a high refresh rate of 120 Hz, hands-free voice control, and a remote with voice assistant. With HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision, it provides vibrant and high-quality visuals. Supported apps include Netflix, Disney+Hotstar, and YouTube. The package includes various accessories, and the TV supports multiple connectivity options like Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI. It comes with a 12-month warranty and an additional 12 months for the panel. OnePlus products are known to be high quality and The OnePlus Q2 Pro is not an exception and this offer makes the deal even better

Specifications of OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro Screen Size: 65 Inches

Display Technology: QLED

Resolution: 4K

Refresh Rate: 120 Hz

Special Features: HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Hands-free voice control

Connectivity: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, HDMI

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Excellent 4K QLED display with HDR 10+ and Dolby Vision for stunning visuals High response time of 8.0ms for gaming enthusiasts Hands-free voice control and remote with voice assistant for easy operation

The Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV is a high-resolution LED TV with a sleek design and numerous smart features. It boasts 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and HDR10 for vibrant visuals. It runs on Google TV and supports various streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. The TV offers 30W sound output with Dolby Audio and DTS-X. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and Bluetooth. Additional features include built-in Chromecast, 2GB RAM, and 8GB storage, ensuring smooth performance.

Specifications of Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Google TV Screen Size: 43 Inches

Resolution: 4K Ultra HD

Refresh Rate: 60 Hz

Sound Output: 30 Watts with Dolby Audio and DTS-X

Connectivity: Dual Band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, Optical port, AV port, Ethernet port, 3.5 mm jack, Bluetooth 5.0

Smart TV Features: Google TV, Built-In WiFi, Chromecast, 2GB RAM, 8GB ROM

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High-resolution 4K Ultra HD display Limited 2GB RAM may affect speed Wide range of supported apps No mention of local warranty

Top 3 features of best TVs

Best TVs Display Sound Features Mi 43-inch X Series 4K Ultra HD TV 4K Ultra HD 30 Watts Dolby Vision, HDR10, Google TV, Built-in Chromecast, 30W sound with Dolby Audio and DTS-X OnePlus 65 Q2 Pro 4K QLED 70 Watts HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, 120 Hz refresh rate, Hands-free voice control

Up to 80% off on premium smartwatches Premium smartwatches from Samsung and Amazfit are available at up to 80% discount. This Prime Day 2024 Sale, move on from analogue watch to a smartwatch.

The Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic LTE is a sleek smartwatch designed for Android users. It offers advanced health monitoring features like sleep analysis and heart rate monitoring. The watch also tracks over 90 workouts, ensuring comprehensive fitness tracking. With 16 GB storage and Wear OS powered by Samsung, it provides enriched app availability and connectivity. The watch includes a Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis Sensor for body composition analysis and an Optical Heart Rate Sensor. Its typical usage time is up to 40 hours.

Specifications of Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic Operating System: Android

Memory Storage Capacity: 16 GB

Special Features: Sleep Monitor, Activity Tracker, Heart Rate Monitor

Connectivity Technology: USB

Wireless Communication Standard: Bluetooth

Health Monitoring: Advanced Sleep Analysis, Women's Health

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Advanced health and fitness tracking features Only compatible with Android smartphones Enriched app availability with Wear OS by Samsung Relatively short battery life (up to 40 hours)

The Amazfit Balance AI 46mm Smartwatch combines advanced health tracking with sleek design. It features a 1.5 inch AMOLED display, Bluetooth calls, Alexa integration, and dual-band GPS for precise navigation. It offers body composition analysis, monitoring metrics like heart rate and stress levels, and personalized AI fitness coaching through the Zepp app. With Zepp OS 3.0, it supports over 150 apps for diverse functionalities, from health monitoring to productivity tools. Its lightweight design and high-resolution display make it a versatile choice for fitness enthusiasts and tech-savvy users alike.

Specifications of Amazfit Balance AI 46mm Smartwatch Display: 1.5 inch HD AMOLED

Connectivity: Bluetooth

GPS: Dual-band GPS

Health Tracking: Body composition metrics, heart rate, stress level

Battery Life: Up to 14 days

Operating System: Zepp OS 3.0

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Comprehensive health tracking Complex features may overwhelm casual users High-resolution AMOLED display Requires smartphone connection for full functionality

Top 3 features of best smartwatches

Best smartwatches Display Sensors Features Samsung Galaxy Watch4 Classic 1.8 inch AMOLED Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, Optical HR Advanced health monitoring, comprehensive fitness tracking Amazfit Balance AI 46mm Smartwatch 1.5 inch AMOLED Heart rate, stress level, body composition High-resolution AMOLED display, dual-band GPS, AI fitness coaching

Grab up to 65% off on refrigerators and washing machines Home appliances are getting up to 65% price cut for the Prime Day 2024 Sale. Refrigerators are available at 55% off, while the washing machines available at up to 60% discount.

7. Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers superior wash quality and efficiency. Ideal for large families, it features Digital Inverter Technology for quieter, powerful performance and energy savings. With 12 wash programs, an inbuilt heater, and a high 1400 RPM motor, it ensures fast and effective washing and drying. The machine also includes convenient features like Hygiene Steam, Quick Wash, Child Lock, and Smart Check for easy maintenance and enhanced hygiene.

Specifications of Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Capacity: 9 Kilograms

Max Rotational Speed: 1400 RPM

Wash Programs: 12 (e.g., Daily Wash, Wool, Quick Wash)

Special Features: Digital Inverter Technology, Hygiene Steam

Additional Features: Inbuilt Heater, Child Lock, Smart Check

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid High capacity (9 kg) for large families Higher price compared to some models Energy-efficient with Digital Inverter Technology Heavier (65 kg) and may be difficult to move

8. LG 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine

The LG 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine offers top-notch wash quality with advanced features like Direct Drive Technology and Steam Wash. It has a large 8 kg capacity, making it ideal for large families. The machine boasts a 5-star energy rating for efficiency, 10 different wash programs, and a hygienic stainless steel drum. Additional features include Smart Diagnosis, an in-built heater, and a user-friendly touch panel. It operates at a maximum rotational speed of 1400 RPM, ensuring faster drying times.

Specifications of LG 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine Capacity: 8 Kilograms

Colour: Middle Black

Maximum Rotational Speed: 1400 RPM

Special Features: Inverter, 6 Motion Direct Drive, Child Lock, Auto Restart, Hygiene Steam, Time Remaining Display, Inbuilt Heater

Energy Star Rating: 5 Star

Wash Programs: 10 (including Cotton, Baby Care, Sportswear, Delicate, Wool, Quick 30)

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid 5-star energy rating for efficiency Higher price point 10 diverse wash programs Requires more space

Top 3 features of best washing machines

Best washing machines Capacity RPM Features Samsung 9 kg Fully-Automatic Front Load 9 Kilograms 1400 RPM Digital Inverter Technology, Hygiene Steam LG 8 Kg Fully Automatic Front Load 8 Kilograms 1400 RPM Direct Drive Technology, Steam Wash, 5-star Energy Rating

9. LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator

The LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator is designed for small families, offering a 242-litre capacity. It features a frost-free operation, a 3-star energy rating, and a smart inverter compressor for efficiency and durability. With adjustable tempered glass shelves, a large vegetable tray, and anti-bacterial gasket, it keeps your food fresh and organized. Additional features include smart diagnosis, smart connect for home inverters, and a multi-air flow cooling system for optimal temperature control.

Specifications of LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator Capacity: 242 litres

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor: Smart inverter compressor

Shelves: Trimless tempered glass, adjustable, 3 shelves

Special Features: Smart diagnosis, Smart connect, Deodorizer

Additional Features: Anti-bacterial gasket, Anti Rat Bite cover, Multi-Air Flow cooling system

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy efficient with a 3-star rating May be too small for larger families Smart inverter compressor for durability Higher price for its size

10. Samsung 183 L, 3 Star Digital Inverter Single Door Refrigerator

The Samsung 183 L, 3 Star Digital Inverter Single Door Refrigerator offers stylish, efficient cooling with a modern Elegant design. Ideal for small families, it features a 183-liter capacity and a digital inverter compressor for energy efficiency and reduced noise. This 2024 model includes toughened glass shelves, an anti-bacterial gasket, and a base stand with a drawer. It also supports stabilizer-free operation and automatic Smart Connect Inverter. The product comes with a 1-year comprehensive warranty and a 20-year warranty on the compressor.

Specifications of Samsung 183 L, 3 Star Digital Inverter Single Door Refrigerator Capacity: 183 liters

Energy Rating: 3 Star

Compressor: Digital Inverter

Dimensions: 53.2x118x64 cm

Weight: 30 kg

Interior: 2 shelves, 1 vegetable drawer, anti-bacterial gasket

Reasons to Buy Reasons to Avoid Energy-efficient with a 3 Star rating Suitable only for small families Long warranty (20 years on compressor) No frost-free feature

Top 3 features of best refrigerators

Best refrigerators Capacity Star Rating Features LG 242 L 3 Star Smart Inverter Frost-Free Double Door Refrigerator 242 litres 3 Star Smart inverter compressor, Multi-Air Flow cooling system Samsung 183 L, 3 Star Digital Inverter Single Door Refrigerator 183 litres 3 Star Digital inverter compressor, Stabilizer-free operation

