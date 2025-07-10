Amazon Prime Day 2025: iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, Galaxy S25 Ultra get massive price drops - check prices

Amazon India is hosting its annual Prime Day from July 12 to July 14, featuring exclusive deals for Prime members. Key smartphone discounts include OnePlus 13s at 54,990, iPhone 15 at 60,200, Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G at 1,29,999, and Xiaomi 15 at 64,998.

Govind Choudhary
Published10 Jul 2025, 07:53 PM IST
Amazon India is rolling out its annual Prime Day event, set to take place from 12:00 AM on 12 July until 11:59 PM on 14 July.
Amazon India is rolling out its annual Prime Day event, set to take place from 12:00 AM on 12 July until 11:59 PM on 14 July.

Amazon India is rolling out its annual Prime Day event, set to take place from 12:00 AM on 12 July until 11:59 PM on 14 July. Spanning 72 hours, the sale promises a broad range of new product launches and limited-time offers, particularly in the consumer electronics category. Prime members can avail themselves of exclusive discounts and offers, with added savings for those using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards or SBI Credit Cards, including EMI options.

One of the major attractions this year is the slate of smartphone deals, featuring prominent flagships at reduced prices. Here are top deals on smartphone that you should not miss.

You may be interested in

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple IPhone 15 Pro Max

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
Amazon

₹134899

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Apple IPhone 15 Plus

Apple IPhone 15 Plus

  • CheckBlack
  • Check6 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage
Amazon

₹72490

₹89900

Get This

Apple IPhone 15 Pro

Apple IPhone 15 Pro

  • CheckBlack Titanium
  • Check8 GB RAM
  • Check128 GB Storage

₹127990

Check Details

Discount

5% OFF

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus 13s

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.67 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹54998

₹57999

Get This

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

OPPO Reno 14 Pro

  • Checkblack
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB Storage

₹54999

Check Details

OnePlus 13T

OnePlus 13T

  • CheckCloud Ink Black
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage

₹49999

Check Details

Discount

9% OFF

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra

  • CheckTitanium Silverblue
  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB / 512 GB / 1 TB Storage
Amazon

₹117999

₹129999

Get This

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256GB / 512GB Storage
  • Check6.9-inch/ 4.1 inch Display Size

₹109999

Check Details

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

Samsung Galaxy S25 edge

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check256 GB Storage
  • Check6.7 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹121999

Get This

Discount

19% OFF

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15

  • Check12 GB RAM
  • Check512 GB Storage
  • Check6.36 inches Display Size
Amazon

₹64998

₹79999

Get This

Find more mobileArrow Icon

OnePlus 13s

The OnePlus 13s is now listed at 54,990, down from its original price of 57,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and runs on OxygenOS 15, incorporating native AI features. It sports a 6.32-inch 120Hz ProXDR display and a dual 50MP rear camera setup, with a 32MP front-facing camera equipped with autofocus. Other features include a 5850mAh battery with 80W fast charging, Cryo-Velocity cooling, and enhanced connectivity with a dedicated Wi-Fi chipset and 5.5G support.

iPhone 15

Apple’s iPhone 15 is available at 60,200, a markdown from 69,900 for the 128GB variant. The handset features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and includes Dynamic Island for real-time alerts and activity tracking. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip and comes with a 48MP main camera capable of 2x telephoto zoom. The iPhone 15 also brings next-gen portrait capabilities with focus adjustment post-capture and a Ceramic Shield front. The build includes colour-infused glass and aluminium, and the device is rated for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is currently offered at 1,29,999, reduced from 1,41,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. This premium device is backed by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and built with a titanium frame. It integrates Galaxy AI and is equipped with a 200MP main camera enhanced by Samsung’s ProVisual Engine. A 5000mAh battery powers the device, with software and hardware features aimed at performance and imaging enhancements.

Xiaomi 15

The Xiaomi 15 is priced at 64,998, down from 79,999 for the 12GB RAM and 512GB storage version. It features a Leica-branded triple-camera array, all 50MP, with a Light Fusion 900 primary sensor and a 60mm telephoto lens that can also handle macro shots. The phone comes with a 6.36-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering a refresh rate of 120Hz and a peak brightness of 3200 nits. It is powered by a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, coupled with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.0 storage. Additional features include the Xiaomi IceLoop cooling system, 90W fast charging, an IP68 rating, and Xiaomi Shield Glass for protection.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Follow Live updates on OnePlus Summer Launch Event 2025.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyGadgetsAmazon Prime Day 2025: iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, Galaxy S25 Ultra get massive price drops - check prices
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.