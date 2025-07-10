Amazon Prime Day 2025: iPhone 15, OnePlus 13s, Galaxy S25 Ultra get massive price drops - check prices

Amazon India is rolling out its annual Prime Day event, set to take place from 12:00 AM on 12 July until 11:59 PM on 14 July. Spanning 72 hours, the sale promises a broad range of new product launches and limited-time offers, particularly in the consumer electronics category. Prime members can avail themselves of exclusive discounts and offers, with added savings for those using ICICI Bank Credit and Debit Cards or SBI Credit Cards, including EMI options.

Advertisement

One of the major attractions this year is the slate of smartphone deals, featuring prominent flagships at reduced prices. Here are top deals on smartphone that you should not miss.

OnePlus 13s The OnePlus 13s is now listed at ₹54,990, down from its original price of ₹57,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and runs on OxygenOS 15, incorporating native AI features. It sports a 6.32-inch 120Hz ProXDR display and a dual 50MP rear camera setup, with a 32MP front-facing camera equipped with autofocus. Other features include a 5850mAh battery with 80W fast charging, Cryo-Velocity cooling, and enhanced connectivity with a dedicated Wi-Fi chipset and 5.5G support.

Advertisement

iPhone 15 Apple’s iPhone 15 is available at ₹60,200, a markdown from ₹69,900 for the 128GB variant. The handset features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and includes Dynamic Island for real-time alerts and activity tracking. It runs on the A16 Bionic chip and comes with a 48MP main camera capable of 2x telephoto zoom. The iPhone 15 also brings next-gen portrait capabilities with focus adjustment post-capture and a Ceramic Shield front. The build includes colour-infused glass and aluminium, and the device is rated for water and dust resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G Samsung’s Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G is currently offered at ₹1,29,999, reduced from ₹1,41,999 for the 12GB + 512GB model. This premium device is backed by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and built with a titanium frame. It integrates Galaxy AI and is equipped with a 200MP main camera enhanced by Samsung’s ProVisual Engine. A 5000mAh battery powers the device, with software and hardware features aimed at performance and imaging enhancements.

Advertisement