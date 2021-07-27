Amazon India is conducting the Prime Day sale and the deals are expected to go offline at 12 AM tonight. Amazon has curated deals on various product segments including smartphones, laptops and electronics.

Here are some of the deals being offered to buyers looking for a device in the budget range of ₹10,000 to ₹20,000:

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: The device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been priced at ₹19,999. It comes with a 108MP primary camera along with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

iQoo Z3 5G: The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 768G chipset that supports 5G connectivity. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is selling at a price of ₹19,990. The device comes with 55W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: The Redmi Note 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is available at ₹18,999. The device comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 64MP primary lens.

Oppo F17: The smartphone has been priced at ₹16,990 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: The newly launched Redmi Note 10T is selling at a price of ₹15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Redmi device comes with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy M21: The Samsung device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage which is priced at ₹14,499. The smartphone comes with a sAMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Topics