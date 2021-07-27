Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Amazon Prime Day: Deals on smartphones within range of 10,000- 20,000

Amazon Prime Day: Deals on smartphones within range of 10,000- 20,000

Amazon has curated deals on various product segments including smartphones, laptops and electronics
1 min read . 06:43 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Here are some of the deals being offered to buyers looking for a device in the mid-range budget

Amazon India is conducting the Prime Day sale and the deals are expected to go offline at 12 AM tonight. Amazon has curated deals on various product segments including smartphones, laptops and electronics.

Here are some of the deals being offered to buyers looking for a device in the budget range of 10,000 to 20,000:

Here are some of the deals being offered to buyers looking for a device in the budget range of 10,000 to 20,000:

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max: The device with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage has been priced at 19,999. It comes with a 108MP primary camera along with a 120Hz Super AMOLED display.

iQoo Z3 5G: The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 768G chipset that supports 5G connectivity. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant is selling at a price of 19,990. The device comes with 55W fast charging.

Redmi Note 10 Pro: The Redmi Note 10 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is available at 18,999. The device comes with a 120Hz AMOLED display and a 64MP primary lens.

Oppo F17: The smartphone has been priced at 16,990 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10T 5G: The newly launched Redmi Note 10T is selling at a price of 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The Redmi device comes with 90Hz adaptive refresh rate.

Samsung Galaxy M21: The Samsung device comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of storage which is priced at 14,499. The smartphone comes with a sAMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution.

