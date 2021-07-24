Samsung has announced new launches and offers across its consumer durables product range during the Amazon Prime Day sale on 26 July and 27 July.

Televisions

Samsung is launching Terracotta colour bezel for its 55-inch lifestyle TV The Frame 2021, which was launched in India recently. The Frame 2021, the company claims, is 46% thinner than previous model.

With The Frame 2021, buyers can get a Terracotta colour bezel with beveled type pattern for the 55-inch model. It will be available at ₹6,749 and there is a discount of up to 24% on the bezel for customers who purchase The Frame TV along with the bezel. Additionally, there is a discount of up to 31% on The Frame TV which is available at a starting price of ₹61,990, with no cost EMIs starting at ₹2,583.

Samsung HD Smart TVs are available at a starting price of ₹17,490, with no cost EMIs starting at ₹972, and discounts of up to 16%; Samsung’s Crystal 4K UHD TVs will be available at a starting price of ₹37,990, with discounts of up to 28%.

Washing Machines

The newly launched Front Load Washing Machine with Hygiene Steam technology will be available at a starting price of ₹31,499, with up to 21% discount, cashback and no cost EMI starting as low as ₹1,750.

The Fully Automatic washing machine range will be available at a starting price of ₹30,999, with EMIs starting at ₹1,722, and discounts of up to 20%.

The Front Load Hygiene Steam washing machine in 6kg capacity will be available at a starting price of ₹21,999, with EMIs starting at ₹1,833, and discounts of up to 18%.

The Fully Automatic Top Load Digital Inverter model will be available at a starting of ₹15,999, 25% discount, cashback and EMI starting at ₹1,334.

Refrigerators

Samsung is launching two new refrigerators – Single Door Direct Cool Refrigerator (198L) in Delight Indigo pattern and Double Door Frost Free (253L) Refrigerator in Luxe Black finish, for ₹17,900 & ₹24,090, respectively. Consumers buying these refrigerators will get 10-year warranty on the compressor, up to 20% discount, cashback and no cost EMI starting as low as ₹1,492.

Samsung Side-by-Side and Convertible French Door Refrigerators are available at a starting price of ₹69,990, with EMIs starting as low as ₹3,889 and up to 20% discount.

Microwaves

Samsung’s Baker Series microwaves will be available at a starting price of ₹9,990 with EMIs starting as low as ₹833 and a discount of up to 20%.





Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.