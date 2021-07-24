Amazon Prime Day deals: Samsung reveals offers on smart TVs, appliances

With The Frame 2021, buyers can get a Terracotta colour bezel with beveled type pattern for the 55-inch model. It will be available at ₹6,749 and there is a discount of up to 24% on the bezel for customers who purchase The Frame TV along with the bezel. Additionally, there is a discount of up to 31% on The Frame TV which is available at a starting price of ₹61,990, with no cost EMIs starting at ₹2,583.

