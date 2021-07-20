Amazon India is also offering a special deal for customers in the age bracket of 18-24
Amazon India has revealed some of the deals on popular product segments which includes smartphones, laptops, consumers electronics among others. The e-commerce platform is conducting the Prime Day sale on 26 July and it will go on till 27 July. Amazon India will be offering the Prime Day deals only to Prime members.
Amazon is also offering a special deal for customers in the age bracket of 18-24. The Youth offer will provide Prime memberships with a 50% cashback on two choices of plans. Customers can avail of this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age.