Amazon India has revealed some of the deals on popular product segments which includes smartphones, laptops, consumers electronics among others. The e-commerce platform is conducting the Prime Day sale on 26 July and it will go on till 27 July. Amazon India will be offering the Prime Day deals only to Prime members.

Here are some of the smartphone offers and deals revealed by Amazon India:

Select phones will see No cost EMI up to 12 months

Offers of up to ₹ 3000 off with coupons and extra up to ₹ 5000 off on smartphones

3000 off with coupons and extra up to 5000 off on smartphones 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI tenure on HDFC Bank Cards

OnePlus Smartphones: Up to ₹ 4000 off with coupons and up to ₹ 5000 extra off on Exchange. Up to 9-Month No Cost EMI offers.

4000 off with coupons and up to 5000 extra off on Exchange. Up to 9-Month No Cost EMI offers. Xiaomi Smartphones: Up to 12 Month No Cost EMI, up to extra ₹ 3000 off on exchange and free screen replacement offers on select models

3000 off on exchange and free screen replacement offers on select models Samsung Smartphones: Up to ₹ 10,000 off on Samsung M Series with coupon offers, up to 9-month No Cost EMI and 6-month free screen replacement

10,000 off on Samsung M Series with coupon offers, up to 9-month No Cost EMI and 6-month free screen replacement iQOO Smartphones: Up to ₹ 2000 savings using coupons with EMI offers and free screen replacement offers

2000 savings using coupons with EMI offers and free screen replacement offers Apple iPhones: Amazon has promised deals on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Pro

Up to 20% off on Tecno smartphones with additional Amazon coupons

Up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones with an additional up to ₹ 2500 off with exchange.

2500 off with exchange. Up to 20% off on Oppo smartphones with up to 12 months No cost EMI.

Mobile accessories will be available starting at ₹ 69

69 Powerbanks starting at ₹ 399

Mobile accessories will be available starting at ₹69
Powerbanks starting at ₹399
Headsets starting at ₹179

