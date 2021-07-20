Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >Technology >Gadgets >Amazon Prime Day deals sneak peek. Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung smartphones

Amazon Prime Day deals sneak peek. Offers on OnePlus, Xiaomi, Apple, Samsung smartphones

Amazon India will be offering the Prime Day deals only to Prime members
2 min read . 05:43 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Danny Cyril D Cruze

  • Amazon India is also offering a special deal for customers in the age bracket of 18-24

Amazon India has revealed some of the deals on popular product segments which includes smartphones, laptops, consumers electronics among others. The e-commerce platform is conducting the Prime Day sale on 26 July and it will go on till 27 July. Amazon India will be offering the Prime Day deals only to Prime members.

Amazon is also offering a special deal for customers in the age bracket of 18-24. The Youth offer will provide Prime memberships with a 50% cashback on two choices of plans. Customers can avail of this offer by signing up for Prime and verifying their age.

Here are some of the smartphone offers and deals revealed by Amazon India:

  • Select phones will see No cost EMI up to 12 months
  • Offers of up to 3000 off with coupons and extra up to 5000 off on smartphones
  • 6-month free screen replacement and additional 3 months No Cost EMI tenure on HDFC Bank Cards
  • OnePlus Smartphones: Up to 4000 off with coupons and up to 5000 extra off on Exchange. Up to 9-Month No Cost EMI offers.
  • Xiaomi Smartphones: Up to 12 Month No Cost EMI, up to extra 3000 off on exchange and free screen replacement offers on select models
  • Samsung Smartphones: Up to 10,000 off on Samsung M Series with coupon offers, up to 9-month No Cost EMI and 6-month free screen replacement
  • iQOO Smartphones: Up to 2000 savings using coupons with EMI offers and free screen replacement offers
  • Apple iPhones: Amazon has promised deals on iPhone 11 and iPhone 12 Pro
  • Up to 20% off on Tecno smartphones with additional Amazon coupons
  • Up to 30% off on Vivo smartphones with an additional up to 2500 off with exchange.
  • Up to 20% off on Oppo smartphones with up to 12 months No cost EMI.
  • Mobile accessories will be available starting at 69
  • Powerbanks starting at 399
  • Headsets starting at 179

