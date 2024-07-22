The Amazon Prime Day post sale deals are here, bringing you incredible savings on a range of electronics. Whether you missed out on the initial Prime Day discounts or are looking for additional savings, this is your chance to score over 70% off on top-rated electronics. From the best TVs to cutting-edge laptops and high-quality speakers, there’s something for everyone.

During this exciting period of Prime Day post sale deals, you can find unbeatable Prime Day deals on some of the most sought-after gadgets. Upgrade your home entertainment system with the latest best TVs that offer stunning visuals and smart features. Enhance your productivity with the best laptops that provide top performance for work and play. Or, elevate your audio experience with premium speakers that deliver exceptional sound quality.

Don’t miss out on these remarkable opportunities to get the best value on electronics. Explore the variety of deals available and take advantage of significant discounts to get the latest tech at a fraction of the price. Shop now and enjoy top-notch gadgets at unbeatable prices!

Amazon Prime Day post sale deals on TVs - up to 72% off

iFFALCON 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV

Take your home entertainment to the next level with the iFFALCON 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV (iFF55Q73, Black). Take advantage of Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals for exceptional Prime Day deals on electronics. This TV is one of the best TVs to improve your viewing experience.

TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV

Are you ready for a superior viewing experience with the TCL 101 cm (40 inches) Metallic Bezel-Less Full HD Smart Android LED TV (40L4B, Black)? Don't miss out on the Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals for incredible Prime Day deals on electronics. This TV is among the best TVs for a stylish and immersive entertainment setup.

Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV

It's time to elevate your home entertainment with the Samsung 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV (Black). Take advantage of Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals for exceptional Prime Day deals on electronics. This TV, among the best TVs available, offers stunning visuals and smart features to improve your viewing experience. Don't miss out on these unbeatable savings!

More TVs with Prime Day post sale deals:

Amazon Prime Day post sale deals on laptops - up to 50% off

5. Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14" (35.56 cm) WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Windows 11 Home/AMD Radeon Graphics/Backlit Keyboard/FPR/Black/1.41 kg), 21JRS00T00

The Lenovo ThinkPad E14 AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 14" WUXGA IPS 300 Nits Thin and Light Laptop offers significant savings with Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals. As one of the best laptops in electronics, it features 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home, AMD Radeon Graphics, and a backlit keyboard. Don’t miss these Prime Day deals!

6. Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Works with iPhone/iPad; Space Grey

Apple MacBook Air Laptop M1 chip, 13.3-inch/33.74 cm Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage, Backlit Keyboard, FaceTime HD Camera, Touch ID. Enjoy amazing discounts with Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals. Among the best laptops in electronics, this MacBook Air works seamlessly with iPhone and iPad. Don’t miss these incredible Prime day deals!

7. HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Thin & light, Dual speakers (Win 11, MSO 2021, Silver, 1.69 kg), fq5007TU / FQ5327TU

HP Laptop 15s, 12th Gen Intel Core i3, 15.6-inch (39.6 cm), 8GB DDR4, 512GB SSD, Thin & light, Dual speakers. Enjoy significant savings with Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals. Among the best laptops in electronics, this device comes with Windows 11 and MS Office 2021. Don’t miss these fantastic Prime day deals!

More laptops with Prime Day post sale deals:

Best monitors with Prime Day post sale deals - up to 61% off

Amazon Prime Day post sale deals on speakers - up to 68% off

10. JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker, Signature Sound with Powerful Bass Radiator, Vibrant Colors with Rugged Fabric Design, Party Boost, IPX7 Waterproof & Type C (without Mic, Black)

JBL Flip 5 Wireless Portable Bluetooth Speaker offers signature sound with a powerful bass radiator. Take advantage of Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals for fantastic Prime day deals on electronics. This rugged, IPX7 waterproof speaker with Party Boost and Type C is one of the best speakers available. Don't miss out!

11. boAt Stone 580 Bluetooth Speaker with 12W RMS Stereo Sound, LED Lights, Up to 8 HRS Playtime, TWS Feature, FM Radio, Multi-Compatibility Mode, IPX4(Midnight Black)

boAt Stone 580 Bluetooth Speaker delivers 12W RMS stereo sound with LED lights and up to 8 hours of playtime. Benefit from Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals on electronics. This IPX4-rated speaker includes TWS feature, FM radio, and multi-compatibility mode, making it one of the best speakers. Don’t miss these Prime day deals!

12. Sony Srs-Xb13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker with 16 Hours Battery Life, Type-C, Ip67 Waterproof, Dustproof, with Mic, Loud Audio for Phone Calls/Work from Home (Black), Small

Sony SRS-XB13 Wireless Extra Bass Portable Compact Bluetooth Speaker features 16 hours of battery life, Type-C charging, and IP67 waterproof and dustproof design. Enjoy loud audio for phone calls and work from home. Take advantage of Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals on electronics. This is one of the best speakers available. Don’t miss these Prime day deals!

More speakers with Prime Day post sale deals:

Best soundbars with Prime Day post sale deals - up to 69% off

Amazon Prime Day post sale deals on tablets - up to 62% off

15. Lenovo Tab M10 Fhd 3Rd Gen|10.1 Inch (25.65 Cm) Wuxga IPS Display|100% Srgb|4 Gb Ram,64 Gb Rom|Octa-Core Processor|Wi-Fi|5100Mah Battery|Dual Speakers|Tüv Rheinland Low Blue Light Certified

Lenovo Tab M10 FHD 3rd Gen features a 10.1-inch WUXGA IPS display with 100% sRGB, 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, and an octa-core processor. Enjoy these Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals on electronics. This best tablet also boasts Wi-Fi, a 5100mAh battery, and dual speakers, certified for low blue light. Don't miss these Prime day deals!

16. Apple iPad (9th generation): with A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina display, 256GB, Wi-Fi, 12MP front/8MP back camera, Touch ID, all-day battery life – Space Grey

Apple iPad (9th generation) features an A13 Bionic chip, 25.91 cm (10.2″) Retina display, and 256GB storage. Benefit from Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals on electronics. With Wi-Fi, a 12MP front and 8MP back camera, Touch ID, and all-day battery life, it's among the best tablets. Don’t miss these Prime day deals!

17. Xiaomi Pad 6| Qualcomm Snapdragon 870| Powered by HyperOS | 144Hz Refresh Rate| 6GB, 128GB| 2.8K+ Display (11-inch/27.81cm) Tablet| Dolby Vision Atmos| Quad Speakers| Wi-Fi| Gray

Xiaomi Pad 6 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor, HyperOS, and a 144Hz refresh rate. Enjoy Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals on electronics. This best tablet includes 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, a 2.8K+ 11-inch display, Dolby Vision Atmos, quad speakers, and Wi-Fi.

More tablets with Prime Day post sale deals:

Amazon Prime Day post sale deals on headphones - up to 67% off

19. JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over Ear ANC Headphones with Mic, Upto 70 Hrs Playtime, Speedcharge, Google Fast Pair, Dual Pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, Customize on Headphones App (Black)

JBL Tune 770NC Wireless Over-Ear ANC Headphones offer up to 70 hours of playtime, Speedcharge, and Google Fast Pair. Benefit from Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals on electronics. These best headphones feature dual pairing, BT 5.3 LE Audio, and customization through the Headphones app. Don’t miss this Prime day deal!

20. Sony WH-CH520, Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones with Mic, upto 50 Hours Playtime, DSEE Upscale, Multipoint Connectivity/Dual Pairing,Voice Assistant App Support for Mobile Phones (Black)

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless On-Ear Bluetooth Headphones offer up to 50 hours of playtime, DSEE Upscale, and multipoint connectivity. Enjoy Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals on electronics. These best headphones also support voice assistant apps for mobile phones, making it a great Prime Day deal even after the sale.

21. Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones with 80+ hours of Playtime, Multi-Dimensional Control Knob, Wireless Charging- Black

Marshall Major IV Wireless On-Ear Headphones offer 80+ hours of playtime and feature a multi-dimensional control knob and wireless charging. Take advantage of Amazon Prime Day post sale deals and Prime Day post sale deals on electronics. These best headphones provide exceptional sound quality and convenience. Don’t miss out on these Prime day deals!

More headphones with Prime Day post sale deals:

Best earbuds with Prime Day post sale deals - up to 70% off

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

FAQs

Question : What types of electronics are available in Prime Day post-sale deals?

Ans : Post-sale deals on Prime Day typically include a broad selection of electronics such as TVs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, speakers, headphones, and smart home devices. These deals offer opportunities to snag high-quality products at discounted prices even after the main Prime Day event.

Question : How can I find the best Prime Day post-sale deals on electronics?

Ans : To find the best post-sale deals, visit the Amazon Prime Day post-sale section on Amazon’s website, check for remaining offers on electronics, and utilize price comparison tools. Additionally, subscribe to Amazon’s notifications for any additional discounts or flash sales.

Question : Are the electronics in Prime Day post-sale deals still of high quality?

Ans : Yes, electronics available in Prime Day post-sale deals are from reputable brands and are generally of high quality. However, it's advisable to read product reviews and check specifications to ensure you’re getting a product that suits your needs.

Question : Can I return electronics purchased in the Prime Day post-sale if I'm not satisfied?

Ans : Yes, most electronics purchased during Prime Day post-sale can be returned according to Amazon’s return policy. Ensure you review the return conditions and timeframes for each product, as some items might have different return policies.

