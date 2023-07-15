Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Get up to ₹13,991 discount on iPhone 14, Watch Series 8 and other Apple devices

Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Get up to ₹13,991 discount on iPhone 14, Watch Series 8 and other Apple devices1 min read 15 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM IST
Amazon's Prime Day sale is offering exclusive discounts to Prime members on a range of products including Apple devices like the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Series 8, and MacBook Air 2020 M1. The iPhone 14 is available at a discounted price of ₹65,999.
Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is now live. The two-day sale will continue till 11:59 pm, July 16. The sale offers exclusive discounts to Amazon Prime members on a range of products including fashion, home appliances, smartphones, laptops and more. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the e-tailer has listed Apple devices like iPhone 14, iPhone 13, Watch Series 8 and others with huge discounts. Here’s a look
