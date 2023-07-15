Amazon Prime Day sale 2023: Get up to ₹13,991 discount on iPhone 14, Watch Series 8 and other Apple devices

Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is now live. The two-day sale will continue till 11:59 pm, July 16. The sale offers exclusive discounts to Amazon Prime members on a range of products including fashion, home appliances, smartphones, laptops and more. As part of the Amazon Prime Day sale , the e-tailer has listed Apple devices like iPhone 14, iPhone 13, Watch Series 8 and others with huge discounts. Here’s a look

Apple iPhone 14

Apple iPhone 14 is selling at a discounted price of ₹65,999 for the 128GB storage model in the ongoing sale. This is a flat discount of ₹13,991 on its launch price of ₹79,900. The handset comes powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 16. The phone is eligible for iOS 17 which is expected to be rolled out later this year.

The iPhone 14 is equipped with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display. It is equipped with an advanced camera system and has a Cinematic mode now in 4K Dolby Vision up to 30 fps.

Apple Watch Series 8

If you want to own the latest Apple Watch Series 8, then here’s a sweet deal available on Amazon right now. The smartwatch is selling at a discounted price of ₹32,990 (41mm) in the ongoing Amazon sale. The device is offered in two dial sizes- 41mm and 45mm. Apple Watch Series 8 is claimed to offer a battery life of up to 36 hours. Blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), heart rate, atrial fibrillation (AFib), and electrocardiogram (ECG) are some of the health features available on the smartwatch.

Apple MacBook Air 2020 M1

Apple MacBook Air 2020 M1 is up for grabs at ₹81,990 after a discount of ₹10,910 on the original price. Amazon is also giving easy buying options like no-cost EMI and standard EMI starting at ₹3,917. Gold, Silver and Space Grey are the colour variants that a user can choose from. The laptop features a 13.3-inch screen with 2560x1600 pixel resolution.