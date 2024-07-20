The Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 is just the right opportunity to get your hands on the best chimney, microwave and dishwasher. Check out this article and learn about the specifications, features and best offers on these products.

Upgrade your kitchen with top-rated appliances during the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024. Explore the best chimney for a smoke-free kitchen, a versatile and efficient microwave, and a dishwasher that ensures clean dishes with minimal effort. These high-quality products offer advanced features, reliable performance, and great value, making them essential for any modern kitchen. Don't miss out on these exclusive deals!

The Elica 90 cm chimney features filterless technology for powerful suction, efficiently removing smoke and oily fumes. Motion-sensing technology offers easy operation with a wave of your hand. Its sleek black design includes LED lighting and a built-in oil collector. Enjoy a lifetime warranty on the motor and two years of comprehensive coverage.

Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

With a 1000 m³/hr suction capacity, the Faber 60 cm kitchen chimney is well-suited for medium to large kitchens. Its baffle filter is designed for Indian cooking, and the pyramid design adds a modern touch to any kitchen. The push-button controls allow easy operation, while noise reduction technology ensures a peaceful kitchen environment. Additionally, it includes a one-year product warranty and a 12-year motor warranty.

The Hindware Marvia chimney is perfect for medium to heavy frying and grilling, thanks to its 1000 m³/hr suction capacity. Its premium black pyramid design adds a touch of elegance to any kitchen. With double baffle filters and easy-to-use push-button controls, this wall-mounted chimney effectively eliminates smoke and odours.

Best ovens: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Panasonic's 20L Solo Microwave Oven is perfect for small families, offering 800 watts of power for fast cooking. Features include auto reheat and defrost modes, 51 auto-cook menus, and a vapour-clean function to keep the oven odour-free. Its compact design saves space while providing ample cooking capacity.

The Samsung 28L Convection Microwave Oven is a versatile and practical choice. It boasts auto-cook programs, defrosting capabilities, a grill function, and a unique curd-making feature. With a 10-year warranty on the ceramic enamel cavity and a variety of cooking modes, this microwave guarantees convenient, efficient, and diverse meal preparation.

IFB 30 L Convection Microwave Oven

The IFB 30L Convection Microwave Oven is ideal for large families, offering baking, grilling, reheating, and defrosting functions. It includes a starter kit and features touch key controls, child safety lock, and multiple auto-cook menus. Enjoy a one-year product warranty and three years on the magnetron and cavity.

Best dishwashers: Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024

Designed with Indian households in mind, the Bosch 13 Place Setting Dishwasher can accommodate the utensils of 4-5 family members. It includes the Intensive Kadhai Programme for oily utensils and features six wash programs, including the Express Sparkle function. With its water-saving capabilities and quiet operation, this dishwasher delivers efficient and hygienic cleaning results.

With six wash programs, the Faber 12 Place Setting Dishwasher is a great fit for households with up to six members. Its modern Neo Black finish adds a stylish touch, and the portable design allows for easy placement. Featuring adjustable racks, a comprehensive two-year warranty, and efficient water and energy consumption, this dishwasher is both functional and reliable.

The Voltas Beko 8 Place Setting Table Top Dishwasher is compact yet powerful, fitting up to 96 vessels. It offers six wash programs, including an Intensive 70°C cycle for heavily soiled dishes. With water and energy-saving modes, adjustable shelves, and quick wash options, it's perfect for small kitchens and Indian utensils.

FAQs Question : What type of chimney is best for Indian kitchens? Ans : Filterless chimneys with high suction capacity, such as the Elica 90 cm 1200 m³/hr Filterless Autoclean Kitchen Chimney, are ideal for Indian kitchens. They efficiently handle heavy frying and grilling, and filterless technology ensures low maintenance. Question : How do I choose the right size chimney for my kitchen? Ans : The size of the chimney should match the size of your stove. A 60 cm chimney is suitable for 2-4 burner stoves, while a 90 cm chimney is ideal for larger stoves with 3-5 burners. Question : Do I need to pre-rinse dishes before loading them in the dishwasher? Ans : No, modern dishwashers like those from Bosch and Faber have powerful wash programs that eliminate the need for pre-rinsing. Simply scrape off large food particles before loading. Question : What special features should I look for in a microwave oven? Ans : Look for features like auto-cook menus, defrost functions, child safety locks, and multiple cooking modes. For instance, the Panasonic 20L Solo Microwave offers 51 auto-cook menus and vapour clean, while the Samsung model includes a curd-making function.

