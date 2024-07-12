Amazon Prime Day Sale 2024 offers discounts on Amazfit smartwatches with features like fitness tracking, SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate tracking. Models like Amazfit Active, Active Edge, Balance, and BIP 5 Unity are available at discounted prices.

Amazon has announced its biggest sale in India dubbed as Prime Day Sale 2024. Customers can get massive discounts on its existing range of flagship smartwatches. Catering to fitness enthusiasts and individuals focused on elevating their health and wellness, Amazfit has announced discounts and offers on its smartwatches.

From advanced fitness tracking capabilities, including integrated Natural-Language User Interface (LUI), SpO2 monitoring, and heart rate tracking, to sleek designs and customizable watch faces, Amazfit smartwatches offer some of these mentioned functionalities.

The Amazon Prime Day sale, running from July 20 to July 21, promises low prices on some of Amazfit’s best-selling models. Here are some of the great discounts available on Amazefit watches:

Amazfit Active: Available at ₹ 9,999, slashed 50% from the original price of ₹ 19,999 The Amazfit Active smartwatch is equipped with Bluetooth calling. This smartwatch offers a multitude of fitness and health features along with built-in Alexa and navigation. The Amazfit Active Smartwatch features a 1.75" HD AMOLED display encased in a stainless-steel frame. It can keep tabs on over 120 different types of exercises, from running to yoga. With five satellite positioning systems, the watch can help you find your way around accurately, whether you are walking, cycling, or hiking.

Amazfit Active Edge: Now priced at ₹ 8,999, a 55% off from the original ₹ 19,999 With Rugged Sport & Fitness Design, Amazfit Active Edge features five satellite systems for accurate GPS tracking, AI Health Coach for Gym, Outdoor, Workouts & Exercise, promises 16 days of battery life, and has 10 ATM water resistance. The smartwatch also comes with a PPG biometric sensor, and it supports GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, and QZSS connectivity. It has 10 ATM water resistance, supports more than 100 watch faces and sports modes alongside the Zepp Coach mode which help users with customised training plans. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amazfit Balance: Now available at ₹ 21,999, featuring a 29% discount from its original price of ₹ 30,999 The Amazfit Balance has recently received a major update from Zepp Health With a heightened focus on holistic wellness, the Amazfit Balance integrates an upgraded dual-LED and 8PD BioTracker 5.0 PPG biometric optical sensor. It comes with a new dimension to health data tracking with the "Body Composition" measurement feature. This enables users to effortlessly measure body fat percentage, skeletal muscle, muscle mass, water content, bone mass, protein levels, BMI, and Basal Metabolism--all directly from their wrist.

Amazfit BIP 5 Unity: Available at ₹ 4,999 with 37% discount from its original MRP of ₹ 7,999 The Amazfit BIP 5 Unity features a 1.91" display presenting vital health metrics and downloadable mini apps. Powered by the advanced Zepp OS 3.0, the watch enhances user interaction, granting access to a rich ecosystem of mini-apps, games, and watch faces.

