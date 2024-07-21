Amazon Prime Day sale 2024: Enjoy the best offers on air purifiers, water purifiers, and vacuum cleaners to improve your home maintenance and cleanliness with top-quality appliances.

Amazon Prime Day sale 2024 brings you exclusive deals on essential home maintenance appliances like air purifiers, water purifiers, and vacuum cleaners. Whether you're looking to improve indoor air quality with advanced filtration systems, ensure clean and safe drinking water, or simplify household cleaning with efficient vacuuming solutions, Prime Day offers significant discounts.

This event is an excellent opportunity to upgrade to high-performance appliances that enhance both comfort and health at home. Explore a wide range of brands and models tailored to meet various needs, from compact air purifiers ideal for small spaces to robust vacuum cleaners equipped with the latest technology for thorough cleaning.

The Honeywell Air touch V3 Air Purifier, available during Amazon Prime Day sale, offers 3-stage filtration and covers up to 465 sq.ft. Featuring a High Efficiency Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA Filter, and Activated Carbon Filter, it removes 99.99% of pollutants & micro allergens. Take advantage of Prime Day deals to get one of the best air purifiers for your home, ensuring cleaner indoor air quality with the Honeywell Air touch V3.

Specifications of Honeywell Air Purifier Filtration: 3-stage (Pre-Filter, H13 HEPA, Activated Carbon)

Coverage: Up to 465 sq.ft

Efficiency: Removes 99.99% pollutants & allergens

Features: Ideal for home & office

The Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150, featured in Amazon Prime Day sale, boasts True HEPA H13 Filter & Surround 360° Air Technology, removing 99.97% dust & particulate matter. Its 3-stage purification covers 200 sq.ft, operating quietly in a sleek White design. Take advantage of Prime Day deals to acquire one of the best air purifiers available, ideal for enhancing indoor air quality with the Eureka Forbes Air Purifier 150.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Air Purifier Filtration: True HEPA H13 Filter with Surround 360° Air Technology

Purification Levels: 3-stage purification system

Coverage Area: Suitable for spaces up to 200 sq.ft

Noise Level: Operates with minimal noise

The Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200, featured in Amazon Prime Day sale, is crafted by Hero Group, offering WiFi and voice control for seamless operation. It incorporates a True HEPA H-13 Filter and advanced 4-stage filtration to eliminate air pollutants and micro allergens effectively. Designed for spaces up to 200 sq.ft, this smart purifier combines convenience with high-performance air purification. Take advantage of Prime Day deals to secure one of the best air purifiers, enhancing indoor air quality with the Qubo Smart Air Purifier Q200.

Specifications of Qubo Smart Air Purifier Filtration: True HEPA H-13 Filter with 4-stage filtration

Control: WiFi and Voice Control capabilities

Coverage Area: Up to 200 sq. ft

Features: Smart functionality for improved user convenience

The MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite, available during Amazon Prime Day sale, features a high-efficiency filter that removes 99.97% of air pollutants, bacteria, viruses, and odours. Its large coverage area up to 462 sq. ft is complemented by app, Wi-Fi, and voice control capabilities for convenient operation. Take advantage of Prime Day deals to acquire one of the best air purifiers, enhancing indoor air quality with the MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4 Lite.

Specifications of MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier Filtration: High-efficiency filter removes 99.97% of pollutants.

Coverage: Spans up to 462 sq. ft.

Control: App, Wi-Fi, and voice-enabled.

Features: Improves indoor air quality with smart technology.

Amazon Prime Day deals on water purifiers

The Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF Water Purifier, featured in Amazon Prime Day sale, offers robust purification with RO+UV+UF technology. It includes a 7 L storage capacity and is suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water. Ensure safe drinking water with its efficient filtration system. Don't miss out on Prime Day deals for one of the best water purifiers, perfect for enhancing water quality at home with the Livpure GLO PRO++.

Specifications of Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF, Water Purifier Purification: RO+UV+UF technology

Capacity: 7 L storage

Suitability: For borewell, tanker, municipal water

Colour: Black

The HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF AS Water Purifier, available during Amazon Prime Day sale, is designed for both wall-mounted and countertop use. It features a sleek Black design and offers a 10L storage capacity. With advanced RO+UV+MF purification technology, it ensures safe drinking water. Don't miss Prime Day deals on one of the best water purifiers, ideal for enhancing water quality at home with the HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver.

Specifications of HUL Pureit Eco water purifier Purification Technology: RO+UV+MF (Mineral RO+UV+MF)

Installation Options: Wall-mounted/Countertop

Capacity: 10 litres

Colour: Black

The Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier, hailed as India’s #1 water purifier, is available during Amazon Prime Day sale. It features RO+UV+UF technology and includes a free service plan worth ₹2000. Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water sources, it ensures comprehensive purification. Don't miss Prime Day deals on one of the best water purifiers, perfect for improving water quality at home with the Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT.

Specifications of Aquaguard Sure Delight NXT 6-Stage Water Purifier Purification Technology: RO+UV+UF (6-Stage purification)

Free Service Plan: Includes a service plan worth ₹2000

Suitability: Suitable for borewell, tanker, and municipal water

The Urban Company Native by UC M1 RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline Water Purifier, available during Amazon Prime Day sale, is designed for home use. It boasts a unique feature of needing no service for 2 years and includes a 10-stage purification system with a 4-in-1 health booster. With an 8L capacity and a 2-year warranty (filters included), it ensures long-term reliability. Don't miss Prime Day deals on one of the best water purifiers, enhancing water quality with the Urban Company Native by UC M1.

Specifications of Urban Company Native Purification Technology: RO+UV+Copper+Alkaline (10-stage purification)

Service Interval: Needs no service for 2 years

Capacity: 8 litres

Warranty: 2 years (includes filters)

Amazon Prime Day deals on vacuum cleaners

The Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner in Grey is a standout choice during Amazon Prime Day sale. Known for its powerful suction and versatility, it offers hassle-free cleaning. With features like HEPA filtration and up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction, it handles various surfaces effortlessly. Don't miss Prime Day deals on one of the best vacuum cleaners available, perfect for enhancing cleaning efficiency with the Dyson V8 Absolute.

Specifications of Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner Type: Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner

Colour: Grey

Filtration: HEPA filtration system

Battery Life: Up to 40 minutes of fade-free suction

The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, available during Amazon Prime Day sale, delivers powerful suction with 1900Watts. It's designed to be compact and lightweight, featuring PowerCyclone 5 Technology and MultiClean Nozzle for efficient cleaning. Enjoy peace of mind with a 2-year warranty included. Don't miss Prime Day deals on one of the best vacuum cleaners, ideal for effective home cleaning with the Philips PowerPro vacuum cleaner.

Specifications of Philips PowerPro Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Power: 1900Watts for powerful suction

Technology: PowerCyclone 5 Technology for efficient cleaning

Nozzle: MultiClean Nozzle for versatile use

Warranty: 2 years

The Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner, featuring 1400 Watts and 20 KPa high power suction, is a standout choice during Amazon Prime Day sale. It includes a blower function, 20 litres tank capacity, and a durable stainless steel body. With 7 accessories and lightweight design, it offers versatile cleaning options. Enjoy peace of mind with a 1-year warranty included. Don't miss Prime Day deals on one of the best vacuum cleaners with the Eureka Forbes Ultimo.

Specifications of Eureka Forbes Ultimo Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner Power: 1400 Watts

Suction Power: 20 KPa high power suction

Tank Capacity: 20 litres

Body Material: Stainless steel

The INALSA MasterVac 35 Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner, available during Amazon Prime Day sale, offers a large 35-litre capacity and powerful 1700W motor with 22 kPa suction power. It includes a blower function and HEPA filter, ideal for home and industrial use. Backed by a 2-year warranty, this heavy-duty machine ensures efficient house cleaning. Don't miss Prime Day deals on one of the best vacuum cleaners with the INALSA MasterVac 35.

Specifications of INALSA Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Capacity: 35 litres

Power: 1700 Watts

Suction Power: 22 kPa

Features: Includes blower function and HEPA filter

FAQs Question : How do air purifiers work? Ans : Air purifiers use filters (HEPA, activated carbon, etc.) to trap pollutants like dust, allergens, and smoke, purifying the air. Question : Are air purifiers effective against viruses? Ans : Some air purifiers with HEPA filters can capture viruses, but their effectiveness can vary. Question : What types of water purifiers are available? Ans : Common types include RO (Reverse Osmosis), UV (Ultraviolet), and UF (Ultrafiltration), each targeting different contaminants. Question : Do water purifiers remove minerals from water? Ans : RO purifiers can remove minerals, but some models include mineral cartridges to replenish essential minerals. Question : What is the difference between bagged and bagless vacuum cleaners? Ans : Bagged vacuum cleaners use disposable bags to collect dust, while bagless models use dust bins that need to be emptied.

