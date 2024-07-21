Amazon Prime Day 2024 is here, bringing with it a wave of incredible deals on air conditioners that you won’t want to miss. As the summer heat ramps up, it’s the perfect time to invest in a new AC unit or upgrade your current one. This year’s Prime Day offers discounts up to a massive 55% on a variety of top brands and models. Whether you’re looking for a sleek window unit, a powerful portable AC, or an energy-efficient split system, there’s something for every need and budget.

Our comprehensive guide highlights the best deals available, ensuring you stay cool without breaking the bank. Don’t let the opportunity to save on premium cooling technology pass you by check out these must-have deals and enjoy a refreshing summer at home.

Up to 51% off on 1 Ton split ACs

LG 1 Ton 4 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

The LG 1 Ton Split AC with inverter compressor offers variable speed cooling, AI 6-in-1 convertible modes, and a 4-star energy rating. It features a copper condenser with Ocean Black Protection, dual inverter compressor, and various special features like AI Convertible Cooling, HD filter, stabilizer-free operation, and more. It’s suitable for small rooms, energy-efficient with a 4.7 ISEER, and includes a 1-year product warranty, 5-year PCB warranty, and 10-year compressor warranty. During the Amazon Sale, it's available with 51% discount from its original price.

2. Voltas 1 ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, 4-in-1 Adjustable Mode, Anti-dust Filter, 2024 Model, 125V Vectra CAW, White)

The Voltas 1 Ton Split AC with inverter compressor offers variable speed cooling and adjustable 4-mode temperature control, enhancing energy efficiency and comfort. It has a 5-star energy rating, suitable for small rooms (up to 110 sq.ft), and features a copper condenser for better cooling and low maintenance. Key features include stabilizer-free operation, hidden digital display, anti-dust filter, antimicrobial protection, and turbo mode. It comes with a 1-year product warranty, 5-year PCB warranty, and 10-year compressor warranty.

Cruise 1 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Cruise 1 Ton Split AC with inverter compressor offers variable tonnage technology for faster cooling and a VarioQool Convertible 4-in-1 feature for flexible cooling capacity. It has a 3-star energy rating, suitable for small rooms (up to 110 sq.ft), and features a copper condenser with Rust-O-Shield Blue technology. Key features include stabilizer-free operation, digital display, PM2.5 air filters, 4 fan speed modes, smart diagnosis, and comfort sleep mode. Don't miss the chance of grabbing 41% discount on price during this Prime Day Sale.

Check out more 1 Ton AC deals

Also read: Best ACs under ₹40000: Pick from 10 remarkable options for superb cooling to fight summer blues

Grab up to 50% discount on 1.5 Ton ACs

5. Midea 1.5 Ton 3 Star AI Gear Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling,HD Filter with Auto Cleanser, 2024 Model,SANTIS PRO+ DELUXE, MAI18SP3R34F0,White)

The Midea 1.5 Ton Split AC with Gear Control Inverter Technology offers adjustable cooling capacity and 4-in-1 convertible modes, enhancing energy efficiency and comfort. It is suitable for mid-sized rooms (111-150 sq.ft) with a cooling capacity of 4800W. The AC has a 3-star energy rating, copper condenser with Aqua Clear Protection, and key features like turbo mode, auto clean, and stabilizer-free operation. It includes a 1-year product warranty, 5-year PCB warranty, and 10-year compressor warranty.

Also read: Best AC brands: Choose from top 10 options that delivers refreshing comfort this summer

6. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Smart Ready, 5 in 1 Convertible, Turbo Cool, ID318YKU, 2023 Model, White)

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton Split AC with inverter compressor offers Turbo Cool mode for instant cooling and 5-in-1 convertible cooling for adjustable capacity. It's smart-ready, allowing operation through Blue Star's Smart App and voice commands with Amazon Alexa or Google Home (additional charges apply). Suitable for mid-sized rooms, it features a dust filter and has dimensions of 19.3D x 84.5W x 30H cm. This AC provides flexible, efficient cooling tailored to user comfort and available at a discount of 41% on Amazon Prime Day Sale.

7. Carrier 1.5 Ton 5 Star X-LED Flexicool Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling,Dual Filtration with HD & PM 2.5 Filter, Smart Wifi, 2024 Model,XCEL LUMO EXI, CAI18CL5R34W0,White)

The Carrier 1.5 Ton Split AC with Flexicool Inverter Technology features a variable speed compressor for optimal power adjustment based on heat load. It offers Flexicool Convertible 6-in-1 technology, allowing users to adjust cooling capacity and save up to 50% on energy consumption. Suitable for mid-sized rooms, it includes an air purification filter and has dimensions of 20.5D x 94W x 27.5H cm. This AC provides efficient and flexible cooling with enhanced air quality.

Check out more 1.5 Ton AC deals

Also read: Best ACs in India: Choose from the top 10 options for energy savings and maximum cooling

Grab 45% off on 2 Ton ACs

Voltas 2 ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

The Voltas 2 Ton Split AC with inverter compressor offers variable speed cooling and adjustable 4-mode temperature control for enhanced energy efficiency and comfort. Suitable for large rooms (151-200 sq.ft), it has a cooling capacity of 2975~6050W. This AC features a 3-star energy rating, copper condenser for better cooling and low maintenance, and key features like stabilizer-free operation, hidden digital display, and antimicrobial dust filter. It includes a 1-year product warranty, 5-year PCB warranty, and 10-year compressor warranty.

10. Hitachi 2 Ton Class 4 Star, ice Clean, Xpandable+, Inverter Split AC (100% Copper, Dust Filter, 2023 Model - 5400FXL RAS.G422PCAIBFE, White)

The Hitachi 2 Ton Split AC with inverter compressor offers variable speed cooling for energy efficiency. Suitable for large rooms (151-200 sq.ft), it features a 4-star energy rating and a copper condenser for better cooling and low maintenance. Special features include odour-free air, ice Clean (FrostWash), Xpandable+, Hexa Sensor, and Ambience Light. The AC has dimensions of 25D x 105W x 29.4H cm and comes with a 1-year machine warranty, 5-year PCB warranty, and 10-year compressor warranty.

11. Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star, 5-In-1 Convertible Cooling, Inverter Split AC (Copper, I-Sense Technology, 2024 Model, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32 WWR, White)

The Godrej 2 Ton Split AC with inverter compressor features 5-in-1 convertible cooling modes, allowing flexible adjustment of cooling capacity from 40% to 110% for energy savings. Suitable for medium-sized rooms (151-200 sq.ft) with a cooling power of 6.1 kW, it has a 3-star energy rating and a 3.99 ISEER value. The AC includes a 100% copper condenser with Blue Fin Anti-Corrosion coating, self-cleaning technology, and an anti-microbial filter. It comes with a 1-year product warranty, 5-year PCB warranty, and 10-year compressor warranty.

Similar articles for you

Best 5 Star AC: Discover the top 10 picks for fast and efficient cooling

Best 3-Star Inverter AC: Top 10 picks for effective and efficient cooling with energy savings

Best 1.5 ton split AC for home: Say goodbye to heat and humidity with top 9 options

Top ACs for summer: Choose from the 10 best options for comfortable cooling and energy efficiency

FAQs

Question : What size air conditioner do I need for my room?

Ans : The ideal AC size depends on the room's square footage. Typically, you need about 20 BTUs per square foot. For precise sizing, consider factors like room height and insulation.

Question : How often should I clean or replace the AC filter?

Ans : It’s best to clean or replace the filter every 1-3 months. A clean filter ensures better air quality and efficiency, reducing energy consumption and extending the unit's lifespan.

Question : What’s the difference between window units, portable ACs, and split systems?

Ans : Window units are installed in windows and cool single rooms. Portable ACs are freestanding and can be moved around. Split systems have separate indoor and outdoor units, suitable for cooling multiple rooms or larger spaces.

Question : How can I improve the efficiency of my air conditioner?

Ans : Improve efficiency by regularly cleaning or replacing the filter, keeping vents unobstructed, and ensuring doors and windows are properly sealed. Using a programmable thermostat can also help manage cooling more effectively.

Question : Are there energy-efficient options available for air conditioners?

Ans : Yes, many AC models are Energy Star-rated, indicating they meet high efficiency standards. Look for units with high SEER (Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio) ratings to maximize energy savings and lower utility bills.

Disclaimer: At Livemint, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Mint has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act of 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!